Why is Sports Betting Still Illegal in Some Countries?

Gambling represents one of the most popular ways of entertainment for a long time. The best thing about gambling is that there are numerous types of it, like playing casino games, betting on horse races, sports betting, lottery, and more. Most people will think of some big casino resorts after they hear the term gambling. However, placing bets on sports events is even more popular worldwide. The interesting fact about it is that many people chose to bet on some match only to make it more interesting. It is a common case where people are betting on their favorite teams.

On the other hand, land casinos can be beneficial for the tourism of some countries. For instance, Macau is one of the places where gambling is an important factor related to the number of foreign visitors. We can notice that places, where land casinos represent a big part of the economy, have many struggles caused by the pandemic and lockdown measures. Another factor that is affecting the decrease in popularity of land-based casinos is related to online platforms and a huge increase in their popularity in recent years. A lot of people find it much more convenient to play games or bet on sports on their mobile devices.

Even though there are many advantages for the economy of every country when they have these types of resorts available, there are still some countries where gambling is illegal, at least in some forms. Some of the main reasons are related to ethics and religion, but there are other reasons as well. In this article, we are going to introduce you to countries where sports betting is not legal, and help you to understand why they don’t allow people to gamble there.

There Are Different Reasons in Various Countries

As we already mentioned, there are different reasons for making this sort of entertainment illegal. For example, countries like Lebanon, Brunei, and United Arab Emirates don’t allow people to gamble because that is not suitable with their Islamic laws. The penalty for illegal betting in UAE is two years in prison. On the other hand, Lebanon is already stepping forward by allowing online betting, but only on certain websites.

Another reason is related to potential criminal activities and lack of regulations related to taxation of gambling, which is the case in Cyprus, Singapore, and some other countries. Also, some societies had serious issues with addiction, such as Cambodia, where officials decided to ban betting to deal with this problem. However, the problem is that there are many illegal places where you can still bet even if it is illegal.

There are some benefits of introducing various limitations related to betting. For example, there are some states in the US where any form of gambling is not legal, and there are determined spots where you can go for this sort of entertainment, like Las Vegas or Atlantic City. China has similar regulations, and people living there often go to Macau to try their luck. Furthermore, many people think about how you can avoid these rules by choosing some online platform, but the government controls the available websites as well.

How Betting Can Affect Sport?

The fact is that a lot of people watch various sports events only because they are interested in betting. Therefore, it can have a huge effect on the popularity of some sports. Also, there is a legit fear that some leagues might have rigged matches because they might be in collaboration with referees, teams, or certain players. The most popular case of match-fixing is the Italian Calciopoli where Juventus was banned from the Serie A, while several other teams got minus points and penalties. Therefore, some countries decided to make sports betting prohibited as a way to improve the quality of domestic leagues.

Moreover, we have to mention the status of some leagues which is related to the wages of players. For example, soccer players from top leagues have annual incomes measured in millions of dollars. However, people who are playing in developing countries have much lower wages. That might be the indication of improved chances of taking a bribe to fix the result of some match.

Effects of Modern Trends

While there are still many countries where you are not allowed to bet on sports events, the expansion of online platforms has a huge effect on those terms. For example, if you live in China where any sort of gambling is prohibited, you can install the VPN protection on your device, and get the ability to choose from thousands of online platforms for both gambling and sports betting. You can avoid getting caught by using only an e-wallet for payments and withdrawal of funds. Many countries are starting to notice this issue, which might affect them to allow people to bet by introducing new regulations.

The Bottom Line

People find it exciting when they are placing bets on various matches, especially when they are watching them in the stadium. There are different methods of sports betting as well, and you can choose various combinations to improve your chances for a win. The great advantage of betting houses is that you can choose to bet on all kinds of sports and leagues from all over the world. However, there are some side-effects related to the excessive spread of bookmakers, since it could cause an increase of people who are struggling with the addiction.

You should know the money management and self-control are the most important factors for efficient betting. In that matter, some countries will more likely continue to use the same laws where betting will remain prohibited. On the other side, the best option is to introduce some limitations and a taxation system because that can help the country to create a valid gambling market that can benefit their economy. On the other side, that will suppress the black market as well.