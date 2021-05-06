8 Simple Marketing Strategies For Selling a Home

In the past few years, the UK’s property market has been growing steadily, following its high activity and rise in housing prices. But whether you are listing your home for sale in a booming or flat market, you do not have to lower your expectations of selling the house fast and at an attractive price.

With the right marketing strategies, you can earn the needed interest to rally more potential buyers and yield the best returns. This means achieving the highest possible sale price within a reasonably short time frame. Here are 8 simple marketing strategies for selling your home.

1. Choose the Right Estate Agent

Estate agents play a critical role in buying or selling a house. You can always rely on an experienced agent to handle the necessary contracts throughout the conveyancing process. However, with tens of thousands of estate agents working around the UK, it can be quite a daunting task to identify the agent that will sell your home with ease.

While recommendations come in handy in finding the best estate agent, you will need to run some background checks to verify their performance, rates, and credentials. The estate agent you choose will significantly influence the outcome of the sales deal.

2. Get Your Home Ready for the Buyers

The first impression created by your home to potential buyers is crucial in how much and how fast you sell the house. This is why you must get your house ready for the best first impression. You can employ various strategies to prepare your home for sale, including decluttering, repairs, and working on appealing décor.

Simple home upgrades can also add more value to your house such as remodeling your kitchen or your garden. This can affect your home valuation positively, thus getting a higher price in the market.

3. Invest In High-quality Photography

You would be surprised to learn that over 90 per cent of home buyers initiate their searches online. Therefore, redefining your online marketing strategies and investing in quality photography is fundamental for a fast house sale.

Have quality images that highlight your home’s best features, such as the kitchen, new kitchen appliances, flooring, and the contemporary designs of its master bedroom. You can then use these photographs as a marketing tool in your brochures, signage, or any printing activity. Additionally, you can create a video clip that provides a real sense of your home’s best attributes.

4. Price Your Home Objectively

High property rates are one factor that keeps off potential buyers from signing a contract with you. You do not want to overrate your home as this can lower its appeal a few weeks after listing it. On the other hand, it is equally not fair to underprice your house to have a fast house sale.

This is where objective pricing comes in handy. It implies combining your unique needs with market knowledge to determine the selling price of your home. Ideally, pricing is about the supply and demand in the property market, which requires you to run a comparative market analysis of other listed properties to determine the best price.

5. Negotiate for the Best Possible Deal

Selling a property is the largest financial transaction most people would have to undertake in life. However, how equipped you are with the right negotiation skills and tactics will determine your chances of getting the best possible deal.

To be at an advantage in your negotiation, consider equipping yourself with more knowledge on the property market. Also, you should be ready to waive some aspects of your offer, as negotiation is entirely a give-and-take situation. Both you and the potential buyer are looking for the best price possible.

6. Minimize the Number of Property Viewings

Property viewings can be frustrating sometimes, especially when you have to do them again and again without making any sale. If your home is appropriately valued, neat, decluttered, and with an appealing outlook, you are more likely to have fewer viewings by making your house a show-stopping spectacle.

Stash everything that can ruin your property’s appeal and add in anything that will show it off. You might also want to appeal to the buyer’s sense of smell by baking cookies bread. Although it sounds a cliché, the smell of freshly baked cookies or bread does sell a house. Also, remember not to be around your home during showings.

7. Increase Property Visibility

With your property already listed in the property market, it is time to apply the right strategies to increase views on your listing. This includes running ads in a local publication, distributing brochures at open homes, email marketing, and having a Live stream tour of your home on Facebook or Instagram Live.

You can also set up a virtual tour for you home so your potential buyer can have good look at the property. There are online tools that you can use for this type of marketing.

8. Sell House Quickly

Another options is selling your home to a home buying company such as WeBuyAnyHome can make your home selling journey easy. These companies buy any house regardless of its condition. Their services are perfect for people who want to sell their property quickly and to those who want hassle-free transactions. They can also buy your house in cash.

Conclusion

With the technology that we have today, marketing your home to quickly sell is easy. However, choosing the right strategy for you can be challenging. You have to consider several factors such as your budget and the timeframe you want to sell your house. For instance, if you want to sell your home but do not have a budget to hire a real estate agent, hiring a home buying company is the best option for you.

With the help of these tips and weighing in the factors that affect your home selling process, you’re on the road to choosing the best marketing strategy for your property sale. These tips can be a good start in marketing your home and preparing to put your property in the market.