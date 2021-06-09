How To Test If Your Sunglasses Have UV Protection?

Most of us already know about UV protection, and we all heard that it is very important for the eyes. Still, a lot of people are not sure whether the sunglasses they are buying have this type of protection or not. The main issue is that the market is huge, and you can find a lot of products that are quite affordable.

However, many of them are made without decent protection and can serve only as an accessory. In that matter, you should choose only well-known producers and stores, like otticasm, where you can find a great selection of sunglasses with UV protection.

First of all, it is essential to understand the importance of this protection, and how it can prevent damage to your eyesight. The main issue that most people aren’t even aware of is that this type of radiation can reflect off the ground, which means that you are exposed even when not looking directly at the sun. There are three types of this radiation, A, B, and C.

The A and B are the most common on the ground, and they can result in various issues with skin and eyes. While exposing to it for a short time can cause only small issues, avoiding wearing proper protection all the time can cause serious problems with your eyesight. That is the main reason to wear sunglasses with a special layer that will prevent UV lights from reaching your eyes.

As we already mentioned, the problem is that we can find a lot of sunglasses that don’t have a layer that is capable of preventing this radiation to affect your eyes. In that matter, you should learn more about this feature, and how to recognize whether some model is good enough or not. We are going to introduce you to some efficient methods that will help you to determine if there is proper protection from UV lights in any model of sunglasses.

Is There A Good Way to Test Glasses At Home?

The most precise method is to visit an expert who has special equipment that can measure the effectiveness of layers in your sunglasses. On the other side, you can use some tricks at home to check if your accessory is good enough. For example, if you have a flashlight, you can try to light the paper money through the glasses.

Since there are special symbols that can be seen only under this type of radiation, their sight through glasses will mean that they are not proper protected. The great thing about high-quality models is that they also protect you from blue lights, which are most common on screens.

Furthermore, you have to know that the appearance and darkness of the model have nothing to do with the protection. On the other side, lack of the protection on darker models is even more dangerous because your eyes will be more focused to see through them. The same is with polarized models. Luckily, manufacturers are aware of the importance of proper security. Therefore, you can expect that most of the models made by well-known brands have integrated UV protection.

Other Effective Methods

Besides the common way where you can use a flashlight, we suggest you always check the label before you buy any model of sunglasses. Moreover, even if you find a decent model that represents a perfect combination of security and design, be aware that there is a limited lifespan for the glasses. It takes around three years on average before these glasses won’t provide you with the same protection.

Also, it is necessary to understand that polarization is not UV protection. The main point of this feature is to help people to see better while wearing them on a bright day. They are especially popular among people interested in extreme sports.

Another excellent way is to check the quality of the sight when you are wearing the glasses. The materials used for layers are very important, and you will notice some marks in case of poor quality. You will find a lot of stores where you can buy good-looking sunglasses for only a couple of dollars. However, keep in mind that they won’t serve you as protection at all, and darker models might even result in health issues.

What About Standard Glasses?

While it is expected to have in integrated into sunglasses, you can choose regular models with it as well. There is a special form of a layer that can be installed on regular glasses and serve as protection from UV lights. It is recommended to choose this option.

Besides that, additional layers that prevent blue lights are also a great choice since they will help you to be more focused while looking at the screens all day. It became a common issue that people are getting headaches and feel dizzy after being on various devices all day.

The Bottom Line

As you can see, this form of radiation is not dangerous only for the skin since it can affect various issues to your eyes as well. Moreover, you should know that there are different levels of security, with layers that are less or more capable of preventing harmful lights. The best option is to choose the model 400 of over since it can block every instance of radiation.

If you are not sure about some particular model that you like for its visual appearance, the best option is to ask an expert for advice. Avoid buying sunglasses only because they appear attractive since there is higher importance of wearing them during summer. You will find a lot of models available on online stores, where some of them might cost only $1.

However, keep in mind that certain deficiencies could result in serious side effects on your eyes. It is always good to know how to test your glasses at home, and as you can see, all of the methods are quite simple. Therefore, always choose those models with a warranty and return policy.