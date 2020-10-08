6 Things to Know About Yoga Before Taking Your First Class – 2020 Guide

Yoga has become extremely popular in the past decade, and it is said that at least 30 million people are practicing it regularly. The number of people who do it once in a while, and who’ve tried it because it sparked their interest is estimated to be close to one billion. Even though there are a lot of different ways to practice it, everything is based on four main types – karma, bhakti, jnana, and raja.

It is said that with this type of meditation and exercise you will be able to strengthen your body and your mind, and you will also learn how to calm your thoughts down. It is recommended by people all over the world for those who want to keep their health, strengthen their bodies, and for those who are battling a mental health issue.

If you’ve never tried yoga before in your life, you’ve come to the right place! In this article, we are going to talk about some things that you should know before taking your first class. We will give you some examples of what you should expect, how you should prepare yourself, and how this teaching is going to affect you and your future. Continue reading if you want to learn more about this practice and if you want to check your previous knowledge.

1. You should never eat before the class

The first rule, just like every other type of exercise is that you should never come to class with a full belly. You will be bending, and later on, you will be standing on your head. You definitely don’t want to get sick while you are learning something new, so because of that, you should not eat before the class.

This does not mean that you should come starving, but try to eat at least one hour before the practice. Experts suggest that having a meal 2 to 3 hours before the lesson will be perfect, and if you have to eat just before yoga, then choose something light and something that won’t make you feel sick.

2. Breathe

Breathing is crucial and breathing makes the difference between every muscle aching and you being able to master the poses without an issue. Your instructor will tell you when you should inhale and when you should exhale, but you will notice the difference when you start doing all of that on your own.

The main philosophy of this teaching is that your mind, spirit, and body must be connected, and with breathing, you will be able to do that. If you are interested in knowing more about the wisdom behind this teaching, you can click here for the introduction to yoga philosophy.

3. Don’t rush

Yoga will teach you about patience, and unlike most of the other workouts, here you will learn that doing something before everyone else will not make you better.

You need to have patience and you need to give your body and mind time to adjust. One will be faster than the other, and if you try to sync them before you are ready, you risk injuring yourself. On the same note, if everyone else in your class seems to be better than you, you should not compare yourself and dwell. This is not a competition and you are doing this for yourself, not for the people in the same room.

4. Trust the person who’s teaching you

This is the thing that you need to remember, especially when you think you cannot do anything. The instructor knows what you can do and what you cannot do. They won’t give you something if they don’t think you are ready.

Trust them and know that they know better. They will teach you how to think, how to breathe, and how to move. It takes a leap of faith to do this, but the sooner you do it, the better. They are a professional and they’ve taught many people before you. However, if you really don’t want to try something out, don’t be afraid to speak up, or to tell them that you will try it next time.

5. You don’t have to master all the poses

Now let’s talk about something that has been a concern for a lot of people trying yoga for the first time. We know that most of the poses are physically demanding, and if you don’t have muscles or if you have a few extra pounds, that could seem like too big of a challenge.

Remember that it is okay not to be able to do everything right away, as your body and mind develop, you will learn how to do everything without an issue. At first, you can do the child variations, or you can just tell your instructor to show you the easier way.

6. Arrive early

The last thing you should know before you start going to classes is that it is always better to arrive at least 15 minutes before your first time. The reason for this is that you will be able to choose your spot, and you will be able to talk to the instructor and let them know it is your first time.

Arriving early will also help you if there are documents that need to be settled or if you need to get some papers. If you arrive just on time, chances are, you will be late, and you don’t want to miss out on the first lesson and the exercises that are going to set the basis for the whole thing.

Know that you won’t be needing socks or gloves for your class, and with this practice, you will release the tension. Sometimes there might be chanting, and if you are comfortable, you can do that as well. Know that with yoga you will learn a lot of new things and you will expand your views. At some points, you may feel uncomfortable, but you need to remember that you don’t have to do anything you don’t feel like doing. This teaching will help you connect with your inner self, relax, and you will strengthen your body and your mind.