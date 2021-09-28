5 Decoration Tips and Ideas to Make Your Fireplace Stand Out

Without any doubt, the living room is the heart of every home. We are talking about the place where you will spend the majority of your free time, surrounded by your family. Since this is the case, it is not a surprise to say that a vast majority of people will invest the most into it.

When we say that, we mean that you will insert a wide array of different features to make this part of your home special. One of the most obvious things you can do is including a fireplace in it. Just think about it, this is the place where you can hold some of the traditions with your family.

For instance, you can put your Christmas tree near it or celebrate the fourth of July by having lunch near the fire. At the same time, chances are that you would like to use some decoration to make it stand out.

In case you are interested in taking a look at some ideas for your fireplace mantel, be sure to take a look at foyr.com. Now, we would like to provide you with a couple of decoration tips that will enhance the look of your fireplace generally. Without further ado, let’s take a look at some of the finest ideas you can use.

1. Including a Large Mirror

The first thing we would like to talk about is a large mirror that can stand above it. We are talking about one of the classic ideas that can enhance the look of your fireplace. Anyone who visits your home will have an impression of how luxurious it is.

The shape of the mirror should be determined by the size of the fireplace, and your needs and preferences. Still, we would advise you to take all other pieces you have in your room into consideration.

That means that you should follow the style that has been already in use. Otherwise, there is a risk that it will not fit right into it. In case you don’t know which one you should include, it wouldn’t hurt you to hire an interior decorator who will provide you with some tips on which one you should purchase.

2. Add Some Color

Making your fireside more stylish doesn’t always mean you need to add some other features and items around it. Instead, you can have a much more direct approach. For instance, you can add some layer of paint to make it more stylish.

Once again, you should have in mind all other aspects and features of your room. By adding some paint to it, you can make the whole space more open. The only thing you need to be careful about is not to overdo it. We can see countless images where people use paint to make some parts of their home stand out, but they don’t do it properly.

So, the thing they do doesn’t provide a certain space with the idea they have thought about. Instead, they make it cliché. Sometimes, these items don’t fall under the category they do.

3. Minimalism

The next approach we would like to talk about is utilizing minimalism. That means that you will not add too many items and features to it. Instead, you add some paint and make it complement the surrounding. Surely, you will agree that in some cases the less is more.

Putting too many items in a certain place doesn’t mean that it will look good. Sometimes, you can cause a backfire. If you take a look at some fine examples of how minimalism was handled, you will see that there is no need to add anything more to make it better.

In some cases, it would be more beneficial for you to remove all plants or pieces of artwork and see how it looks without it. So, you can see that having a couple of perspectives is certainly something that will provide you with better knowledge about the approach you should utilize.

4. Plants

One of the commonest approaches you will see out there is adding plants and flowers. Without any doubt, many people believe that this is one of the best ones by far. Since there are practically countless species you can choose from, you will have a lot of space for experimentation.

Combining different ones will help you to understand what is the combination that will serve your taste the best. At the same time, you can have a couple of different ways you can include these into the concept. For instance, you can either put them on the fireplace, in front of it or above it.

Plus, you can make a combination of all of these approaches in one. Also, you can think about including some other items that will make the whole mixture much more pleasant both for you and any visitors.

5. Family Photos

Last but not least, we would like to talk about something that most people do. We are talking about putting some family photos on a fireplace. That way, you will have a space inside your home where you can spend your time watching the images of those you hold dearest.

Surely, there is no one more important to any of us than our family members. That doesn’t mean that these are the only items you should put in this place. Plus, you add any other feature we’ve talked about in this article of ours.

Or you can combine a couple of them. That way, you can truly create a place where you will enjoy spending your free time. Still, we urge you to be careful not to pile up a lot of different items and make the space overcrowded.

The Conclusion

Having the right idea for making space inside your home special is a much more interesting process than many people believe it is. Here, you can take at some of the most interesting ideas you can implement quite easily and make a great impact at the same time. We are sure they will spark your imagination.