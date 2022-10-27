The Swiss Fine Dining Scene

Switzerland houses a mouth-watering range of culinary riches and goodness, reflecting the diversity in culture. From the era of vineyards to the modern times of fine dining settings at hilltop restaurants with breathtaking views.

The elegant country of Switzerland is a dream destination for couples and tourists all over the world. Ranging from the natural beauty of the mountains to the architectural creations to the soft greens and flavoursome food, the country is a wonder.

It would also interest you that Swiss specialties differ depending on the region as they add German, Italian and French dishes to the menu. Amidst all this, you will never have to look for raclette, potato rosti, or fondue as they can be everywhere at any time. Switzerland is at the forefront of Modern dishes despite being known for serving traditional cuisines. Most importantly, the restaurants here often come with breathtaking lake and mountain views.

There is a lot of mesmerizing beauty in the different dining scenes in Switzerland. Imagine enjoying a plate of deliciousness beside a lake or one of the high-rise mountains. To make it easy for you, we have compiled a list of some of the best dining scenes in Switzerland.

1. VILLA SCHWEIZERHOF

You get to enjoy dishes with the best aroma right from the kitchen, thanks to the great cuisine provided by the restaurant. This villa is situated close to Lake Lucerne and has been identified as one of the top dining scenes in Switzerland. Villa schweizerhof combines beautiful rooms, and well-lawned gardens and is perfect for festivities and celebration parties. It is easy to locate a good seat here and enjoy the delicious cuisine with great serenity.

The restaurant opens on;

Wednesday to Saturday by 11:30 am – 2 pm and 6 pm – 11 pm

Sunday by 11:30 am – 2 pm

And they are closed on Monday and Tuesday.

2. IZUMI

This dining scene offers a world-class culinary delight to enhance your taste with mouth-watering delicacies. One of the most intriguing experiences you get at this restaurant is the offer of Japanese food. Izumi is a famous Japanese restaurant in Switzerland and they serve one of the best Japanese cuisines. Notwithstanding, they serve special traditional Swiss cuisines with a touch of cooking dexterity. This restaurant is a special place for lovebirds and anyone who desires to get a rich and fulfilling experience. It is located on a hilltop and you can get the best views while feasting by yourself or with your loved ones.

Izumi opens;

Daily by 12 pm – 2 pm and 7 pm – 10 pm.

3. LOFT FIVE

A combination of lavishness, a bubbling ambience, and a happening aura is what you get in this dining scene. Loft five is one of the best restaurants in Switzerland as it is world-class and provides luxury to its guests. It has a carefree atmosphere, luxurious furniture, beautiful seating space, and amazing in-class services.

Loft five has a range of delicious delicacies for both vegetarians and meat lovers. Therefore, you are not limited as you get to pick from the varieties of cuisines available. From juicy pieces of meat, aromatic burgers, and special vegetarian delights.

Loft five opens on;

Monday to Friday by 11:00am – 12:00am

Saturday by 10:30am – 2pm

And they are closed on Sundays.

4. BAJWA PALACE

Bajwa palace is an amazing Indian restaurant based in Switzerland offering exotic dishes that would keep you coming back for more. One of the first things you would notice as soon as you enter the dining scene is the Ganesha statue. Asides from that, the welcoming aura of the restaurant will make you feel at home and relaxed. The vibe you also get in there is a typical Indian vibe and you do not have to travel to India to get that experience.

Bajwa Palace opens on;

Monday to Friday by 11 am – 2 pm and 6 pm – 11 pm

Saturday by 11 am – 2 pm

And they are closed on Sundays

5. RESTAURANT BEL ETAGE

Their offer of seasonal delicacies and product-oriented and mouth-watering dishes has made Restaurant Bel Etage one of the best dining scenes in Switzerland. The multi-award-winning restaurant with a Michelin star offers world-class culinary dexterity to make guests feel special and relaxed.

A visit to this fine restaurant is a way to treat yourself to a soul-feeding experience accompanied by savouring delicious swiss flavours. Also, Restaurant Bel Etage has about 450 different bottles of wine ranging from different flavours and tastes, there is a wine for any celebration or mood you are in.

In addition, Restaurant Bel Etage is a place to visit if you love good music and a romantic aura for you and your partner.

This fine dining scene opens on;

Tuesday to Saturday 7 am – 12 pm

While they are closed on Sunday and Monday.

Everyone should at least spend a few days to a week exploring the goodness of Switzerland, at least once in a lifetime. Enjoy the variety of dishes, breathe in the fresh air and see the creative architectural designs.