What Are the Best Places to Visit in the City of Bangalore to Have a Memorable Weekend Trip?

Bangalore is the capital of Karnataka and is very much famous as the information technology sector hub for individuals in addition to being a tourist place. This particular metropolitan city is definitely helpful in providing people with a significant number of benefits and ultimately comes with a good number of shopping districts, which makes it very much popular. Following are some of the basic places that you can visit in this particular city and plan your stay in the JW Marriot Bangalore to have the best trip:

Big Banyan tree : This particular place is located in the city of Bangalore and is a single Banyan tree which will cover approximately 3 acres of land. This is one of the most significant and the biggest possible trees in the entire nation, and the best part of this particular place is that it is very well surrounded by a small park with sitting sports so that everyone will be able to enjoy the natural vibe. It is important for people to be aware of the multiple monkeys present in the park so that there is no incident with them.

Ulsoor Lake: Visiting this place is a very good idea because this is the heaven in the hustle and bustle of the city. Boating is the significant attraction of this place which is spread across 50 acres of area. People can easily spend time sitting and watching the sunrise and sunset over here, and the best part is the clean walking path which will be helpful in providing people with a good number of benefits, especially the cases of morning and evening walks.

Innovative film city : Visiting this place is the perfect opportunity of enjoying the entertainment extravaganza, and ultimately it comes with a good number of places in the form of cartoon city, Aqua Kingdom , haunted mansion and other associated areas, which will be helpful in keeping the individuals hooked for the entire day. This place comes with numerous numbers of museums, production studios and restaurants which are ultimately perfect for the relaxed outing for individuals. In this case, everyone will be able to spend the best time with their loved ones very easily, and the entry fee for this place is only Rs.600.

Fun world : As the name suggests, this particular place is full of fun and is a theme park which is complete with rides that will be helpful in providing people with a significant number of benefits. Basically, this is a place that you can go to with the entire family because it also has an indoor snow park where you will be able to enjoy the below-freezing point temperatures and take activities associated with the mountains without any problem.

Brigade Road : This is one of the most important places to be visited in the city of Bangalore because it is bustling with people throughout the year. Moving to this particular place is a good idea because it is a very happening place and ultimately enjoying the window shopping over here is the perfect experience which people will be able to carry out without any problem. The road associated with this particular place is very well lit up in the evening, and ultimately this is the perfect spot to indulge in shopping and enjoy the contentment factor in the heart.

Phoenix Mall : This is located on the White Field Main Road and is one of the best possible options to indulge in hanging out in shopping activity very easily. This place is very well filled with branded stores and restaurants, which will be helpful in providing people with a good number of benefits, and ultimately, it also includes a playing area for the children which is a significant factor of attraction in this place.

Mantri Square Mall : This is one of the largest possible shopping malls in the city of Bangalore, which is very well spread across the sprawling area of 1.3 m² feet. This place has more than 10,000 brands in it and ultimately is one of the most important domestic and international names across the entire nation. Apart from the shopping, you will be able to enjoy the perfect movie-watching experience in this particular place along with gaming owners so that significant entertainment will be enjoyed by you without any doubt.

Commercial Street : If you are interested in indulging in shopping activity under a tight budget, there is definitely no need to worry because this particular area will be helpful in providing you with perfect access to trendy items and accessories at a very lower cost. This place also includes a good number of restaurants which are helpful in providing people with regional and international food items which will be a perfect delight to your taste buds.

Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium : This place is the top attraction in the city and ultimately helps provide people with a good number of benefits, especially to the ones who are fascinated with the element of science. This particular planetarium comes with amazing 3-D shoes and ultimately helps in providing people with a good number of benefits because everyone will be able to learn about the science very easily in this case. It also is capable of organising the sky gazing programme on the first Sunday of every month and ultimately helps in making sure that everyone will be able to enjoy themselves a lot.