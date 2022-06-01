Unique Hobby Ideas for You to Try

Have you found yourself just feeling completely bored? Maybe doom-scrolling around your favorite social media platform became too much and you’ve longed to do something else? If that’s the case, then perhaps it’s the perfect time to find a new hobby! Finding the best hobby for you allows you to find leisure in things that can enhance your overall quality of life. Some of these activities will enable you to have better physical and mental health, while others equip you with valuable skills you can use in different aspects of your life.

There are common hobbies out there that might not have clicked for you yet, but that’s okay! If you’re looking for fresh ideas or more specific hobbies, here’s a list of unique hobby ideas that you can check out:

Cook or bake food inspired by films and shows

Ever seen a film or show and thought, “I wonder what that dish tastes like?” If so, you might want to put your cooking and baking skills to the test and find out yourself! There are tons of films that feature incredible food; take the Ratatouille dish from the Pixar film as an example. You might also have watched anime shows and envied the characters eating delicious-looking food.

Learning how to cook and bake is fun, but finding particular recipes and bringing the dishes to life makes these activities more exciting. Find the recipes online and watch an explainer video or experiment on your own. More importantly, have fun on your culinary journey!

Learn digital music production

When asking music lovers about their hobbies, you’d usually hear them say that they’re learning and playing musical instruments in their free time. It’s highly recommended as playing instruments comes with a bunch of benefits besides being fun. However, if perhaps you don’t have a readily available instrument at home or you’ve maxed out your skill on a particular instrument, you can try using technology for music production.

There are a couple of paid applications or software for music production, like Logic Pro, FL Studio, and Ableton Live, among others. But these mostly have free trials that you can check out. There are also some free alternatives that you can find online although they, of course, have limited features compared to the paid ones. Either way, if you’re just starting and learning how to produce music, any app or software is a good choice when taking that first step. You never know; you could hone your skills enough to be the next Jack Antonoff or SUGA from BTS in the future.

Practice the art of pranking

Lots of people love a hilarious prank, especially if it’s executed well and remains unoffensive. But, believe it or not, pulling the best pranks takes a degree of skill to work (and a lot of preparation for the more complicated ones). If you and your friends enjoy a little bit of harmless mischief, you can spend time researching and trying to master certain pranks during your free time. For example, you can go with a simple food-related prank to play on your siblings or go with a classic prank call with Ownage Pranks and listen to your prank victim’s reactions.

Create 2D or 3D animations

It might sound like an intimidating and less fun activity for those who have no idea how to start with animation, but just like drawing, painting, or basically any skill, working on something gets easier once you get better and can be loads of fun! Plus, it won’t feel like work if you’re working on your own time and without the pressure of creating something to a certain standard.

Learning and creating animations is an excellent idea if you don’t have much to do on the weekend and want to spend hours doing something that would get your mind off things. You get to express your creative side while gaining a valuable skill that can come in handy should you want to pursue this field professionally. So find the application or software that you want to use, watch that tutorial, and start making beautiful art!

Write reviews

It’s known that writing comes with many benefits, including having an improved sense of creativity, critical thinking, and communication. However, some might find this too taxing, especially when people are forced to write about something they aren’t interested in. If you’re one of those people yet still see the inevitable need to improve your writing skills as a hobby, perhaps you could consider writing personal reviews of films, music, products, or anything else you really want to write about!

You don’t need to show these reviews to anyone (unless you’d prefer it that way, you certainly could). Watch as the words flow through you the same way you’d do when ranting about how terrible that film you watched last weekend was or how you praised that new song your all-time favorite punk band came out with a few days ago. You’ll find that this new form of expressing yourself and your thoughts can be pretty entertaining, and before you know it, you’d be more confident in your writing skills.

Learn the choreographies of your favorite songs

You’ve heard the saying “dance like no one’s watching.” You can do precisely that as a hobby to feel a sense of liberation while getting a good workout in your daily routine. If you’ve always wanted to try dancing without other people or without going outside for a dance class, you’d be surprised to find several dance tutorials available online. Whether you want to learn the intricate choreographies of K-pop groups or finally understand how Beyonce dances along to her iconic songs, you’ll have a blast dancing along to your favorite songs.

Get the hang of mixology

This one’s a great idea particularly if you’re a fan of drinking alcoholic beverages or if you just find bartenders really cool. Whether you prefer drinking delicious craft beer, wines, or cocktails, having a mixology skill is gratifying. This doesn’t necessarily mean you’d have to dream of becoming the best bartender in town; it’s just a neat skill that can come in handy whenever you’d want to mix the best drinks for yourself or your friends.

It’s a good start to familiarize yourself with the different terminology, different kinds of alcohol (there’s a lot more than just what people drink every Friday night), and gears. Once you’ve got the essentials down, you can then proceed to read on or watch videos about what exactly makes a good drink. Why does, for example, vodka work well with cranberry juice? After picking up this hobby, you might even find yourself learning more about flair bartending next.

After reading this list, you hopefully found yourself starting with a new and unique hobby or at least being inspired to do something out of the ordinary. These might seem difficult at first, but you would never know if it’s the right one for you unless you try! It could just be an enjoyable activity for you.