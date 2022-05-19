6 Advantages of Wallpaper Over Traditional Painting

When it comes to interior design, there are many choices to make. One of the most important decisions is what type of wall treatment you want. Do you want to use traditional paint, or something a little more unique like wallpaper?

Although traditional painting has been the go-to wall treatment for many years, there are actually are many advantages to using wallpaper over traditional painting. In this blog post, we will discuss six of them!

#1 It is more durable and can last for many years without fading or peeling

Durability is one of the important factors we should consider for both commercial and residential project. It’s not only about the beauty and design but also how long it will last as it can can expensive to redesign or repair the wall.

Since traditional painting is applied directly to the wall, it is susceptible to fading and peeling over time. Wallpaper is more durable because it is applied to a backing material. This makes it resistant to fading and peeling, and can last for many years without needing to be replaced. Therefore, if you are looking for a wall treatment that will last for many years, wallpaper is the way to go.

#2 It comes in a variety of designs, textures, and colors that can match any home décor

Everyone has different tastes and preferences when it comes to home décor. Some people prefer a more traditional look, while others like something more modern or unique. With traditional painting method, it can be difficult to find a color or design that perfectly matches your home décor. But with wallpaper, there are endless design possibilities to choose from. Whether you want something bold and vibrant, or something more subdued and classic, you are sure to find the perfect wallpaper for your home.

As 3D textured wallpaper came into fashion in recent years, many people have become interested in using it as a wall treatment. Traditional painting does not offer the same variety of textures and colors. If you are looking for a unique and stylish way to add some personality to your home décor, wallpaper is the option for you.

#3 It is easy to install – you don’t need to be a professional painter

Painting requires a lot of time, effort, and skill. If you are not a professional painter, it can be difficult to get the job done right. Wallpaper is much easier to install, and there are many tutorials available online that can walk you through the process step by step. You can also hire a professional installer if you don’t feel confident doing it yourself. The cost of professional installation is typically much less than the cost of hiring a professional painter.

Process of wallpaper installation:

Compared with traditional painting, the process of installing is actually pretty easy. Here are the steps involved:

– Choose the right type of wallpaper. There are many different types available on the market, so it’s important to choose one that is suited for your specific project.

– Measure the wall and cut the wallpaper to size.

– Apply paste to the back of the wallpaper using a brush or roller.

– Install it on the wall, starting at the top and working your way down.

– Trim any excess from the edges of the wall.

– Enjoy your new wall treatment!

As you can see, this is a fairly simple process that anyone can do. You don’t need to be a professional painter or have any special skills. Just follow the steps outlined above, and you’ll have beautiful new wallpaper in no time.

#4 It doesn’t require as much preparation as traditional painting – there’s no need to sand or prime the walls

Prior to painting, it is necessary to sand and prime the walls. This can be a time consuming and messy process. With wallpaper, there is no need to prepare the walls beforehand. You can simply apply it directly to the wall without any hassle.

The simplicity of the installation process can also dramatically decrease the amount of time and cost associated with the project. If you are looking for a quick and affordable way to update your home décor, wallpaper is the perfect solution.

#5 It is a great way to cover up blemishes or damage on your walls

It is inevitable that your walls will suffer some wear and tear over time. Paint can often highlight these blemishes, making them more noticeable. Some damages on the wall might be very difficult and expensive to repair.

Wallpaper can be a great way to cover up these blemishes and damage, without having to go through the hassle of repairing them. This can save you a lot of time and money in the long run.

#6 You can change the look of your room by simply changing the wallpaper

The biggest advantage is that it is flexible and easy to change. Whenever we wish to change the look of our home, we usually have to repaint the entire room. This can be a time consuming and expensive process. With wallpaper, you can simply change out the old wallpaper for a new one and instantly give your room a fresh new look.

Replacement process:

– Choose the new design you want to install.

– Remove the old wallpaper. This can be done by scoring the paper with a utility knife and then peeling it off of the wall.

– Clean the walls to remove any paste or residue.

– Measure the wall and cut the new wallpaper to size.

– Install the new wallpaper on the wall and trim the edge

The flexibility of removing and replacing the old design is a huge advantage over traditional painting. If you are someone who likes to change up your home décor often, wallpaper is great solution for you.

Conclusion

Wallpaper is a great way to add personality and style to your home décor. It is durable, versatile, and long lasting- making it a great choice for those looking to update their walls. There are endless design options to choose from, and it is easy to install. It can be used in any room of the house, and is a great way to cover up blemishes or damage on your walls. If you are looking for an affordable and easy way to change the look of your room, wallpaper is the perfect solution.

