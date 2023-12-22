8 Ways How Technology Will Transform Customer Support

The last two decades or so of technological advancements left no stone untouched. Artificial intelligence is becoming a norm, automation and coding are more accessible than ever, robots are seen more frequently, and cloud-based computing is flying high. The due credit for such remarkable growth only goes to the expansion of technology.

When we say that technological development can be felt in every facet of our lives, it also includes customer services, support, or success. Even though support services have greatly improved, there is always room for improvement.

Back in the day, a general perception was found among people about customer services. Long waiting time, limited knowledgeability of the reps, and distorted communication. However, such perceptions no longer delve into the minds of people since the domain has come a long way in terms of progress.

Nonetheless, there are still ways that customer support can improve by manifolds using technology. Fortunately, we are going on a venture to explore how tech can further innovate the support industry. So, let’s get started:

1. Face-to-face communication will Increase:

There can’t be a better way to solve a problem face-to-face. On calls or texts, judging the body language of customers becomes difficult. As the rep can only have a vague idea about what the customer might be feeling, face-to-face services will help the cause of support agents.

Nevertheless, the dawn will break for customers and customer support when they will be able to resolve the queries eye-to-eye. With methods such as video calls, FaceTime, Telemedicine, etc. customer support can help entertain queries and issues of the customers better.

2. An Omni-Channel Customer Service:

Though not very much practiced, omni-channel communication can connect you with more customers. Many customers don’t want to redirect to a brand’s website to resolve a query. They want an instant connection with a rep even if they’re on a social media site.

An omni-channel communication is different than a multi-channel. Let’s understand the difference from an example. With an omni-channel, if you’ve asked a query on the social media site of the company, the rep will try to solve the respective problem on the same platform.

However, if he’s unable to resolve the query, he’ll transfer the data to the support agent who has the authority to solve it. But, with multi-channel communication, if the matter is not resolved in one platform, then you have to go to another medium to seek help, from the start!

Hence, using omni-channel support, companies will be able to boost overall client entertainment prospects without asking them to move to another platform.

3. Multilingual Customer Support:

Technology can play a partial role in this since it’s up to the support centers to cater to the non-native customers, in their own language. The yield of customer services is the satisfaction of customers.

How esthetic your customers would feel if they hear familiar words coming out from the other end? Music to their ears! It is why many customer centers have opted for the idea of multilingual support.

Having a diverse customer base, they facilitate their customers in their language. Take the example of Windstream who via Windstream español are offering internet and telephone services to millions of Latin-American customers, along with Native Americans.

For the sake of the comfort of their Spanish customers, Windstream dared to provide their services in Spanish as well. This way, their divergent customer base feels valued. Also, making customers feel valued can have a positive impact on brand loyalty. In addition, you can provide multilingual support to customers via texts, if not for actual support agents.

4. Customer Service Reps Solving Fewer Problems:

It may not sound pleasing for a rep to solve fewer queries. After all, what’s the point of having support agents if they’re not going to resolve the problems? But hold on, there’s a twist in the tale.

With advanced technology, artificial intelligence is gradually bringing a revolution. Chatbots, integrated with AI, are on a spree to take over most of the work of support agents.

But isn’t it bad that chatbots will replace support agents? Well, not really. Chatbots can only solve queries generic or repetitive. It’ll free reps from the redundancy of their jobs and allow them to focus on more complex problems.

5. Augmented Reality (AR):

How about you get a tutorial explaining about the products and services? Wouldn’t it make things so much simpler? There are bright chances that, with the help of AR, you may connect with virtual agents, who guide you on how to avail or use the services and products.

It’ll be a boon for the customers as they will have constant support from digital teams assisting them at every step. Other than this, support agents will be relieved as they will have more time to focus on providing a more personalized customer experience.

6. Communication via Email:

Having the option of quick response from chatbots, many people don’t prefer to communicate via email. Email support was the highlight of customer support but technology took the spotlight.

Support via email is still practiced to some extent, but people generally loathe it when they have to wait to get a response. Not surprisingly, email support experience will improve with time as people will be offered convenience via chatbots and quick responses using technology.

7. Feedback Evaluation:

One of the goals of any support center is to collect feedback to improve their operations. However, it was a big ask for customer support to analyze and interpret the data to bring the changes required.

With the advent of bots, the collection and interpretation of data have become lucid. Not a herculean task anymore, companies can collect feedback and make informed decisions in no time.

8. Evolving Objectives:

Back then, when everything was simple and not much technology involved, the primary objective of support centers was to resolve the customer’s query. At the mid-stage, customer satisfaction became a part of it.

However, every aspect is somehow connected with technology now, so the objectives of providing support have also evolved. Now, companies not only want to resolve queries and satisfy their customers, but they also want to portray a better image of their brands through their services.

In addition, providing a personalized experience to customers is focused upon, as it makes them feel connected with the business.

Closing Up:

Customer services have become an important element of business operations as customers demand constant support. With time, support centers have evolved remarkably and will continue to do so, provided they don’t halt the integration of technology.