What You Need to Know About Car Shipping Insurance

Car shipping insurance can provide your vehicle with added protection during auto transport. Although damage during transport is rare, having proper protection in place is still vitally important.

Be sure to understand a carrier’s insurance policy as it could vary widely, and notify your own car insurer of your plans to ship your car.

Coverage

Car shipping insurance protects your vehicle during its entire shipping journey from pick up to delivery, protecting you against any possible damage that might occur during transport.

Both shippers and brokers offer coverage; however, the amount offered varies between companies – it’s essential that before booking with anyone you understand their coverage offered and any limitations or exclusions which might apply.

Auto transporters in the US must carry liability insurance, with most reputable companies also offering additional car shipping insurance policies to cover any damage done during transportation by them or their services, subject to the terms and conditions of their policy.

Since most shipping insurance does not cover personal items contained within vehicles, it would be wise to remove them prior to giving it over for transport as this reduces any risk of them going missing and makes your ride lighter, decreasing chances that airborne debris may get in its way during shipping.

When receiving your vehicle, it’s essential that you inspect it thoroughly upon delivery. Any signs of damage should be noted on the bill of lading. Make sure that your insurance provider covers transportation as well.

Documentation

Most auto transporters require liability and cargo insurance policies on any company they contract with; therefore, you don’t need to purchase additional coverage when shipping your car.

Still, be sure to ask for proof from any potential carrier, ensuring it remains valid during transit and is not expired. Furthermore, consider investing in additional coverage as an additional safeguard against damage occurring during transport.

Before transporting your vehicle, be sure to do a full inspection and take photographs of any pre-existing damage, in case there are claims filed due to shipping damage. Also remove personal items and lower tire pressure to reduce risks of damage.

Verify the carrier possesses a USDOT number, which you can find on their website. You can also visit this site for more information. Furthermore, ensure they possess cargo insurance that includes coverage for the value of your vehicle as well as liability protection.

Whenever shipping an exotic or classic vehicle, additional coverage from an experienced provider should always be considered. Supplemental insurance is readily available through many brokers for an additional fee; or alternatively you could use your own private insurer for even higher protection – leaving you knowing your auto will remain protected throughout its journey.

Damages

Accidents during car transport can happen unexpectedly, most commonly scratches and other forms of exterior or interior paint damage; other components, like stereo systems and speakers may also become affected.

Before signing a contract to hand your vehicle off for transport, always inquire into its insurance policy. A reliable car shipping company should have no issues sharing this with you; any broker who fails to do so should raise a red flag immediately.

When collecting your vehicle from its driver, inspect it closely together and note any existing damage. Both you and the driver should sign a bill of lading to certify its condition.

Notably, auto transport broker’s policies usually do not cover damage during transport; thus it’s essential to find an established, reputable broker who vets its carriers and assists with claims processing.

Brokers

Many car transport brokers provide optional additional insurance coverage when shipping cars. Although not required or able to replace liability issues with carriers, the option to insure car for shipping can offer extra peace of mind to customers. Often available as part of packages or add-ons, it can cover repair or replacement costs should an accident occur during transport.

Brokers act as mediators between carriers and customers, and manage the logistics involved with these transport operations.

Brokers play a vital role in long-rang shipping operations by effectively overseeing every step-in order to guarantee that customers do not encounter any difficulties or face unexpected surprises during their transport experience. They may even provide additional services that cannot be obtained directly such as price lock guarantees and guaranteed pickup/delivery dates.

When choosing a car transport broker, it’s essential that you select one with an excellent track record and outstanding customer reviews. Look for independent reviews you can trust.

The top companies typically provide various discounts and added benefits, like free car washes and price guarantees; their transparent pricing structure should make you know exactly what to expect; furthermore, they should possess stringent vetting standards and insurance policies.