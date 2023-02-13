Struggle With Bad PMS? Here’s How to Soothe Period Cramps

When that time of the month rolls around, it often feels like nothing will offer us relief from the routine mood swings, fatigue, and cramps. While many of us spend this time clutching a bottle of Aspirin, over-the-counter painkillers are only one of the many ways you can find relief from period-related cramps.

If you struggle with bad PMS, we’ve got you covered. Here are some of the best ways to soothe period cramps outside of taking painkillers.

Heat Therapy

Using heating pads for menstrual cramps is a long-time method of relief. One of the quickest ways to soothe painful period cramps is by holding a heating pad over your abdomen. When you do this, you are helping the muscles around your uterus relax.

These muscles continuously contracting is the source of most period-related pain. It has also been found that heat can increase circulation in your abdomen, which also helps with pain reduction. Some research even shows that heating pads can be more effective for menstrual cramp relief than over-the-counter painkillers.

Another way to engage in heat therapy is by taking a hot bath. This is great if you have all-over soreness or muscle fatigue. Try running a hot bath with CBD bath salts for maximum relief.

CBD bath salts are great for period pain as they’ll help your muscles relax along with the heat from the hot bath. If you’re unable to lay around with a heating pad or in the tub during your menstrual cramps, try a heat patch. A heat patch will stick directly onto your skin to offer you instant and on-the-go relief.

Exercise

While exercise is oftentimes the last thing on our minds when it comes to period cramps, there is a good chance that it could also be the solution. One study concluded that women who engaged in at least 30 minutes of aerobic exercise around three times a week showed a significant reduction in their menstrual pain over time.

Try working light exercise into your routine by going for a walk in the evenings or joining a yoga class.

Eat Anti-Inflammatory Foods

There is some evidence that suggests eating anti-inflammatory foods to help reduce the severity of period cramps. This is due to inflammation or bloating having a negative effect on muscle cramping. Anti-inflammatory foods can help promote blood flow and relax your uterus, leading to a reduction in pain.

Try including more foods like berries, pineapples, tomatoes, leafy greens, almonds, walnuts, and fatty fish to help reduce inflammation. Spices like turmeric, ginger, and garlic also have anti-inflammatory properties, so try and include them in your diet the week before menstruation.

Additionally, water consumption is also important to help keep bloating and inflammation to a minimum. Make sure you are drinking enough water each day to help keep bloating to a minimum. This could also help reduce the severity of your menstrual cramps.

Limit Caffeine

Did you know that caffeine can actually cause your cramps to worsen? This is due to the effects that caffeine has on your blood vessels. When you consume caffeine, your blood vessels will start to narrow, which can cause your uterus to become constricted. This will end up making your cramps more painful.

Try switching to decaf during that time of the month. If you can’t get through the day without an energy boost, try eating a high-protein snack or doing 10 minutes of light exercise.

Reduce Stress

While this one is certainly easier said than done, you should try to look for ways to cut down on stress during the week before your period if at all possible. Try to avoid stressful situations during this time and try to employ techniques that you know work for you.

Things like meditation, yoga, or even talk therapy can all help with stress reduction. You can also try deep breathing when you have difficult moments during your day.

Receiving Your Period Pain

PMS is, unfortunately, something that most females of menstruation age have to deal with. The best thing that we can do to give ourselves relief is to find tools and tricks to manage it better.

Try out a few of these methods, from CBD bath salts to reducing overall stress, to find out what works best for you. Everyone experiences PMS differently, so don’t be afraid to try out something new and different if you haven’t found success previously. You never know what might work!