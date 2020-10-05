Signs and Symptoms of Magnesium Deficiency – 2020 Guide

You have probably heard countless times how much magnesium your body needs to function properly. That is true, because it is a very important mineral. Its role is also great because it causes as many as 500 enzymatic reactions.

Magnesium deficiency is reflected through several of the most common symptoms, such as muscle cramps, constant fatigue, intermittent sleep and frequent headaches. There are also arrhythmias as well as poor digestion, etc. All this indicates a lack of magnesium in the body and is an alarm that something is wrong with your body.

Pay attention to those symptoms. Do everything in your power to provide your body with all the essential substances with which the body functions properly. This mineral is everywhere in your body, up to 60% is stored in the skeletal system, and then in muscles, tissues and fluids. This means that it is necessary to constantly maintain its presence in order to avoid health complications.

As you can see, the importance of this mineral is great. You can find out more about this in the rest of the text.

Benefits

In the previous part of the text, we mentioned several advantages of magnesium, and it also contributes to a more correct work of the nervous system, muscle relaxation, healthier brain functions, and stronger teeth. It also helps in expelling toxins from the body, with regular use it creates a protective layer in the brain and thus protects it from bad influences. It helps many people in establishing good sleep and mood.

Keep reading and discover some of the most common symptoms that can warn of low levels of magnesium in the body.

Signs and symptoms:

1. Cramps

These are classic indicators that something is wrong with your body. It is a low amount of magnesium in the body. However, sometimes more serious symptoms such as seizures can occur. Experts believe that they occur due to the excessive amount of calcium that reaches the nerve cells. This stimulates the muscular nerves too much.

Using magnesium as a dietary supplement can significantly alleviate muscle cramps, but in the elderly it will not be so easy. Also, shivering can be caused by some other problems, the most common causes being stress or large doses of caffeine. These can be the consequences of some medications, neurological diseases or something else.

So, occasional twitches are sometimes normal, but they can also be symptoms of more serious diseases. To know this for sure, it is best to consult your doctor.

2. Mental problems

As we have already said, sometimes neurological disorders can be an indicator of magnesium deficiency. This can refer to milder and more severe mental disorders. Milder disorders include behaviors that represent a lack of emotions – apathy, while serious symptoms can even be delirium or coma.

The most common symptom is mild depression, and magnesium deficiency can also trigger anxiety. In any case, the absence of this mineral in the body can very easily lead to nerve dysfunction. Such a condition usually triggers some mental problems.

3. Weak bones

This disease refers to the poorer functioning of the bones and the chances of a fracture increase. However, many factors can contribute to this condition. Some of them are older age, lack of physical activity and insufficient intake of vitamins. Magnesium also plays a big role here.

It is another factor that can affect the occurrence of osteoporosis. An insufficient amount of minerals in the body leads to increased risk. It affects the weakening of bones, and in addition the presence of calcium in the blood, which is the most important factor.

4. Fatigue

Fatigue is another of the most common conditions associated with magnesium deficiency. Although we are all tired from time to time and feel a certain weakness, the solution is very simple. All we need at that moment is a necessary rest. If you are chronically tired even after such a vacation, that is not a good sign and indicates a health problem.

However, the cause of such a condition is not easy to define and it is only possible to discover something more if you pay attention to all the other symptoms. This symptom can be accompanied by muscle weakness, which also indicates a lack of minerals. There is a lack of potassium, which leads to weakness.

5. High blood pressure

This symptom is quite characteristic of magnesium deficiency, and can also lead to heart disease. Although this depends a lot on other factors, primarily people’s lifestyles, magnesium is a factor that plays a big role in this. Poor nutrition also leads to the same outcome.

This is a particularly high risk for those who already have a problem with blood pressure. If you add magnesium as a daily dietary supplement, you can significantly lower your blood pressure.

6. Asthma

An insufficient amount of magnesium in the body can be noticed in people who have a problem with asthma. It is significantly lower in them than in people who do not have a problem with this. When there is a lack of magnesium in the body, the level of calcium accumulates in the muscles at the same time. Eventually, there are problems with the airways and difficulty breathing.

How to treat it?

Unfortunately, when the previously mentioned symptoms occur, it is necessary to change some things in the daily functioning. Experts recommend that you focus on the most important thing, and that is nutrition. It needs to be rich in electrolyte. These include nuts, avocados, rice and other foods of similar composition.

If your condition worsens and becomes more serious than the previously mentioned symptoms, experts usually recommend Topical magnesium. Read more about it at healthyenergyamazinglife.com. To check if the recommended treatment works, you need to constantly monitor your health. Treatment also includes focusing on various chronic diseases that are responsible for the lack of magnesium in the body. This mainly involves medication and a changed lifestyle that should be strictly adhered to. If the level of magnesium remains the same, it means that the recommended treatment does not suit you.

Conclusion:

We hope we have been able to help you consider the functions and benefits of this essential mineral. As you can conclude, it is of great benefit to our body, a rich source of certain foods and prevention for many health risks.