Unlock the Secrets Book: Master Sales Funnels – 2020 Guide

Growing your company is definitely not a piece of cake. You need plenty of resources, time, a good team to help you, and a killer strategy. What’s more, you need all of these elements to work at the same time if you want to ensure your company has a chance to compete in the market.

As an entrepreneur, you probably know there is no easy way to hack your way up to success. So, when someone comes telling you they may have the secret to making insane conversions just by using some simple marketing techniques, it is only normal to feel a little unsure.

Today’s discussion revolves around the fourth book in a series of “secrets books” meant to teach you how to draw more customers and grow your company in an organic, natural way. The content of the book was developed by Russell Brunson, who takes the fundamentals of marketing and exploits them, teaching you how to develop and implement sales funnels that convert.

Let’s take a look at the secrets that you can unlock by giving Russell’s series of books a go.

Secrets Trilogy Box Set

Before we dive into Russell Brunson’s fourth book and what it brings new to the table, it is worth taking a look at the original trilogy series.

The Secrets Trilogy Box Set, as the series of books is called, contains three original books and a bonus book, which helps piece everything together and fills out any other missing information: DotCom Secrets, Expert Secrets, Traffic Secrets, and, of course, the Unlock the Secrets Book.

At first you may be wondering why you would need all of the four books. After all, entrepreneurs barely have time to read the news in the morning, let alone three not-so-small books and a fourth workbook. Hear us out, though, and you will soon understand why this is worth your time.

Every book hooks perfectly into the other, making them part of one big growth plot for your company. There are no cliffhangers or abstract information in these books. Russell explains in detail everything you need to know, but if you do want to uncover all the secrets, you will need the entire material to do so. Here’s a little bit of what each book can teach you:

DotCom Secrets: This is the first book that Russell wrote and contains everything you need to know about setting up an online business with the help of funnels. The original book had no little than 254 pages, but the one on the trilogy box is updated and extended, so that you get the most for your money.

Expert Secrets: The second book goes on to teach you how to use your experience to build a personal brand that not only makes you money, but puts you out there as an established authority in your niche.

Traffic Secrets: The last release of the series combines the secrets Russell learned in his years of experience in the industry with some of the most basic, yet paramount, traffic-generating strategies. The result is a comprehensive guide that teaches you how to generate traffic without having to be overly salesy and scare potential leads away.

Unlock the Secrets Book

The first three books seem to tell the complete story of turning your business around, so what more could there possibly be out there to make Russell want to write a fourth book? Well, they say that, no matter how much theory you learn, if you can’t put it to practice, then it’s all for nothing.

The first three books invite you to read, learn, and then know all there is to know about marketing strategies and sales funnels, but the Unlock the Secrets urges you to take action. It is a 614-pages workbook that explains how to put everything you learned into practice.

The name was taken from Russell Brunson’s 2019 flagship event with the same name, where he aimed to teach everyone about the true power of sales funnels. In this book, he wants to give readers a deeper level of knowledge and detail on low to develop a sales funnel strategy and seamlessly implement it.

Unlock the Secrets takes everything there is to know about sales funnels and turns it into a challenge aimed to help you master the art of generating leads that convert.

The book starts out by taking the reader through each step of the DotCom Secrets book, testing your understanding of the matter, and taking things to the next level. Then, it moves on to some of the most important aspects found in the Expert Secrets book, teaching you how to become a guide for your customers throughout their purchase journey. The book finishes of with another challenge, this time focusing on what you can learn in the Traffic Secrets book.

To learn more about Unlock the Secrets, visit DripDigital.com. This book turns everything into a challenge, aiming to teach you the key to sales funnel success by ensuring you uncover something new every day. It’s not your typical business book – it won’t tell you how to magically turn your world around and make millions overnight. It will, however, point you towards the right direction and give you all the tools you need to grow your business.

How can this book benefit my business?

Russell Brunson poured all his heart and experience into this book, so that he can teach aspiring entrepreneurs how to make anything possible in their business. From sketching out their ideal customers to identifying the pain points these customers may have and attracting leads that convert, the complete Secrets Trilogy box set, together with the Unlock the Secrets book, gives everything away.

No matter the type of business you run, the lessons Russell gathered in his books are meant to work for every industry. When you are done, you will be able to attract customers to your brick-and-mortar store, webinar or eCommerce website and learn that, with enough willpower, there are endless possibilities to develop your business.