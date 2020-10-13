How to Survive the Workday if You are Exhausted – 2020 Guide

The alarm shook you out of the bed yet again and you realize that the day ahead will be long and exhausting. Maybe you had a little too many drinks last night, or just couldn’t fall asleep, so you woke up feeling bone-tired. Then you remember the pile of work awaiting you on your desk and the nagging voice of your boss, and instinctively want to crawl back into your bed. Unfortunately, as responsible beings, we need to find a solution to surviving the workday when we feel like we would rather skip it all and wake up when we get retired.

Whether you’re making up excuses to avoid work, or looking for ways to push through the day, we have a solution for you. We prepared a few tips and tricks to help you survive the workday if you feel exhausted.

Go to work, or maybe not?

If you feel overworked, overstressed, and underpaid, you deserve some rest. Of course, you can’t just fake being sick and expect your superior to believe in what you say without proving it. For this purpose you’ll probably need to present some evidence, right?

Did you know that nowadays you can avoid going to the doctor and begging them to sign a fake sick leave paper for you – it’s possible to do it all by visiting the bestdakedoctorsnotes.net page and getting yourself one in no time. The notes on this website are closely modeled after real doctor’s notes from Europe and America – therefore your employer will never find out about your little secret.

Reconsider your diet and eating habits

You’ve decided you’d go to work instead of getting a fake doctor’s note. Good! Now you need to take a few steps in order to push through the workday. One of the most important things to keep in mind is what you eat and drink throughout the day.

When you are feeling tired and worn out, your organism will need additional energy to make it work until the end of the day. Of course, this doesn’t mean that you should overeat, as a full belly can only make you feel even more sluggish. Also, at times you can’t tell for sure when you feel full if you’re feeling tired. Make sure you choose moderate portions and focus on the quality of food you’re choosing for your meals.

Don’t exaggerate and don’t eat too fast. Drinking water is also a great way to improve your overall body state at least a little bit. Also, don’t skip your breakfast – this is the most significant meal during the day and your mood or overall well being might depend on the food you opt for.

Exercises, exercises, exercises

Excuse me… exercises? While tired like this? No freakin’ way. That’s probably what you thought once you read the title of this section. The truth is, when you’re feeling like that, doing exercise or any similar activity is far from the top of the list of the things you’re eager to do. But, believe it or not, some of them might help you boost your energy significantly and make you feel much better.

You shouldn’t choose intensive workout for occasions like these. Some of them might take you to the point when you will feel as if somebody drained all the energy out of your body – and you definitely don’t want that. You can leave it for your regular training. Yet, some light movements and exercises during the day might change the way your blood flows and even enhance your concentration.

The choice is all yours – the only thing that matters is to move here and there and not to remain in the same position all the time. It’s only a couple of minutes – why not give it a chance?

Try not to sit or be in too comfortable positions

Yes – you definitely don’t want to be too comfortable. You know how that ends – a minute or two, and you’re struggling not to fall asleep in a big, soft armchair or an office chair. It’s not the most satisfying option you might think of, but the last thing you wish is to fall asleep in the middle of your work activities.

In case you can perform your duties and assignments while standing – do it. Or simply walk while doing some aspects of the task, if possible. You can’t fall asleep while walking, right? It will probably be quite uncomfortable at first, but sadly, that’s the point. As the time passes by, you’ll adjust to the new position and accept it as a good solution.

Act wisely with caffeine

Having a large cup of coffee is probably the first thing that comes to your mind when you think about the possible ways of staying awake. You don’t really have much choice except for this option or a couple of energy drinks, right? Yet, you need to learn to take care of the amount of caffeine you’re consuming, as the overuse might cause strong headaches or make you feel even worse than before.

Like any other thing that gets misused or overused, the coffee might turn into your enemy instead of fueling your body. A single cup in the morning will definitely be enough and help you start your day without cursing your existence for the first three hours of your shift. It will have a satisfying effect only if it’s consumed wisely, so make sure you don’t soak your guts with it as it might only lose its benefits.

Give yourself some well-deserved sleep – but don’t exaggerate

You might also have that annoying problem when it comes to naps – once you lay your head on the pillow and fall asleep, you simply HAVE to wake up hours later. Sleeping for several hours might sound like a perfect idea, but it will be much more difficult to wake up after snuggling in a comfy bed or sofa.

You should try with a so-called power nap instead – don’t sleep for an hour, or two, or three: try to limit your nap time to fifteen minutes to half an hour. You might be suspicious, but believe us – this amount of time is perfect for regaining your strength and energy.

We live in hectic times, where we try to squeeze in as many activities as possible during the day while sacrificing our sleep and free time. If you’re determined to keep living a busy lifestyle and aim to stay productive and as fresh as possible, remember to eat a balanced diet, do some simple exercises during the day, drink moderate amounts of coffee, and hug your pillow tight, but only for a few tens of minutes. Whichever tip of ours you decide to implement, we hope that this article will help you make it through the day and refresh you with no fuss!