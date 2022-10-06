What type of water heater is most energy efficient?

If you just bought a new home or are renovating it, you want the latest, smart technology that will work for you. A smart robot vacuum cleaner is an excellent solution, smart sockets, air conditioning with A+++ for greater energy efficiency, and guess the same you want for the fridge as well. More or less, we all strive for more modern technology that saves energy. However, we often forget about one, even minor things. Yes, we’re talking about boilers! As it is most often located in the basement or tucked away against a wall, very little care is taken with water heaters. Maybe we think about its quality and durability only when we start to take a shower and when we are suddenly greeted by cold water. There is also another situation where we wonder what quality our water heater is. We’re talking about the moment when the winter electricity bill arrives!

If you also have a problem with high bills or with the quality of hot water, then now is the right time to consider replacing your old water heater with a new one that is energy efficient. The newer generation of them contains a heat pump that is more environmentally friendly than the old ones and significantly reduces your bills. Although they may seem too expensive at first glance, the new generation of energy-efficient heaters will pay for themselves in just a few months. Since you don’t have to worry about leaks or total damage, the prices are much smaller even in winter.

We are sure that you are still thinking about buying a new water heater, so we offer you the answer to the question: what type of water heater is the most energy efficient? It is up to you to choose the one that suits you best.

Classic boiler

By the term classic water heater, we mean the simple ones that are most often used. They have a large tank of water that is heated every moment. This is a boiler that will serve you well, for a long time, regardless of the season. Therefore, it is equally effective in winter and summer. Another great advantage of this heater is that it is not expensive. This very fact may make it popular worldwide. Any electrician will know how to install this heater very easily and it will not cost you much. However, this alluring story has a darker side.

Considering that this heater has a water tank that is constantly heated, it is quite clear that the waste of energy here is high. Simply put, even though you may not need hot water today, it will heat it and maintain the temperature over and over again. In addition to the unnecessary waste of energy, a big problem is the size of these hot-water tanks. That’s why we usually install them in basements or the attic so that you cannot hurt yourself on its huge tank every day. The quality of the water from such boilers is also a big question mark. Scale and rust build up over time, which no one wants in their home.

Boiler with a heater and without a tank

The fact that these heaters do not have a tank does not mean that you will not always have hot water. However, it is made of a pair of heating coils. By passing through them, the water is instantly heated and you have it whenever you need it. So, with this boiler there is no more waiting for the tank to be filled with hot water, you can always count on it. Since they do not heat constantly, but only when necessary, energy savings are great. In addition to saving energy, this heater also saves your space.

However, what turns people away from this product is the higher price.

Boiler with heat pump

If you want to save money, and spend significantly less electricity, hybrid boilers or boilers with a heat pump are ideal for you. Also, saving your pocket can be reflected in its maintenance. It is very simple and effective in this regard. It is necessary to call professionals once a year who will establish whether your hybrid system is under control. They are quite easy to install and use, and if you want to educate yourself about this, you can find more information here. The operation of these boilers is somewhat different from the ones we are used to. They work without direct heat generation. Using heat from the ground and air, the only electrical energy used is intended to transfer energy from one place to another. However, it also has some its flaws. Unlike other water heaters, this one has a shorter lifespan and is estimated to be approximately 10 years. Also, if you live in colder areas, this is not the right choice for you. Hybrid boilers can only function smoothly at high temperatures. Tropical places are ideal environments for purchasing this water heater.

Solar water heater

Something that is becoming more and more popular year by year and certainly more used is solar energy. The sun is a source of energy, so why not use it, right? Believe it or not, it can even be used for this purpose. This type of heater works through rooftop solar panels that transfer energy through a closed loop system that connects to a water tank. That way, thanks to solar energy, you get hot water in your home. If you care about nature and have a developed ecological awareness, this heater will be your choice. In addition to using renewable energy, electricity bills will be almost cut in half. They are very affordable and efficient. It is up to you to save money to make a solar switch, the rest is out of your reach. Nature will work for you. The more you are exposed to the sun, the more you will have hot water for your morning awakening in the shower.

It is also important to emphasize that many countries provide various benefits in the form of favorable loans for the purchase of solar panels, to encourage their use. However, we must bring attention to that the initial purchase of this water heater is in most cases higher than the purchase and installation of a classic water heater.

We have listed only some types of water heaters that can be found on the world’s modern market. Considering that this is a decision that will benefit you and your family in the long run, we advise you to do your research and be informed to make the right decision when it comes to this type of purchase.