6 Reasons Why Valorant Is The Best Beginner-Friendly Game To Play In 2021

Valorant is the game that has everyone’s attention. It is the first First Person Shooter (FPS) developed by Riot Games, the same company that brought you League of Legends. Because of the novelty of the game and Riot’s unique marketing campaign using streamers, Valorant has already shattered multiple Twitch records.

As an esport game, Valorant has a lot of potential. It is based on one of the most popular first-person shooter games, and it comes at a time when many esports players are yearning for something new. Below, we explain why Valorant is so popular among beginners.

What is Valorant?

The game was first unveiled as Project A in October 2019, and it was renamed Valorant a few months later by League of Legends developer Riot Games. It’s a hybrid of Overwatch, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and, of course, League of Legends.

It’s a multiplayer first-person shooter (FPS) in which one team fights while the other defends in a 5v5 game. Search and Destroy, the primary game mode is a lot like CS: GO. The attacking side’s purpose is to plant and explode a bomb (called a spike), while the defending team seeks to dodge it.

If a team is wiped out before any other victory condition is met, the other squad will win regardless of whether the spike is placed or not. Each round lasts 100 seconds, and there are 25 rounds in a match. The match is decided by the first team to win 13 rounds.

You’ll have 30 seconds at the start of each game to purchase weapons and equipment. You must wait until the following round to respawn if you die in around. This main game mode is available in both ranked and unranked matches.

Here are a few reasons that have made Valorant so popular among gamers.

No Need To Pay To Play

Valorant, like its competitor League of Legends, is completely free to play. This means that as long as your computer matches the game’s minimum system requirements, you can install and play the game without ever having to pay for it or subscribe to it. And if you don’t like it, you can uninstall it without feeling bad about having paid for it.

This puts Valorant up against the likes of Call of Duty: Warzone and Fortnite, two other free-to-play shooters. Valorant is easy to suggest because it is free to play, unlike games like Overwatch, which charge people to play and include microtransactions on top of it all.

Want to start playing Valorant? Visit AussyELO to know more.

The Agents

In the game, there are a total of 15 agents, each with a unique power. These agents are organized into four groups: Duelists, Initiators, Controllers, and Sentinels, and each of these groups plays a vital role in the formation of your squad.

So, in addition to headshots and weaponry, you must select an agent with the superior skills and category for the best gameplay to ensure that your team wins. The agents have a wide range of skills, including recovering other team members, scouting, unleashing toxins, surveillance, and much more!

It’s up to you to decide which agent to utilize and how to make the most of their talents. This game will put all of your gaming strategies to the test. A gameplay session with each agent is an entirely different experience.

Better Graphics

Valorant’s graphic design is good enough that players may quickly recognize each part. Each visual texture and effect is distinct, and movement is snappy, thanks in part to Riot’s 128 tick servers, as opposed to Valve’s 64 tick servers.

The visual style of VALORANT allows players to see teammates through walls, which is a handy feature. It will enable players to strategize more easily around maps. Buy Oce LOL account to start playing.

The Gaming Modes

There are so many game modes, each with its own set of features! The Competitive option is available if you want to crush your opponents and improve your rating. Or, if you just want to play with your pals and put your talents to the test, there’s the Unranked option!

Each of these settings lasts 30-40 minutes. If you’re feeling very confident in your abilities, try Spike Rush, where the time limit is decreased, and you’re given random weaponry to use.

Or there’s Deathmatch, a game style in which you’re placed alongside 14 other players in a randomly chosen map, and you have to keep killing until the timer runs out. Escalation, Replication, and Practice Game Modes are also available, with new modes being added every few updates to keep players interested.

Intense Matches

Valorant’s primary foundations are skill-based gameplay and crucial situations. Riot has given the player plenty of tools to outsmart the opposition, from weapon balancing to each Agent’s skills. As a result, each game grows more intense.

It only takes one or two well-placed bullets to your head to terminate your life, yet one well-placed ability can turn the flow of a match. Valorant appears to have more clutch moments and possibilities to outsmart adversaries than other games today.

Frequent Updates

Valorant is unlikely to have a problem with post-launch content. Riot has a lot of experience updating and refining games after they’ve been released, thanks to League of Legends. League of Legends was released in 2009 and has garnered a tremendous amount of support since then.

With new areas, Agents, and potentially new weaponry, Valorant will most certainly receive a similar level of attention. Valorant could become the next major FPS product on the market for years to come if the development team remains on top of community demands and balancing issues.

Conclusion

Download Valorant today and start having the experience of your life with your pals! As you rise in rank, you’ll be able to play with people from all around the world, gaining friends along the way. Play with intriguing agents, game modes, and versions on Valorant right now, and put your abilities to the test! Are you excited to get started with it this gaming season?