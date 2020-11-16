4 Unorthodox Gambling Strategies You Can use For Sports Betting – 2020 Guide

When we talk about unorthodox gambling strategies, most of them apply to classical casino games, especially roulette or poker. Those are some unpopular moves the gamblers usually make, so they can increase the chances of winning prizes. There is a whole betting system that is known under the same name, which is based on two past strategies – The Martingale system and the Cancellation system. Some of the methods that are covered with these strategies may not be used on sports betting, but surely you can learn something and use similar patterns to increase the chances to win.

But, before you use any strategy, you need to know how to play – or how to bet in this case. Every gambler has a unique way of playing, and it’s normal to combine different methods, their knowledge, and required skills, so they can know how to make a ticket. When it comes to online sports betting, there are also some unorthodox actions the gambler may take and in this article, we will name them alternative methods, and explain to them right after we pay a little attention to the casino strategies that are known under this name. Here are the ones in the context of casino games:

1. Being bold

This term refers to the players’ will to risk, and bet on higher rates, so they can increase the prize they may win. In general, being bold in your life is taking increased risks with huge confidence. This is also applicable to sports tickets because when the gambler is confident with the tips, they are ready to spend more money than they intended initially. According to betsonhand.com/hu, people prefer to bet on football, American football, basketball, but also some other sports as car racing, martial arts, baseball, and so on.

2. Doubling the winnings

Since boldness is increasing your bets a little, for example from 0.1% up to 5% of your bet, some gamblers are trying to double their single bet, and get as much as possible if they win. This method also can be used on sports betting. At the same time, it’s also pretty risky, because if you lose, you are losing a lot of your cash. Also, some gamblers are doubling the bets even after they lose, hoping they will be able to win this time.

3. Making unpopular choices

Sometimes, the best option is the most obvious option, but there is no challenge in that. That’s why some gamblers are ready to risk and choose the unpopular options, so they can increase the quotes, and come to bigger payouts, even though the chances to win are lower. This may not seem like a nice choice, but sure there are a lot of people who got bigger prizes than they were hoping at the beginning.

4. Using some predictable patterns to increase the chances

Most people have some patterns that they are the only ones who can understand. For example, they are choosing valuable numbers to them, but there are those who are avoiding that and use some combinations that come from other sources. One of the most common examples is betting on the numbers of the Fibonacci sequence or results from different math formulas. This method is generally not applicable to sports betting, but there are people who are choosing the quotes depending on their value, without taking in mind the other factors that may influence the final results.

Unorthodox strategies according to the psychology

These three we already mentioned are tightly related to casino games, and they can be applied to sports betting too. But, psychology has a different approach to these methods. They are covering the usual practices and beliefs the gamblers have. For example, many gamblers believe they have an increased sense of guessing the tips if they do that the first thing in the morning, right after their coffee, while they are still angry. Others may use some lucky charms or write the ticket with their lucky pen. People usually are making smarter decisions in the morning, so the gamblers decide to do that when they visit the sports betting place right after they wake up.

Another one thing some of them are using as a trick is following the seasons because they think the teams may play differently if the climate changes. But, that is a lot to analyzing and making decisions following the sunny days, the wind, or the level of humidity in the air.

It’s normal that these people have their favorite team, and they are ready to always bet on them. But, another unpopular trick they are using is betting on their losing the match. Sometimes, the gamblers know exactly how their team is playing under different conditions. They make a deep analysis of how the players play when they are at home, or at the guest match, the type of the venue, and the lineup of the team. Some people risk when they are happy, some choose to risk when they are sad, or they follow their mood, which helps them to decide on which team to bet. Our mood usually affects our decisions, but it all depends on the person because not everyone is able to do something when they are too happy, or too moody.

In the end, you will always try to find some patterns or indications, or even pay someone to tell you the exact tips, hoping that you will win. It’s always better to be judgmental to fixed tips, instead of embracing them. Be realistic, and don’t try to hack the system, because the combinations of factors are countless, and you can’t exactly guess how some match will end.

Gambling, no matter the type, can be addictive, and you need to be very careful how much money you invest in that. It’s always better to consider it as an entertaining activity, instead of taking it too seriously. Finally, you can just have fun while watching your favorite match, instead of losing your nerves because you weren’t able to predict one simple result.