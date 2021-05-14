How Environmentally Friendly are Using Neon Signs?

Neon signs have become quite a phenomenon during the 20th century. No person in the world didn’t see some of the gangster movies set back in the 1930s where these signs were present. But we can see that they are still widely used in this day and age. There is something about them that makes them attractive. If you go to Las Vegas, you will see that a lot of them are still around.

With more than a couple of waves of technology humanity experienced in the last hundred years, we can see that more methods threaten to endanger the position of neon lights. To some degree, they have been replaced today. There are many different reasons why this happened. But, their status as a classic concept hasn’t changed much.

Some activists have raised the question of how environmentally friendly they are. For that reason, we can see that a plethora of businesses is fonder of LED lights for some reason. Now, we would like to talk about how environmentally friendly are neon signs. Without further ado, let’s take a look at some of the facts we’ve gathered.

They Can Have Great Design

One of the biggest benefits people can reap from using neon signs is that they can be designed to be whatever they want. The reason lies within their flexibility. Naturally, you will need to consult some professionals who can make anything you think about.

Not only that, you can use any kind of color you want. If you would like to take a look at some of the greatly designed neon signs, click here and inform yourself a little bit better. Not only that it will look appealing, but it will also turn some heads.

Are They Dangerous for the Environment?

The biggest question people ask about neon signs is that they are not environmentally friendly. But those who ask this sort of question don’t know that these can be recycled. Pretty much every part used in creating these can be used for producing some other products.

Even the gasses used for them can be used for other purposes. With that in mind, we can see that this question is not as justifiable as many people believe it is. Plus, we can say that the question of pollution is often raised when it comes to these.

But we can see that storing these is not as hefty as it is often presented. Last but not least, we can see that they work on less than a hundred watts, which is much less than a wide array of other electrical devices.

Do They Releases Toxic Gasses and Chemicals?

One of the biggest misconceptions about neon signs is that they release gasses and chemicals that can be quite damaging to human health. But when you take a look at scientific facts, you will see that this isn’t the case. To provide an argument for this claim, we would like to talk about the gasses it generates. The first one is neon gas and argon gas.

However, both of these are found in the air people breathe every day. It needs to be said that the tubes, which are a part of the sign, are made by using argon. If they are used for quite a long time, they can become damaging to human health. The reason is that there are mercury particles inside it. The same can be said about the lighting. Still, this is not as damaging as it is often marketed.

Are They Durable?

We can see that that person who is against the usage of neon lights says that these are not as durable as many other products. It should be said that this is not entirely true for obvious reasons. There is no lighting in the world that cannot be fragile if we don’t take proper care of it, right? Taking care of neon signs can be quite durable. Only LED is more durable.

If you take a look at some official statistics, you can see that an average light, with having proper care, can last roughly 30,000 hours. However, we can see that some updated versions can be used for more than a decade. While this might look like an exaggeration, some solid proofs can prove this to be a fact.

Neon vs. LED

Now, we would like to present you with a comparison between LED and neon lights.

Performance

When discussing the performance of both of these concepts, it needs to be said that LED lights are much more efficient. Not only that they have a better performance, but we can also see that they are much brighter than neon signs.

Therefore, you will have a much easier time spotting these from a longer distance. Since they are brighter, there is nothing wrong with using them even during the day. Different from neon signs, the chances of them deteriorating over time are much slimmer. Plus, it is not required to re-gas them over time.

Technical Process

As you can see from this article of ours, neon signs are working as a combination of a couple of chemicals. At the same time, they shouldn’t get in touch with other chemicals, right? We can see that these shines so bright because the atoms are illuminated when getting in contact with the light produced by the electrodes.

When we’re talking about LED lights, we can see that they are much flexible. The reason is quite simple, their compounds and parts are not complicated to replace. Besides, you will not have to spend so much space to preserve them. Different from neon, LED only creates the transformation of energy into electricity. That way, we can see that they are safer to touch than a wide array of other concepts.

The Bottom Line

With all the questions raised about how environmentally friendly neon signs are, it is easy to presume that they are not as good as people believe them to be. However, we can see that there are a plethora of proofs that can confirm quite the opposite. In this article of ours, you can find some of the most important ones.