What Treats Should You Avoid for Dogs? 

Many dog owners are used to the habit of feeding their pet kibble all the time. But dog nutrition is a reality, and many owners are aware that they need to enrichen the kibble, to add more nutritious ingredients. If you use social media, you will see many pet influencers feeding their dogs raw food, with added supplements.

If you want to find out which foods promote their overall health condition, you need to research a lot and consult with your vet. Still, there are some foods you need to avoid giving your dog, no matter their breed or age.

Sometimes, dogs find many types of food delicious, but it doesn’t mean they are good for them. Many pet owners want to incorporate more natural animal food, no matter if they own a dog, cat, or any other pet – so you can find here some valuable information on how to do that.

So, today, we decided to talk about known and less-known treats that can be dangerous to your dog, and that you must avoid giving to them:

1. Animal skin chews

These skin chews are a by-product of the leather industry, also known as rawhides. They are cheap, but there is no nutritional value for the dog. Keep in mind that your dog will digest some piece of it anyway, and it may harm their digestive system.

The skin is treated with many chemicals, and some of them can be toxic for dogs. You can still give them some of these chews, but don’t do that too often. Let it be a real treat when they behave really well. Or, you can completely remove yourself from the routines, since there is no other benefit than jaw stimulation.

2. Mint treats

Dogs often have stinky breaths, and they don’t really enjoy brushing their teeth. There are many mint treats on the market, labeled as dog safe. But you must be very careful with it. Many pet owners give them directly to the dog, without reading the instructions. Also, there are many natural and healthy alternatives, like coconut oil and parsley treats you can prepare at home. We recommend using vet-proven dental sticks too.

Dog breath can be a huge issue, but regular vet visits and appropriate refreshing treats are better than any mint treat you can find in the store.

3. Xylitol

Dogs love to eat a piece of bread or some desserts. Even though xylitol won’t affect people, it can immediately cause liver failure in your pet. So, read the ingredient list when thinking about sharing some of your food with the dog. If you see xylitol on the list, don’t give it to them.

This ingredient can be found in jarred peanut butter, and dogs go nuts for it. So, if you decide to use peanut butter, make sure there is no xylitol in it, or prepare it yourself at home.

4. Bones

In the pet shops, you can find specially treated bones that are safe for your dog. But many pet owners decide to give the pet actual animal bones, which can be pretty dangerous for so many reasons.

A raw bone contains pieces of raw meat and blood, which may contain pathogens like listeria or salmonella. You need to boil the bone to resolve it, but boiled bones are weaker and may rupture their intestines if ingested. Even if it seems like a good idea to give them the bones from the chicken wings, we highly suggest avoiding that.

Pet dogs can survive without even trying bones in their life. As we said, at pet and vet shops you can find certified and specially treated bones that are good for them.

5. Avocado

It seems like nothing can go wrong with it. It contains healthy oils and is easy to digest. But, some dogs can be allergic to avocado, including the plant, leaves, seeds, and fruit.

Many people grow an avocado plant from the seed, never realizing it can be dangerous to the dogs, because of the ‘persin’ contained in the green parts. And we all know avocado is completely green.

Surely, a small piece every now and then won’t harm them, but there is no need to risk it since most dogs don’t even find avocado delicious.

6. Ice cream

As we said, many deserts contain the dangerous xylitol, so you have to think twice before giving them your ice cream stick to lick. Additionally, it contains a lot of sugar and milk, and most dogs are lactose intolerant.

But, we all know these four-legged friends love icy treats. We suggest freezing mashed fruits and vegetables they are allowed to eat with bone broth or almond milk. You can even use watered Greek yogurt to enrich the frozen treats.

7. Caffeine

Don’t leave your coffee or tea unattended when the dog is around. They are pretty curious about them, but also for your hot chocolate, cocoa, or energy drink. But, caffeine can be fatal for dogs, and they can even die before you even have a chance to take them to the vet.

It all depends on how sensitive your pet is to caffeine, but we won’t take the risk. Make sure they don’t drink your coffee or cola beverage, to avoid caffeine poisoning.

8. Raw eggs

Raw eggs can be a nice addition to the raw food regime. But, you have to make sure the eggs are fresh and organic. Many people put a raw egg over the kibble, thinking they are helping their dogs to eat better.

But, we suggest you avoid doing that because there is always a chance of the egg containing salmonella. Instead, it doesn’t take long to hard boil an egg. As we can see, most dogs find it more delicious than raw eggs.

9. Raw fish

All types of raw meat can contain dangerous bacteria, and fish even contain parasites that are removed when cooked.

Many dogs won’t eat raw fish, but they will surely prefer a bite of dried fish. So, make sure you buy the highest quality dried fish treats, and see if the pieces were cooked before dried, to avoid any potential risk of poisoning.

If you are giving your dog any of these treat foods, we highly suggest you replace them with something healthier and less dangerous to your pets.