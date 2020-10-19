6 Reasons Why Your Smoke Alarm Goes Off Without a Reason – 2020 Guide

There’s nothing more annoying than having to constantly deal with false alarms. You know when, in the middle of the night, you hear that specific, aggravating sound, so you go into panic mode only to find out your smoke alarm went off without any reason whatsoever.

So, how do you fix it? Is there a way to stop your smoke alarm from malfunctioning?

The answer is yes, and we are here to tell you all about it, so keep on reading if you want to find out!

1. Dust build-up

Even something as simple as not dusting enough can trigger false alarms in your home. The dust sets off your fire alarm because its sensors can “confuse” the light dust particles with smoke.

Luckily, this can be prevented and avoided easily: all you need is a vacuum brush attachment and some gentle dusting! Try to clean your smoke alarms regularly to prevent the dust from building up and causing issues.

All in all, dusty surroundings are the most common cause of false smoke alarms. So, make sure you keep it clean and dust-free as much as you can!

2. Humidity

We all know that moisture and electronics don’t mix well, and the same thing applies to your smoke detector. If you’re dealing with high humidity levels inside of your home, make sure to take steps to try and reduce it. Remember, moisture is not only able to trigger a false alarm, but it’s able to inflict damage to your smoke-detecting device too.

So, what can you do to remove humidity from your house? Well, there’s a number of ways to do it:

Run your exhaust fan in your kitchen and bathrooms

Invest in a dehumidifier

Take colder showers

Do your laundry outside

Remove any water-leaks

Proper ventilation

Overall, removing the humidity from your home won’t only prevent your smoke alarms from going off without a reason, but it’s also good for your health and comfortableness.

3. Get rid of the insects

Small insects seem to love our smoke alarms! Of course, nobody likes to deal with an insect infestation in their home, but these little creatures are often a reason for smoke alarm troubles you’re having. Of course, the only solution is to clean your smoke alarms as frequently as possible. Still, if you notice you’re having a problem with a severe bug infestation, it’s time to call pest control.

So, how do insects manage to trigger a smoke detector? Well, the logic is the same as with dust particles. Your alarm has sensitive sensors, so sometimes a tiny insect body part is enough to trigger it.

All things considered, if you start finding insects around your smoke detectors, that could be the very reason why it malfunctions so frequently. So, remember to clean it as often as you can.

4. Weak batteries

Weak batteries in your smoke detector can cause it to malfunction. If you clean it regularly and keep it away from moisture, the next step is to check its batteries. Look if they’re properly connected, and try replacing them with new ones. So, if the problem persists even after you replaced the batteries, you’ll know that the problem lies somewhere else.

If new batteries don’t seem to fix your smoke-detector, then the issue might be with the device itself. Perhaps it’s a minor problem that can be fixed, or it’s simply getting old and needs to be replaced. Most of the time, it’s the latter. If you’re looking to replace your smoke alarm, make sure to do your research and find the best possible option. Luckily, many suppliers such as x-sense.com offer a wide range of choices, so you’ll certainly find something that fits your needs and your budget.

5. Overcooked food

Sometimes simple occurrences such as burnt popcorn or an accidental oil spill near the hot stove can be a reason enough for a triggered alarm. Of course, there’s no way to prevent such things from occasionally happening in your kitchen, so the best course of action is to simply reposition your smoke alarm a little farther away.

Of course, you don’t want it to be too far from your kitchen either, since it’s the place where most fires start. So, while you shouldn’t place it directly above the stove, it shouldn’t be on the other side of your house either.

All in all, be mindful of your kitchen habits and keep your fire alarm away from the smoke produced in the cooking process.

6. Damage

You may have applied too much pressure on the sensors while you were cleaning them, or maybe you accidentally got your smoke alarm in contact with moisture, so now it’s simply not functioning properly.

If everything else fails, you have to consider the possibility that your fire detectors are damaged beyond repair. There are many causes of smoke alarm damage, but once it’s done, it’s much cheaper to simply replace it. We’ve already mentioned some important replacement tips, but we’re going to go into more detail in this section of the article.

Make sure you consider things like battery type, range, and price. If your house is a large one, get a wired fire alarm system so when one detector is triggered, they all go off. Look for special features and various add-on equipment to optimize your system and get yourself additional security. Read user reviews online and make sure you get a professional to install it for you.

The bottom line

False alarms are, unfortunately, a common occurrence. To prevent it from happening, you have to make sure your detector is maintained and cleaned properly. Furthermore, don’t forget to replace your detectors every 10 years and make sure to use the right batteries. We don’t recommend using rechargeable ones since these often prove to be ineffective. Also, never “borrow” the batteries for your smoke detector from other appliances such as TV remotes.

Keep your house moisture-free, and get rid of any insects clogging the detector. If you must, use a bug spray, but make sure not to let harmful chemicals get in contact with the alarm’s sensors.

All in all, if you follow the tips provided in this article, you’ll quickly get rid of random nuisance alarms in your home.