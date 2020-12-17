If you want to create a logo, then you have landed on the right page. We want our audience to know that creating a logo is not at all difficult if you have the perfect logo maker tool in your pocket. In this article, we will tell you about the five simple steps that can help you create a perfect logo for your brand or social media page. Logo maker tools can help you create the best designs but run a logo maker tool, you should know about the important aspects of designing a logo and how you can create one by following five simple steps!

5 steps and tips for creating the perfect logo!

If you have never made a logo by yourself, these steps will help you a lot in starting your own designing business or at least making a single logo.

1. Consider your competition

You might have heard that the logo is the only thing that differentiates your brand from your competition. Well, this is very true, but at the same time, you must take a look at the logos used by your competition to get an idea of how to make the perfect logo. Before you start the ideation process, you have to make sure that you look into the logos used by your competition to know about the ongoing trends and responses from the audience. You must access the quality of the logos and their concept so that you can create a perfect logo for yourself.

2. Focus on simplicity and make it adaptable

Creating unique logos does not mean that you have to create a design that is totally out of this world. You must always make sure that the logo design you have in mind adaptable on all kinds of devices and platforms. If you are making a logo design for your company, you have to design to compliment the banner and the cover page, the garments, the mugs, and even the badges. Your logo should be scalable and usable on all sorts of platforms.

3. Choose the right design elements

In logo designing, you have to make sure that you are selecting the right designing elements. You must know that every shape, every symbol, and every color scheme has its unique meaning, and so you must focus on finding the right elements for you. You can find the right elements if you choose the right logo maker tool for designing the final logo. Colors are a very important part of a logo, and you must carefully select the color that compliments the niche you are working on.

4. Select the right type of logo before creating one

Logos are of different types, and you must know about them if you want to create the perfect one for your brand. The three basic types of logos are mentioned below for our audience:

The first, most basic logotype is the one in which there is only text. You can take the example of Adidas.

The second type of logo is the one that only consists of symbols or icons. You can take the example of Apple Inc.

The third type of logo is the combination of both of the ones mentioned above. You can take the example of Nike and McDonald’s!

Some other types of logos include watercolor logos, abstract logos, color logos, etc.

5. Sketch your design on a paper before using the tool

When you have decided on the logotype, the logo style, the color schemes, the right graphic elements, and have a look at your competition. It is now time for you to sketch the logo design you thought of on paper. You can show this rough logo design to your team members and also take suggestions from potential customers for improvement.

After you have complete creativity, you have to connect with the best free logo maker found in 2020.

LogoMaker.Net

The logomaker.net is a fantastic logo maker website. This free logo creator can be used on your browser, and you can also use it on your smartphones after installing the application version of it. We want you to know that the working of this online logo designer is very simple. You have to use logomaker.net to open this free logo maker on your browser, and from there, you have to hit the button that says, ‘start designing a logo.’ when you use this option, you will be directed to a new page or tab.

On the new tab, you would find dozens of categories and logo styles. You have to select the category which compliments your brand. Now you would have dozens of unique template designs; you can select one of them and can edit & customize it as per your imagination. The use of a free logo maker can help you save time and money spent in the conventional designing process.