How to Treat Growth Hormone Deficiency Naturally?

Growth hormone deficiency is also known as GHD and in medical terms, it is called dwarfism. It is a medical physical situation affected by inadequate doses of growth hormone formed by the pituitary gland.

The article talks about the home remedies or the natural ways that a person suffering from a growth hormone deficiency can utilize to cure the ailment.

How Does Growth Hormone Deficiency Occur

A child who has this abnormality leads to short height but with absolutely normal body parts. Growth hormone deficiency can be a result of congenital disorders or acquired disorders. The deficiency exists because of the small quantity of growth hormone made by the pituitary gland.

Additionally, it can also occur because of:

• hereditary defects

• brain injury

• being born with the absence of the pituitary gland.

Many times it has been seen that the cause of dwarfism is not identified clearly. Sometimes, GHD can occur because of lower levels of other hormones, such as

Vasopressin the hormone which controls water production

• Gonadotropin, which influences the creation of male and female sex hormones.

• Thyrotropin, which is responsible for influencing the creation of thyroid hormones.

• The adrenocorticotropic hormone which regulates the adrenal gland hormones.

Symptoms

• Some of the common symptoms found by specialists are:-

• Static growth

• Small height

• Nonexistent or limited sexual growth while puberty

• Headaches

6 Best Natural Remedies For The Growth Hormone Deficiency are:

1. Loose body fat

The amount of adipose tissue in your body in the form of belly fat directly affects your HGH production in the pituitary gland. The person with more belly fat is predicted to have reduced HGH production. It has been proven from a study that the person who has three times more belly fat had nearly less than half of the amount of HGH.

And opposite to this scenario, another experiment was done on a normal person who was surveyed to release more HGH resulting in the loss of belly fat. Abdominal fat is considered to be the most hazardous type of fat found in our bodies because this fat is directly associated with many harmful diseases. Losing abdominal fat can increase the HGH level in the body.

2. Fast Intermittently

It has been found in many experiments that staying hungry or fasting can command a major surge of HGH levels.

One experiment stated that putting three days of fasting can boost the growth hormone up to 300%. And if continued, After one week of fasting you will notice the increment by four times that is 1,200%.

Regardless, constantly fasting is not recommended in any case. Internal or intermittently fasting is widely used because this can limit your eating habits.

Some commonly practised intermittently fasting are:

• Eight hours of eating each day and sixteen hours fast.

• Consuming only 500–600 calories and that’s twice per week.

This Intermittent fasting can be used to boost HGH levels in two ways. The first way is to lose body fat, which increases HGH production. Another way is that it will keep your pancreatic hormone insulin low and a low level of this hormone will boost HGH production

4. Reduction Of Sugar In The Diet

If you notice any change mainly in the rise of insulin in your body then this directly means a lower level of HGH. It is highly recommended to say no to refined carbohydrate and sugars items as they cause a dramatic surge in insulin levels that directly affect the HGH production so reducing your refined carbohydrates and sugar intake may affect the growth hormone levels.

It has been scientifically proven that a healthy person will have three to four times more HGH as compared to diabetes patients, and even inadequate carbohydrates tolerance and insulin function.

Moreover, these carbohydrates have direct effects on the level of insulin, surplus sugar intake can play a major role in weight gain and adiposity which will affect HGH levels.

However, insulin levels generally drop for two to three hours after consuming food, so you may need to resist a carbohydrate and high protein diet for at least two to three hours before sleeping.

5. Exercise At A High Intensity

Workout is one of the most beneficial ways to considerably increase your HGH levels. The increment of Hormone varies greatly on what type of executor activity you are doing, how vigorously you are doing the workout.

High-intensity of exercise is known to increase HGH level, but other forms such as low-intensity exercise are also helpful.

You can try out different types of exercise some of them are:

• Repeated sprints

• Interval training

• Weight training

• Circuit training to boost your HGH levels and maximise fat loss.

Long term workouts can boost the production of HGH and also help in the reduction of body fat.

6. Optimize Your Sleep

When you sleep, that is the time when the majority of HGH is released. These rhythms of releasing hormones are established on your body’s internal melatonin cycle.

The biggest rhythms of hormone release occur during midnight and some minor rhythms in the early morning. Surveys have revealed that poor sleep(lack of melatonin) can decrease the quantity of HGH your body produces.

This means that getting a proper amount of deep sleep is one of the best ways to enhance your HGH production for a long time. Some other and simple strategies to help boost your sleep:

• Try to stay away from blue light before bedtime.

• Try to adopt a reading habit.

• Try to sleep at an optimal temperature.

• Try to avoid caffeine late in the day

• Diagnosis

The first steps to diagnose this are

physical exam measurements of height, weight, arms, leg lengths are in addition to thorough medical history. Blood tests are used to measure the levels of HGH currently present in the body and levels of other hormones.

Conclusion

Some cases of Growth hormone deficiency can be dealt with with the utilization of artificial growth hormones. This needs to be done under the management of a pediatric endocrinologist. If other types of hormone deficiencies exist, then other types of hormones can be lent in expansion to the synthetic growth hormone.