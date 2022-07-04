How to Start Using Sex Toys With Your Partner?

Even if you’re familiar with sex toys for masturbation, using them with your partner can be a completely different story. It’s not exactly complicated, but you still might have some questions about it and, most importantly, about how to start.

Fortunately, there’s no big difference between using the toys yourself or with your partner. It might feel a bit awkward to bring it up, though, especially if you’ve never mentioned it before. However, it can open up a conversation and bring better communication and pleasure to your relationship.

There are several ways to help you and your partner start using adult toys, such as shopping for a toy together to build anticipation, formulating your desires as a request, sharing how you feel, being direct but willing to compromise, and fighting through awkwardness.

Shop for a Toy Together

One way to test the waters is to shop for a sex toy together. Some couples enjoy going to a sex shop to choose a toy that they can both enjoy. It’s a fun way for you two to spend time together, and it can be exciting.

You can find a variety of different toys, like vibrating strap ons, and if you’re looking for one together, you’ll both know what to expect and what you want. You can also see what other couples buy, ask a sales assistant, and get ideas.

Some couples even like to turn the experience into a game where they try to find the most outrageous toy. It can be entertaining, and you may find a toy that you never imagined yourself holding.

Of course, browsing the internet and online sex shops, such as AdultToyShop is always an option, too.

Formulate Your Desires as a Request

If you’re looking to use a sex toy with your partner, formulate your desires as a request. The best way to start is to bring it up during a nice, intimate time like pillow talk. While it might seem a bit awkward to bring up the topic, it could also be an opportunity to start talking about your desires in general.

You can ask your partner what they think about bringing toys into the bedroom and if they are willing to give it a try. However, if they aren’t into it, accept that and try to respect their decision; don’t force anything as it will only make things worse between you.

If you have a specific toy in mind, you can ask your partner to get it for you. You can also ask them to bring it up with you, or get some details about it before they buy it. You can even volunteer to buy it for them or to give them a budget to work with.

Share How You Feel

Sharing how you feel about using sex toys with your partner is key. It’s okay to be nervous about it, and your partner should know that. If you feel awkward, let them know and explain why. They need to be aware of your feelings and be understanding; only then will they be able to help and take your insecurities into account.

On the other hand, if you feel great about using sex toys, tell them that, too! Get excited about it, and let your partner know what you’re looking forward to. This way, they’ll be more likely to want to try it as well.

Bringing up sex toys is not an easy conversation to have, even if you’re in a long-term sexual relationship. It’s the kind of conversation that starts with a lot of information and can be a bit overwhelming. It’s helpful to share how you feel about the idea of introducing sex toys into your relationship, like excitement, trepidation, or indifference.

Be Direct but Willing to Compromise

It’s very important to be direct with your partner about what you want but also be willing to negotiate and compromise. It might not be easy to find a middle ground, but it’s important to try.

For example, if you want to use a vibrator during sex but your partner is hesitant, you can offer to use it on them first. This way, they can see how pleasurable it is and maybe be more open to the idea of using it on you.

Of course, there are some cases where you just won’t be able to find a compromise. In that case, it’s best to just respect each other’s decision and move on.

Fight Through Awkwardness

There’s a chance that you and your partner might be a bit awkward about using sex toys especially if this is your first time. The best way to get past this awkwardness is to just talk about it and be open with each other.

It’s natural to feel a bit nervous about bringing up the topic, but there’s no need to be. Bringing up the topic might be a bit difficult, but it’s completely worth it in the end. That ending is when you and your partner are exploring the boundaries of your sexual pleasure and figuring out what works best for the both of you. The process is going to be a bit different for everyone, so don’t be afraid to make your own path.

You can start by joking around about it, and then you can move on to more serious conversation. It’s also a good idea to experiment with different types of toys and find out what you both like. The more you do it, the more comfortable you’ll feel.

Conclusion

These are just some tips to help you start using sex toys with your partner. The most important thing is to be open with each other and communicate; this way, you can figure out what works best for you.

Sex toys are a great way to increase pleasure, bring a new element to your sex life, and help you and your partner reach new levels of sexual satisfaction. So don’t be afraid to experiment and have fun!