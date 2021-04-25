7 Top-Rated Tourist Attractions & Things To Do In 2021

We had a lot of challenges during 2020, and there are still ongoing measures in many countries. However, the big is relief is that we have vaccines now and that things are becoming better over time. It seems like we will have a chance to travel this year, of course with proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test. Most people had to skip their vacations last year, which leads to the increased popularity of resorts from all over the world for this summer.

Still, you should check more about available destinations to select the best option. The best way is to include various factors like traveling with family, alone, with small kids, or with a partner. When it comes to the United States, one of the most popular places is Miami, and if you are interested in traveling there, visit viajemiamiyorlando.com.

Another thing to consider is related to various activities that you choose in different places, such as diving, surfing, or simply laying at the beach throughout most of the day. Moreover, some of them can offer you a chance to enjoy amazing architecture or food. Therefore, choosing according to your preferences is the best option. In this article, we are going to introduce you to some of the best tourist attractions for 2021.

1. Rome

While many people will look for beaches and popular resorts where they can enjoy swimming and sunbathing, we have to mention the capital of Italy as one of the must-see places. This place is perfect for those interested in the ancient culture of Europe.

Some of the best attractions are Trevi Fountain, Roman Forum, Colosseum, and much more. Also, it is near the sea, and there are some nice beaches. However, if you are interested in enjoying the beach, we suggest you go south, near Naples, and visit Capri, which is the most popular beach in Italy.

2. Greece

It is hard to mention only one or two places in this country. There are hundreds of ancient locations where you can see old Greek architecture and learn more about their culture and history. Also, there are ancient ruins all over Greece. Some of the most popular are Mykonos, Athens, Hydra Island, Santorini, Crete, Paros, and much more. Besides the architecture, they have one of the best beaches in the world, especially those in the Aegean Sea.

3. Egypt

This is another destination known for historical monuments. Besides the widely known Pyramids in Giza, you can visit Luxor and many other spots. Also, the great thing is that you can combine this activity with a chance to enjoy amazing beaches on the Red Sea. For those who prefer staying in luxurious resorts and beautiful beaches, you can visit Hurghada, Ein Sokhna, Somna Bay, and El Gouna. The best time to go there is between September and May.

4. Sri Lanka

This is one of the most exotic places on this list. We can notice the rise in popularity in the last few years. The reason for that is better connected with the world and modern infrastructure. Also, many people are now looking for exotic or luxurious destinations because they have waited too long for them.

Moreover, the price of staying there is cheap, and in most cases, the most expensive is the ticket to go there. The best period for traveling is during winter and spring. Some of the best attractions are Dambulla Cave Temple, Ramayana tour, Adam’s Peak, and more. Besides that, you can enjoy domestic food, hiking, swimming, snorkeling, and many other interesting activities.

5. Croatia

This European country is under rapid development in recent years, and it has hundreds of islands in the Adriatic Sea, amazing beaches, excellent food, and more. Also, the great thing is that you can go there either with your family or a partner. Each place has something unique to offer.

There are many music festivals as well. We suggest you visit Istria in the north, islands near cities like Zadar and Split. Moreover, those interested in architecture should go to Dubrovnik, which is an old city dating back to the days of the Roman Empire. This city is also popular because many scenes in the popular TV show Game of Thrones were filmed there.

6. Barbados

If the most important thing for your desired vacation is to enjoy the sea and nice beaches, Caribbean islands represent one of the best destinations for that matter. When it comes to Barbados, the season is during winter and spring, and besides the amazing beaches and crystal clear water, you can also enjoy hiking, diving, and many other activities.

Also, the food here is amazing since they are known for spices. Besides Barbados, you can also go to St. Lucia, Montserrat, Aruba, Virgin Islands, and more.

7. Thailand

When it comes to this Asian country, the most popular thing is that you can combine amazing nightlife and enjoy beaches, along with many other activities. You can choose to go there with your partner, family, friends, or even alone, and a great time is guaranteed.

The most popular spots are Bangkok. Ko Samui, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Ayutthaya, Hua Hin, and more. Moreover, you can have a nice relaxation if you visit some massage saloon, or research their rich ancient architecture.

Last Words

These are only some of the most popular spots where you can combine various activities, learn more about history and architecture, while still being able to enjoy yourself at the beach.

Still, there are numerous other places as well, and it depends on your preferences. For instance, if you want to see amazing cities and modern architecture, then you should visit Europe.

Those with the main goal of swimming and sunbathing should opt for some exotic destinations, and there are many of them all around the world. Still, be sure to always check their requirements before traveling, such as regulations related to PCR tests and vaccines. It is important because you can avoid unpleasant situations like being forced to get back or having to say in quarantine.