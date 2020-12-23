8 Things to Keep In Mind If You Have Been Wrongfully Fired From Your Job – 2021 Guide

If you walked into your office one day only to find out that you have been let off for no reason, it could leave you wondering with lots of questions. However, the most important question that matters is to know what you can do after being wrongfully fired. During this challenging time, you might already be dealing with lots of stress, but you have to do everything you can to get your career back on track. In this article, I am going to highlight eight things that you must follow if you have been wrongfully fired so that you can remedy the situation as much as you can.

1. Keep Yourself Cool and Professional

The very first thing that you must do despite how stressful you are is to keep your wits about. I understand that suddenly losing your job can take a very hard toll, but you have to keep the bigger picture in mind. If you act hastily and do something stupid, your employer can use it against you in a court of law. If you have to go back to the office to get your stuff or your last paycheck, make sure that you keep your emotions in check and not let them control you.

2. Consult with an Employee Rights Attorney

The very next step that you should take is to contact an employee rights attorney. If you don’t know one, you can find the best New York City employment lawyers online and consult someone by click here. An attorney who has been working in the field long enough will help you de-stress. He can help you understand the validity of your case and the claim that you can make depending on your situation. If you do decide to pursue the case, he will also fight for you in court.

3. Find Out the Reason You Were Fired

Now that you have an attorney at your side, you should begin making a case for yourself. In such cases, the more information you have, the stronger your case is. So, you should conduct a little evidence hunt and collect information from your employer. He might not be very forthcoming with the information regarding your termination, but if you dig deep enough, you will find something. Moreover, finding out the person who made the decision to fire, you can also help your case in lots of ways.

4. Don’t Discuss the Severance Package with Anyone

If you have been fired wrongfully and your company knows it, they will probably try to please you with a low-ball offer. However, if you truly know your worth, you should never take their first offer as it will be a bogus one. If you want to get the best possible deal, you need to make sure that you research company policies on severance packages so that you are prepared to fight on your behalf. In some cases, the company might even offer you a package during the termination process, so you need to be on the lookout for that instead of losing your mind over you being fired.

5. Negotiate the Terms of Your Departure

Now that you might have some idea of why you are being fired, you have the ball in your court. If you think that you are being fired wrongfully, you have all the right cards in your hands. Ideally, you can easily negotiate the maximum amount of severance package. On top of that, if you rely on your company for health and other benefits, you need to make sure that such things are extended for a longer period. Before you sign any documents, you should get these details down in writing. Your attorney can help you with the process so that you are not losing out on a good opportunity to make the best of the worst situation.

6. Reach Out to Your Network

If you are certain that the decision for your termination is solid, you need to take some steps to get back on your feet as soon as possible. Besides finding jobs on online platforms like LinkedIn and Glassdoor, you should let your friends know that you want a job. Depending on your peers, you might be able to secure a good job in no time if you have the right qualifications. Take some time to consider how you are going to present your story to the new place you are interviewing on why you were fired in the first place so that you don’t have a hard time finding a job.

7. Start Brushing Up Your Resume

While you may not have paid any attention to your resume when you were doing a job, you need to start prepping for new job applications. For that to happen, you might have to brush up your resume and update the projects and jobs you have done over the years. You should clearly highlight the skills that you have obtained over the years so that you can demand a salary that you think you deserve.

8. Take Action Right Away

Last but not least, time is of the essence in cases like these. You might be at a very low point in your life because of losing your job, but you have to understand that it isn’t the end of the world. If you fight long and hard and believe in yourself and your case, you can get a very handsome severance package or even get your career back on the right track. So, instead of getting bogged down, raise your spirits and give your employer all the fight you have in you. You need to have a little faith in yourself and your skills when you apply for new jobs. Getting fired is by no means the end of your career but only a setback. If you look at it from a greater perspective, getting fire can give you the time to make an assessment of your career and help you outline your goals so that the same thing doesn’t happen again.