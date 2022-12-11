November and December are months reserved for football, the most important of the least important things in life. There are many studies, statistics, professional opinions, and predictions about who will go all the way and win the WC trophy, but before we get to that, let’s check which teams have won the most World Cups.

Brazil

Most people will agree that Brazil is a football nation, and since they have five WC titles, this proves that claim. Besides the highest number of titles, they can be proud as they are the only national team that managed to participate in every World Cup, which is an enormous success.

Yes, some people will add that qualifying for a WC is much easier in South America than, for example, in Europe, but that’s simply not true. Namely, there are ten teams competing for five qualifying spots, where the team that finishes fifth has to play against opponents from Oceania.

Qualifying gets even tougher when we take a look at all the national teams in South America, where you have Uruguay, Ecuador, Colombia, Chile, Paraguay, Peru, and of course, Argentina. All these nations have, at some point, played a huge role in the final WC tournament.

As for the titles, when we say football, Seleção is the first thought of many football enthusiasts, as Brazil always had some world-class players.

Each football fan knows about their most popular player Pele, and the fact he brought the first trophy to Brazil when he scored in the finals when he was only seventeen showed the world the greatness of Brazilian players.

Until then, they are one of the main favorites on every WC, and they managed to justify that role five times, which is enough for the highest place on this list. They are and always be looked upon as title contenders, as football is a religion in Brazil, and that’s something that’s never going to change.

Italy

There is no doubt that Serie A is one of the most popular football leagues in the world, and because of that, it is a big surprise that Italy did not qualify for this WC. In theory, if they had qualified, they would have had a chance to win and share the first place on this list with Brazil, but they will need to wait for their fifth title for at least four years.

However, thanks to four titles, they are in the high second place, and many still remember their last win in finals when they faced France back in 2006. This game was full of excitement, but the event that marked the match was surely Zidane’s exclusion after hitting Materazzi.

Now, saying that the Italian national team is in crisis as they failed to qualify for two consecutive World Cups doesn’t paint the whole picture because they won European Championship in 2020.

Yes, not being able to qualify for the biggest sporting event two times is a problem, but that just means that we should expect great things from Italy in the next WC. They play their best matches while in the tournament, and since qualifying for the WC will get much easier as there will be 48 teams, we can and should expect them to fight for their fifth title.

Germany

Probably the best way to describe how big of a role the German national team has in every big competition in football is by quoting a former English footballer who said, “Twenty-two men chase a ball for 90 minutes, and at the end, the Germans always win.”

This says a lot about the style of football Germany plays and why they always represent a threat to other teams in the WC, even when they are not the biggest favorite. As for the titles, it is another team with four titles that share second place with Italy.

Unfortunately for the German supporters, this year they failed to pass the group stage and qualify for the knockout stage, mostly because of their first game, which they lost against Japan, even though they had the lead.

It made everything much more complicated for them, and in their third game, even though they won, due to Japan beating Spain, they failed to get to the knockout round.

Anyhow, Germany’s national team is recognizable for great discipline and tactics, and that makes them favorites every time they participate, and they did not participate only two times. They won three titles when they played by the name West Germany and one by the name Germany, which happened in 2014, thanks to Mario Gotze’s goal.

Argentina

It might be a big surprise for football lovers that Argentina is in third place on this list with two titles, as they have one of the best players of this time in their squad, but real Messi fans, unfortunately, know that he still misses the WC trophy in his collection.

It seems that this is going to be his last World Cup, as no one can say whether he will be able to play on the same level in four years, so he will try his best to change the score and end his career as the WC winner.

Of course, this also means that there is much more pressure on this Argentinian team, but since most of his life he played under pressure, this shouldn’t be something that bothers Messi and his teammates.

Argentina is the current winner of Copa America, which was also something that Messi hasn’t won, and now, the only trophy left is the WC one. All these things, combined with great team chemistry, make them a firm favorite to go all the way, especially now that Brazil is no longer in the competition.

Croatia has proven to be a tough nut to crack, but it’s much easier to play against the side with whom you don’t have that much football history, meaning that the players can focus just on the game.

Croatia has proven to be a tough nut to crack, but it's much easier to play against the side with whom you don't have that much football history, meaning that the players can focus just on the game.

Overall, it would be a huge success and a great way for Messi to retire from the national team. Keep in mind that the last time Argentina won this prestigious title was more than 35 years ago, and they have missed their chance two times since then, but even bookmakers still place France ahead of Argentina as the odds for them to win are much higher.