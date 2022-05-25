Vinyl Decals or Paint Job? The Pros and Cons of Each

Nothing beats the look of a freshly painted pickup truck, but you don’t have to repaint your vehicle to get the look you want. Lots of drivers and companies attach vinyl decals or vehicle wraps instead. Whether you want to promote your local business or set your truck apart from the pack with a little bit of color, you can use either option to create a custom design for your vehicle. You’ll have to choose between vinyl decals and paint, and both options come with pros and cons. Keep these fast facts in mind to make the right choice for your vehicle:

Vinyl Decals

Pros:

Attaching decals to your truck is a lot less expensive than having a professional paint your truck. Full truck wraps usually run between $1,500 and $5,000 but that’s usually as high as they go. You can add all kinds of striking patterns and designs to every inch of your truck without breaking the bank.

When it comes to designing a custom decal, the only thing holding you back is your imagination. A lot of truck drivers take advantage of the fact that vinyl decals are relatively easy to produce. All you have to do is upload your image according to the specifications, and the printer will bring your vision to life. This gives you a chance to put your creative skills on display. Use high contrast imagery to bring as much attention to your business as possible.

It only takes a few days to attach the wrap to your vehicle, so you can get back to work as soon as possible. The company should be able to print your design in a matter of hours. They’ll need to clean the exterior of the car before applying the decal, but you shouldn’t be away from your truck for more than a week.

Cons:

Vinyl decals aren’t exactly permeant. A quality wrap should last you for several years or more, assuming you keep it clean, but there’s always a chance it could rip or fade over time. Some colors will lose their vibrancy in direct sunlight.

A vehicle wrap is essentially a moving billboard for your business. Nothing sends the wrong message like worn font and faded colors. You may need to apply a brand-new wrap every few years.

Paint Job

Pros:

Repainting your truck is the best way to permanently alter its appearance. You can change the color of your vehicle or add a special trim or pattern. The color will be applied evenly to the surface for a smooth, allover look that will rival anything on the lot.

The paint job should last the life of the vehicle. If the surface gets damaged, you can easily have a professional touch up the paint job in just a few minutes.

Cons:

The average full truck paint job ranges from $1,000 to $3,5000, but a quality, custom design can easily top $20,000 or more. It all depends on how many colors you’re using and how much prep work the crew has to do before applying the paint. The team will need to thoroughly clean the surface of your vehicle, including any rust that’s accumulated. Most companies charge by the hour, and this part of the process could easily cost you several thousand dollars if your car has been through the ringer. They will then add several layers of paint to bring your design to life. Auto manufacturers use automatic spray machines to create a solid, allover aesthetic, but more complicated designs will need to be done by hand.

Of course, you don’t have to spend thousands of dollars to repaint your truck. You can always grab a few bottles of vehicle paint or spray paint and go to town. Use cardboard and fabric inserts to protect the parts of your car that you don’t want painted. Don’t forget to remove any rust and dirt from the vehicle beforehand, or the paint will just sit on top of these imperfections.

The cost is the only factor you need to worry about. Vehicle paint drastically limits what kinds of designs and images you can make. Some highly skilled painters can create sharp lines and details to help you bring your brand or logo to life, but you will be mostly limited to solid colors and premade shapes. If you want to perfectly capture the true essence of your brand or recreate an image from life, you’ll likely be better off with a vehicle wrap that will replicate the design down to every last detail.

