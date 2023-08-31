11 Top Ways Pilates Benefits Your Overall Health

One thing (of many) that makes Pilates such a popular form of exercise is that it can be done by just about anyone. You don’t already need to be fit or still be young to give it a go.

It’s no wonder then that many people who opt for the personal training Frankston has to offer, often decide to join a Pilates class as well. If you’re still not sure if this type of exercise is for you, our list of benefits is sure to change your mind.

A Better Core Equals a Better You

Pilates was originally referred to as “Contrology” and defines a type of whole-body exercise designed to improve your overall core strength. Aside from that, there are a bunch of other benefits to signing up for regular Pilates classes. Let’s take a look at the most significant ones.

1. Increased Core Strength

Pilates is better known as an exercise that focuses on the core—the centre of the human body from where all movement stems. Since core strength is key to decreasing and managing back and hip pain, any exercise that facilitates this is highly beneficial.

2. Improved Posture

Poor posture has been behind imbalanced muscles, chronic headaches as well as shoulder and back pain. Bad posture can also aggravate recent injuries that are still in the healing stages.

Pilates focuses on aligning the body and also increases the range of motion at the joints. By working on your alignment, your postural muscles are strengthened, which in turn decreases pain and stiffness.

3. Decreased Back Pain

There are a variety of different Pilates exercises. Some are done on the mat, while others are done on a machine. The reformer builds muscle strength, is perfect for beginners and also decreases chronic back pain. It’s also beneficial to injury rehabilitation. This adaptable machine makes it clear why many Australians opt for the reformer Pilates Frankston health enthusiasts enjoy so much.

4. Increases Energy

Since Pilates, like Yoga, focuses on controlling and using your breath more effectively, the exercises improve your cardiorespiratory capacity. This in turn stimulates your feel-good hormones, blood circulation and oxygen flow.

Additionally, since it’s a low-impact exercise, you aren’t left feeling exhausted or fatigued. Improving your oxygen flow actually increases your energy levels!

5. Decreases Stress

The inward focus on improved breathing techniques has a positive influence on the nervous system. These types of breath control exercises also lower cortisol, and take you out of the fight-or-flight mode that chronic stress keeps you in. Over time this shows a significant reduction in stress levels.

6. Boosts Immunity

Research has shown that regular Pilates is an excellent way to boost overall immunity. This is especially the case for older adults and anyone prone to infections. This increased immunity can be attributed to improved circulation.

With increased immunity, you’re less likely to suffer from autoimmune conditions related to a weakened immune system. Therefore, it’s not uncommon for physicians to recommend Pilates classes as part of a treatment for inflammation.

7. Strengthens Your Bones

With many employees working online these days, people have adopted a lifestyle of “more sitting and less moving”. This is not only detrimental to our overall health but affects bone density. As you age, weak bone density can result in osteoarthritis and osteoporosis. Pilates will increase bone density, slowing down the onset of any of these conditions.

8. Improves Sleep

Anyone suffering from irregular sleeping patterns will benefit from adding Pilates to their weekly routine. The focus on breathing, increased muscle stretches, improved circulation and oxygen flow all contribute to a feeling of relaxation which can result in better sleep.

9. Boosts Overall Mood

A life made up of a busy schedule and chronic stress can leave anyone feeling down and overwhelmed. Pilates, like many other forms of exercise, releases a rush of endorphins. This in turn helps reduce anxiety, general fatigue and minor mental health symptoms.

10. Enhances Sports Performance

Since Pilates is focused on balancing the core as well as strengthening and lengthening tight muscles, it’s excellent for preparing your body for sports activities.

Athletes who include Pilates in their routines have shown improved speed, gains in trunk strength and even better flexibility during kicking activities. It’s also an excellent way to cool down after a very intense day on the sports field.

11. Improves Balance

No matter what age you’re at, balance is important in everyday activities such as walking, running and especially co-ordination. After only a few Pilates sessions, you’ll already see an improvement in your balance and gait. Experts say this is because the slow and particular movements in Pilates focus on alignment.

Final Thoughts

Pilates has many health benefits for people of all ages. With different forms of Pilates to choose from, it’s super easy to find the one perfect for boosting your overall wellbeing. Not only will you feel better, build muscle mass and bone density, but you’ll also improve your quality of life!