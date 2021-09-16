Shadowlands Class of Druids for Newcomers

While experienced players are aware of the basic specifications of the expansion and its peculiarities, newcomers may get confused the moment they have to decide on the class. At this point, it is indispensable to mention that their variety is impressive, so you will have to be focused and concerned to make the right choice and avoid drastic mistakes.

According to Buy-boost.com, Druids are the class that is ultimately appreciated by inexperienced Shadowlands players. Nonetheless, before you make the final choice, you need to learn the specifications of the available option, weigh all the pros and cons and consider potential risks and advantages.

Basically, Druids are one of the most versatile and flexible classes in WoW, no matter if you take into account player vs. player or player vs. environment encounters. The most prominent feature of the class is an ability to cover numerous roles, including dealing damage from melee and range, tanking, and healing.

Additionally, it is critical to mention that they perform the function of the natural guardians, who use celestial and natural energy when the time comes to fight the enemies.

Inexperienced players should remember that the ability to shapeshift into numerous beasts will advance their winning chances, as well as an ability to overcome the allies. Apart from the maximum flexibility, Druids will receive exclusive tools that will keep them powerful in literally every situation.

Subdivision of Druids Class

If you have finally made up your mind to opt for the Druids class in Shadowlands expansion, you will have to face another struggle, choosing the role. It is an exclusive option that is characterized by DPS spec, melee DPS spec, tank, and healing spec, each of them having unique features and extraordinary peculiarities that will contribute to the winning chances.

If you have problems deciding which role you strive to take, here are numerous tips that will help you succeed:

Balanced druids feature the unique power of Moonkin. They take the maximum advantage of Nature magic and Arcane powers to deal damage to foes at range.

Restoration is the druids that belong to the healers class. They use nature spells to help allies stay alive and recover faster from any type of damage they have got.

Ferals belong to the melee DPS spec druids. They are characterized by the form of a cat and are aimed at quick recovery from bleeds and bites.

Guardian ones are usually associated with the image of a bear, as they focus on tanking. Excellent survivability and sustainability help to eliminate any damage and keep the allies protected.

At this point, it is critical to highlight that the resources and some other peculiarities of Druids will depend on their specialization. Therefore, you need to discover the basic discrepancies and similarities primarily to the decision-making process.

Some skills and abilities cost mana, so you will have an opportunity to purchase them without any concerns. Nonetheless, striving to relish other functions, you may have to pay for resources. Druids are characterized using Astral Power and Rage to develop specific skills and have a chance to resist the enemies.

They are the class that wears leather armor and uses intellect for balance and restoration. At the same time, the class has a variety of other options that may help them succeed at any stage of the game, achieving the desired results.

Once you have a basic understanding of the class, you are ready to dive deeper into their specifications. Keep reading the article to get detailed information about the talents and rotation typical for Druids.

Druids Class Talents

If you have never had experience playing Shadowlands, you may have a hard time choosing the class and other specifications to take advantage of. However, with the help of this guide, you will get an opportunity to estimate the advantageous features and options that will make Druids class appreciated and valued by players of all levels. What are the talents you can expect here? Check out the most common ones that will help you stand out from the crowd:

Nature’s balance. This is an exclusive talent that will help you survive during desperate battles. You will have an opportunity to produce one astral power just in a matter of 2 seconds, which is quite impressive. Additionally, it is critical to remember that the astral power will stay at 50, no matter what.

Wild charge. Ultimate versatility and flexibility are gained with the help of this talent. People who opt for the Druids class obtain an opportunity to leap in any direction.

Guardian affinity. This is the talent that is tightly associated with the 6% damage reduction and a range of other advantageous features. Thus, Thrash, Incapacitating Roar, and Frenzied Regeneration are the options you will be able to use.

Apart from the above-mentioned talents, players will be able to benefit from mass entanglement, starlord, Moonkin aura, celestial guardian, and a range of other options that will advance the quality of the experience, making the game more interesting and exciting.

Rotation of Druids Class

When it comes to the rotation, there are three basic points that should be taken into account, including:

Dealing damage. If you opt for the role of a Balance druid, you will have to ensure the passive management of the eclipse. This way, you will have an opportunity to stay safe longer during any battle. Additionally, you will be able to maintain the Subfire DoTs and Moonfire on the targets.

Offense. Striving to deal with significant damage, you should focus on the Celestial Alignment use that will provide you with 10% haste for 20 seconds.

Defense. Players who are making an effort to take a big hit should consider using the Barkskin, which will decrease the damage by 20% in 12 seconds.

A range of other options, talents, options, and accessories contribute to the increasing popularity of Druids class among inexperienced Shadowlands players. Nonetheless, it is critical to be reserved and goal-oriented as you strive to make the final choice without potential mistakes.