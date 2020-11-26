3 Tips And Tricks For Winning Online Competitions And Giveaways – 2020 Guide

Twitter is one of the biggest social media networks that exist nowadays. There are more than 350 million profiles and it is said that more than 70% of the profiles are active. People use this network for everything, starting from fun and connecting with their friends, up to social media marketing, giveaway prizes, and event competitions. If you are an active Twitter user then you already know the options that this platform gives you. Every person in the world is interested in getting something for free.

No matter if the reward is small or something huge, we still want it and we want to be able to get it. Social media platforms nowadays focus on giveaways, contests, and competitions so businesses can grow in size, no matter if they’re large or small. It is said that when you organize a contest, you will be not only making your clients happy, but you will also extend your brand, and make it more noticeable. In addition to this, you may even attract new customers and get other companies and investors to notice you.

If you are a person who loves to enter online giveaways and competitions then you really know how hard It is to be victorious. Hundreds, even thousands of people may enter the same giveaway as you, and your chances of being the chosen one are pretty slim when you only follow the basic rules. In this article, we are going to give you more information on how you can win more prizes and how you can be victorious in more competitions just by following a few simple tips and tricks. Continue reading if you want to find out how you can win a lot of rewards when using Twitter and how just by using your official profile you will get chosen as the winner.

1. Follow the right profiles

There are millions of brand and business profiles on Twitter right now and most of them will create at least one giveaway or contest per year. The profiles that are run by the biggest brands and by businesses that are still trying to get recognized by new customers are said to create the biggest number of contests. So, the first thing you need to do is make sure that you’re following the right profiles.

Look for legitimate brands that are interested in giving their products away and who use this type of marketing to attract people. When doing this, make sure you choose real profiles and not people who are only trying to scam others, or who may try and get more of you than they are giving. Always read the reviews and, always check what other people are saying about that brand. This will help you eliminate scam profiles and it will help you find legitimate giveaways that may bring you a large price.

2. Follow the rules and get the votes

Every contest and giveaway has a specific type of rules. Sometimes you will be asked to write something about the profile or the brand. Other times you will need to react with a like or share the post with your friends on other social networks. In most cases, you will need to write a comment and get the most votes on it.

According to buyvotescontest, it’s not easy to get thousands of votes, especially if your profile is smaller and you don’t have a lot of followers. Other users may have hundreds of thousands of followers, and they are more likely to get more likes on their posts. If you want to succeed you need to be proactive. Ask all of your friends to like your post or comment, share the post with a link to other social media profiles, and get as many people as you can to vote.

Another thing that is proven to give you real votes by real profiles Is to just purchase the needed likes. Note that if you choose to do this, you need to find a place that is legitimate, experienced, and that is proven to give you the results you are expecting.

3. Get noticed

Once you find the right profiles you should follow them, no matter if there is an active contest right now, or if you know that they’re going to have one in the near future. As soon as you follow them try to be active. It is said that the best way to be active is to comment, like, retweet, and do everything you can so that admins notice you.

It is said that most winners are chosen by the admins. Some of the profiles choose the winners by using a randomizing application that will just draw the winners’ names out of the list. However, not every brand does that, which means that the admins are able to choose the person they want to win.

You need to be noticed and you need to get noticed for the right reasons. You should comment, but you should never spam; you should be nice, and you should be respectful. If you already have some products from that brand you can even tweet a picture and tag them. Be creative, be unique, and be different. All these things will largely influence your chances of getting chosen as the winner of the competition.

Always read the rules word per word and know that in some cases, admins may try and trick some users by being unclear about the things you need to do. If you don’t really understand what you need to do, don’t be afraid to comment or DM the brand to ask for clarification. This will help because the admins and people who run the profiles will notice that you are being proactive and that you really want to get the award.

Be patient and know that these three simple things will help you a lot in the long run. Never enter competitions that are not local and be careful not to get scammed, or end up paying too high fees for delivery. Enter as many competitions as you can and, if needed, create a second profile that you are going to be using only for contests. Don’t forget to use the right hashtags, but at the same time, don’t overuse them. Be smart, and follow high-traffic award hashtags that will not only help you get chosen but will also lead you to the right profiles for new giveaways.

Know that you are not always going to be the winner, but by following these rules you’re going to greatly increase your chances.