6 Reasons Why all Software Engineers are Moving to Singapore – 2020 Guide

Singapore seems to be the new hotspot for software engineers all around the world. So, what is it that makes Singapore so attractive for all of your software engineer friends? Is it the location itself, or is there something more to it?

In this article, we’ll be discussing this topic in detail, so keep on reading if you want to find out more!

1. Abundance of opportunities

The first and the main reason why Singapore is so popular with software engineers is that there’s a high demand for their services out there. The tech industry is so huge that many people think software engineers get a job offer wherever they appear. Unfortunately, the reality is quite different, especially in less developed countries. This is especially true for those engineers who’re fresh out of school. You know that old paradox: you need the experience to get a job, but you can’t get any experience without having a job first.

So, naturally, when people can’t find a stable job in their own country, they’ll bring their talents somewhere where they’re needed. Also, the higher the demand for their services is, the better their salaries will be.

Overall, the rapidly growing job market is one of the main reasons why so many programmers choose to relocate to Singapore.

2. Government support

Singapore’s government is largely investing in innovations and technology. They’ve managed to create an engaging environment for tech companies by providing them with financial support. All of this helped the tech industry in the country, creating a stable environment for engineers to develop their ideas into full-blown businesses.

Hardly any other country has so many different public programs aimed at the tech industry, so it’s no wonder it attracts so many talented individuals. For example, recently, the Singaporean government has revealed its 2020 Research Innovation and Enterprise (RIE) plan worth about $19 billion that focuses on research, innovations, and enterprises.

With so many different incentives from the government, these trends will only increase in the future. In fact, many people predict Singapore to become the world’s biggest innovation factory in the next couple of years.

Overall, the Singaporean government has noticed the recent influx of foreign talent, and they seem to support these trends. If you’re one of those software engineers looking to relocate to Singapore, we advise you to join an online community where you can hear other people’s experiences.

3. Access to new technologies

Since so many innovative tech companies have their bases in Singapore, software developers who decide to move there will have access to the newest technologies before their colleagues overseas.

While this may sound irrelevant at first, as new technology often appears on the global market quite quickly, for a software engineer, this opens doors for professional advancement. The software development industry changes extremely quickly, so there’s nothing more important than being up to date with the latest trends. All of this especially goes if you’re a tech business owner. Companies are always looking for ways to improve their software solutions, and that’s hard to do when you’re not aware of the latest changes in the industry. The market is extremely competitive, and falling behind the competitors is extremely easy. So, with that in mind, companies relocating to a place where they have access to the newest innovations is nothing to ponder about.

Other than that, companies and industry professionals who relocate to Singapore are able to enjoy a dynamic, challenging environment where new ideas and innovative solutions are always welcome.

4. Easier networking

In software development, just like in any other type of business, having a professional network is of the utmost importance. However, it’s hard to grow your network in places where you need to search far and wide to make a single business contact.

Well, in Singapore, you won’t have those problems at all. As we previously mentioned, the market for software engineering services is HUGE there. You’re likely to meet a lot of different developers with different professional backgrounds once you relocate. Software development companies in Singapore, such as techtiqsolutions, are all well-connected, so collaboration becomes easier than ever.

Of course, it’s not as easy as just walking into a bar and suddenly everyone’s a developer. You’ll need to have at least a few business contacts in the country before making your move.

5. Low taxes

Singapore is famous for its extremely low taxes and a simple tax system (so much that some people consider it to be a tax haven). But what does this have to do with developers?

Well, small taxes mean better salaries! You won’t have to spend a huge chunk of your paycheck on taxes, so even if your gross salary is lower than in the US, you might experience a net increase.

6. Work environment

Now, you’ve probably heard that Singapore is a stressful place when it comes to working (longer working hours, higher professional standards). So, why do all of these software engineers still decide to move there?

Because it’s changing! As many international companies now have their bases in Singapore, they’ve brought their work culture with them. Research shows an increase in contract employment that promotes flexible work schedules in recent years.

Besides, when you’re working at Google in Singapore, it won’t be much different than working at Google in the US. It all boils down to the company culture at the end of the day.

The bottom line

All in all, there are many reasons why software engineers are deciding to bring their talents to the heart of Asia. The overwhelming public support, improved work environment, access to the newest tech, competitive salaries, and a wide range of job opportunities are just a few of the many reasons Singapore has become the new software development center. The trend only seems to grow, so it’s likely here to stay.

Overall, if you’re thinking about relocating too, make sure you choose your new company wisely. Read up on other people’s experiences, and ensure you bring your best ideas to the table!