3 Tips For Using Royalty Free Music in Your YouTube Videos – 2020 Guide

YouTube is one of the most popular platforms, and the latest statistic shows that there are more than 2 billion users. There are more than 30 million active channels on this platform and more than 300 hours of videos are being uploaded every minute. As you can see from these numbers, this is a platform that allows people not only to have fun and learn something new, but it is also a great place to market your products, to advertise yourself, and to make some profits.

If you want to be successful on this platform, there are a lot of things that you need to pay attention to, but the most important one is to keep your videos on YouTube. Many people make the mistake of believing they could use any song for background music, and that their videos will not be affected by it. With the latest laws, you are not allowed to use music that you haven’t created or that you don’t have the rights to implement it in your content. Because of it, royalty-free tunes are recommended, so that your content will not be flagged and taken down by the platform.

By definition, royalty-free, or copyright free music are the type of tunes that no one owns the rights to. So, this means that you don’t have to pay any royalty, or fee to use this music, and you are free to implement it in any content you want. No matter what platform we are talking about, nowadays you need to pay attention to everything, and you have to respect the rights of the people who’ve created the content. Just listing the creators as a source will not do the trick anymore, and unless you are specifically allowed to use something, it is better to steer away from the most popular songs, and instead use copyright free tunes. In this article, we are going to give you some tips on how to use these tunes in your videos, and what you need to pay attention to.

1. It is a legal alternative

The first thing we are going to talk about is the legality of these tunes. As we already mentioned, if you use songs that you don’t have the right to, you risk your video being taken down, and in some rare cases, you also risk legal charges.

Because of it, it is always better to use the legal alternative and choose copyright free music. Note that depending on the website you choose, you can download free content, or you will need to subscribe and pay a small fee to access the libraries with thousands of different tunes.

When you do this, no one will be able to take down your video, and you will be able to improve the quality of your content. No matter if you are just starting your channel, and you want to get noticed by users, or if you already have a successful channel and thousands of subscribers, you will produce more interesting content that is perfectly legal.

2. You have a lot of options to choose from

When you choose to go with the royalty-free tunes, you should know that you will never run out of options. Just because it is available for all users, it does not mean that you will be hearing all the same music in every video that is uploaded on YouTube.

One of the best things about these types of tunes is that there are available in many different places, and you can create a lot of content without having to use the same music twice. JoyStock suggests that depending on your preferences and content, you can pick the tunes by genre, and easily download your favorite ones on your device. You can choose anything starting from pop, rock, hip hop, and you can also choose depending on the type of beat you’re interested in, including happy tunes, or something more serious or relaxing if you don’t want your subscribers to pay a lot of attention to the background music.

3. High quality

The last thing we are going to talk about is choosing music with high quality. Even though most of the websites will provide you with amazing content, you still need to pay attention to the tunes you are downloading.

As we mentioned before, some of the sites need you to subscribe, while on others, you can download the songs you want for free. One of the things they all have in common is that they will let you listen to the tune before downloading it, so you should always pay attention to it.

Make sure you look for things that are of high quality, and you can also look for the right music depending on the length of the track. Most of the sites offer songs that are about one minute long, but you can also find longer or shorter tracks. Even if you play them on a loop, your users will not notice, because the beat is usually not aggressive and it is made only to be used as background music.

Note that depending on the type of content you are creating you may need to purchase a license for using the track. For example, if you are creating non-monetized or personal videos, you don’t need a license and you can use most of the tracks for free. However, if you want to advertise your content online, or if you want to sell products using the royalty-free tunes, you may need a standard or extended license.

When choosing the right type of tunes for your videos, you need to download and use them from a trusted site. Look for the certificates they have, and never download content from places that are not secure. If you do this, you risk downloading viruses and malware on your device. Take your time to find the right website for this type of music, and know that once you find the right one for you, you will be easily able to find any types of tunes you are interested in. Don’t risk putting popular songs as background music, because if you get flagged, you risk not only your video being taken down but also your channel being banned.