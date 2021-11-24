Wood Effect Tiles and How Long Do They Last

Wood effect tiles are very popular in bathrooms and kitchens. They give a distinctive classic look to your home. There is no need to go through the hassle of sanding down wood planks, allowing them to dry, applying sealant, and choosing which stain or paint color you want to use. All you need is a box of wood effect tiles which will save you time and money!

What makes these tiles ‘effect’ tiles? It’s because they aren’t actually made from real wood but a man-made mixture which has similar characteristics as wood especially on how it looks! Tile manufacturers have learned how to make them appear like real wooden flooring by adding markings such as knots and grain etc.

As well as looking realistic, some manufacturers have developed tec which allows the tile to be finished in multiple designs. A few years ago, wood effect tiles were only available in ‘oak’ style but today you can get them in a range of different styles including ash, walnut, cherry, and pine, etc.

You can even get different wood effect flooring for your bathroom or kitchen which is waterproof! This means that you won’t have to worry about puddles when you’re cleaning up after someone’s just had a bath or leaking saucepans on the hob! All of these floorings are available online through websites such as Amazon. You can learn more about them on www.emilamerica.com/collections/tiles-effect-stone

The price of wooden effect flooring varies depending on quality, size, and design. Usually, they start at around $26 per square meter but high-end versions cost up to$ 170 per square meter. To give you an idea, a typical bathroom would cost somewhere in the region around $650 which is about half the price of solid wood flooring!

Wood effect tiles last for decades if they are well looked after and cared for; however, they will usually begin to lose their shine after 10 years or so. This doesn’t affect how good they look as long as you keep on top of cleaning them with a damp mop and dustpan followed by drying them off with a hairdryer (not too hot though!). This prevents mold and mildew from growing behind your wood choice.

What’s more, is that you can get cool effects such as flowers and leaves etc carved into the tiles which makes them even more attractive. Here are some examples:

Debunking Common Myths

Wood effect tiles were originally made using PVC and weren’t actually real wood! This meant that they had to be set out with sealant and then treated in order for them to look and feel like wooden flooring.

The good news is that nearly all of the most popular brands s have now changed their manufacturing process so that these tiles no longer need sealant, making them suitable for use in kitchens where you might spill food or liquids on your floor. In addition, the latest technology has enabled manufacturers to make changes which means even more realistic wood patterns can be created.

In some countries outside Europe, not all people are aware of what wood effect tiles are. While most people know that tile effect flooring is not actually real wood and is made from a man-made material, there are some who believe that they can get wood effect tiles that are made out of natural materials such as bamboo.

This isn’t the case since all wooden effect tiles will be made inside a factory using machines and different forms of technology (this includes high-end ones). However, you can add real wood in order to make it look like your wooden effect flooring is authentic!

Wood Effect Tiles Vs Solid Wood Flooring

The main difference between solid wood flooring and tile effects is that the former doesn’t need any sort of sealant in order to look and feel like real wood whereas the latter does. Wood effect tiles have a range of advantages and disadvantages when compared to solid wood flooring which you should be aware of before making a purchase.

Benefits: Low-maintenance: Wood effect tiles can last longer than 20 years if they are well looked after so they save money on maintenance costs [e.g. hiring someone or replacing it with an expensive, new floor.

Cheaper alternative: Wooden effect flooring is much cheaper in comparison to real wood but they can still look just as good! In some situations, choosing tile effects is the only option since the homeowner cannot afford or install solid wood themselves.

Disadvantages: Limited choices: Although there is a wide range of styles available in the market, not all countries offer them and it can be difficult to find your favorite choice. More susceptible to damage: Flooring made from tile effects may suffer more wear, tear, and stains because of the material they are made out of so you must ensure that they are regularly cleaned in order for them to stay beautiful.

Wood Effect Tiles Vs Laminate Flooring

Laminate flooring is a man-made synthetic material that is available at much cheaper prices than wood effect tiles since it doesn’t require any maintenance! It’s important to know the differences between each type before making a purchase.

Laminate flooring consists of three layers: The first one is called the core. This underlayer provides thermal insulation as well as strength without limiting flexibility. The second layer is known as the wear layer.

This is what you see on top of your laminate flooring and it provides the aesthetic aspect, visual style, and feel. The third layer is known as the face. The facer gives the final finish to the laminate flooring so that it creates an even surface with flat edges.

Wood Effect Tiles Vs Porcelain Tiles

Porcelain tiles are another man-made alternative to wood effect tiles which again don’t require any maintenance and they’re available at much cheaper prices than genuine wooden ones! They also don’t need any sealing as tile effect flooring does.

What’s more, is that porcelain tiles come in a wide range of colors and shapes whereas wood effect tiles are much more limited.

The unique advantage of wood effect tiles is that they’re extremely realistic and can fool people into believing that they’re authentic wooden flooring! Of course, there are a few disadvantages which you should be aware of before making the purchase.