How Do You Wash Colored Wigs – 2021 Guide

Even though wigs were always popular, their popularity has really skyrocketed in the last couple of years. Therefore, we can see that there are a plethora of different types of wigs you can choose from. Sure, especially women are interested in these products. If you take a look at some statistics, you will see that roughly 3 out of 5 women in the United States have bought one of these at least once in the last two years.

If you know that, you can see that there is great potential for these products on the US market. So, it’s no surprise that there are so many manufacturers and companies present in the market. However, it needs to be said that the way of cleaning these are based solely on the sort you have chosen. One of the most popular sorts is certainly colored wigs.

If you would like to take a look at some of these wigs, check this website out. When we are talking about colored wigs, this process can be somewhat more complex than any other. The reason is quite simple, they have an additional layer of color that requires careful tending if you don’t want to wash it away. Now, let’s take a look at how you should wash these.

Should You Wash It After Purchase?

Some women think that they should wash the wig they have just bought. First, we would like to say that there is nothing wrong with that. However, these women need to know that their lifespan gets shorter after each washing.

Not only that, but we can also see that it is possible to damage the structure if you are not careful enough. Therefore, we would advise you not to include shampoo in the first wash. That way, you will minimize the damage inflicted to the product you just bought.

How Often Should You Do It?

It needs to be said that these don’t need to be shampooed as often as your natural hair. Basically, you can do it once a month, and it will be just fine, believe us. Washing depends solely on how often you wear it, right? In case you are wearing it every single day, you should do it every two weeks.

We know, it doesn’t sound like much but can rest assured that this is more than enough. In case you wear it once a month, it is okay to wear it every six months. That way, you can prolong its lifespan to 10 years. In fact, we can see that it can last even more in some cases.

How to Preserve the Color of the Wig?

Naturally, one of the most important things women should think about is preserving the color of the product they have purchased. While many believe this is not easy to be successful with this kind of prevention, it doesn’t have to be like that. There are specialized shampoos that can help you.

At the same time, it means that you shouldn’t wash them too much. Washing them too much can be quite damaging to the color if you are not careful. Overdoing it will not only damage the color, but it can cause much bigger damage, which can make the wig unusable, so you will need to buy a new one.

When You Should Wash It?

If you don’t feel that the wig you have is sticky and dry, there is no need for you to wash them. If you do feel these, then you should start preparing them for washing. The biggest mistake people make in this process is simply throwing it into the washing machine. When you think about it, you will see that this can be a quite damaging thing to do.

The device can be too fast and rough for products as delicate as wigs can be. Instead, you should treat these as your own hair to some degree. But you shouldn’t use similar shampoos for them. Depending on the sort of wig you have, this process can be much easier than when you wash your natural hair. You just need to be patient and careful.

How You Should Wash it?

Before you are ready to wash it, you should use a comb and remove any knots and jumbles. You should start at the top of the wig and go down. Naturally, it needs to be said that you should use only combs that are specialized for these. Otherwise, you risk inflicting serious damage to it.

If some knots are too stubborn, make sure that you use some products that can lose them a little bit. When it comes to the water temperature you should use for this process, women are often confused. It needs to be said that you should use warm water, up to 30 degrees Celsius.

Using a higher temperature can have a massive negative effect on it, mainly in terms of losing elasticity. At the same time, low temperature can be equally damaging. So, you should find a fine balance. When the time comes for you to wash it with soap or shampoo, you should soak it deeply into it.

That way, it will penetrate every part and the cleaning will be much more efficient and easier. After a couple of minutes, you should use water to wash the shampoo off. After the process is done, leave it to dry on its own. Surely, this is the best way for you to dry these. Using some devices can be damaging to it. So, you should avoid these completely. Doing it naturally is surely the best way to go.

In Conclusion

Since there are a lot of different sorts of wigs, the cleaning process can be confusing for a lot of people. However, that doesn’t need to be the case. It needs to be said that there are a couple of factors you need to think about.

Here, you can take a look at some of the most important aspects you certainly need to take into consideration. We are sure you will find these helpful.