5 Most Romantic Holiday Gifts Ideas Your Girlfriend Will Love – 2020 Guide

It’s the holiday season, whose highlights every year are the gifts and the anticipation for them.

Think of the last gift your significant other has given you. It might have been a good book she thought you may like or a piece of your favorite cake with a cup of coffee, waiting for you on the table? These simple, yet sweet gestures of giving help strengthen the relationship between two people, much more than you would think. One should never take them for granted.

On the other hand, there are situations when you were given something you don’t actually like. What then? You must have experienced a similar situation, that you had to fake being thrilled and happy, but deep down inside you weren’t. Like getting a pair of socks for the tenth time this year, or a product by a brand you hate. Such gifts simply don’t awaken the joy inside, therefore proving the importance of choosing the suitable gift for your special someone. This article you’re already reading will give you 5 choices, inspirations, variety of the gifts you can buy for your significant other and ensure a score point. Life’s all about adventures and enjoying the moments and experiences. Keep reading to find out which are the most romantic holiday gifts ideas your girlfriend will love.

1. A romantic spa experience

One gift you can never go wrong with is the one related to the experience. Cheer up your girlfriend with an experience related gift, she’ll forever store in her memory of the tow of you. If you pay a visit to the nearest spa, you can choose some of the existing packages, or make a special arrangement according to your girlfriend’s preferences. Add something special to the package to personalize it, like a massage oil, or a coupon and she will appreciate your effort. To browse through the coupon offer and get inspiration, check here.

Gift packages in the spa category offer endless possibilities for a romantic day, couple’s massages, anti-stress massages, hot stone massages, chocolate treatments, romantic jacuzzi with fruits and sparkling wine, and many other options. If you still doubt your significant other will appreciate this, or they won’t feel thrilled about the spa day, add a romantic accommodation for one or more nights, to complete the gift.

2. The world

If your girlfriend has a passion for travel, but you two can hardly afford the time to travel together as much as you would like to, here’s an interesting idea. Buy a world map you can scratch with a coin, marking the places you’ve already visited. This map is covered by a special protective layer, below which is a unique color for every country. It’s an excellent decoration, but the idea can be further developed. Since, it’s the New Year time, wrap it up in some decorative paper, and organize a special couple’s night with a bottle of wine. You two can sit together, scratch the countries you’ve already visited, grab a piece of paper to write down you travel New Year’s resolutions together, thinking of all the places you want to visit. Mark them on the map, but don’t scratch yet (until you actually go there). This way, both of you can share the anticipation of the travels, have a wonderful decorative piece on your wall, but also a game that will last all year long.

Best gifts are those you make yourself, investing your time and creativity. If you’re uncertain of the financial situation, you can grab a mason jar, draw or write something on it, put a coin hole on a lid, and make your travel adventure piggy bank. Don’t forget what you have been planning as a resolution. In order not to, put that piece of paper with your plans inside the jar. Now, start saving for the future adventures.

3. Romantic pillows

If she’s a workaholic, doesn’t sleep as much as she would love to and you know it, there’s a cute idea she may find very romantic. Ordering a custom-made pillow, with an interesting shape, unstandardized size, color and material that will inspire her to sleep, can be lovely. You can get creative when it comes to shapes, as much you want to – clouds, food, makeup, all in jolly colors. Aside from being decorative, pillows are a reminder of you, that’s why the print you choose has to be authentic.

A lot of people like to hug the pillow when they’re asleep, which is what makes this gift so romantic. Every time you’re not around, she can hug the pillow and it will be as if you’re there. You are only one, but pillows you can buy multiple. So, she can be surrounded and well supported by you.

4. Romantic office supplies

Gifting a person who has all the strings in their hands all the time, and organizes every minute of their day ahead, can be a tough task. Gifts are about surprises, how can you surprise such a person. However, this doesn’t mean you cannot put a little bit of romance in the things they would find useful for work. If you want your special someone to think of you even while they’re working, consider personalizing some of the office material they use most often, like a personal planner. Put some romantic quote, or a couple of them of the planner, maybe even a photo. Add some interesting post-its stickers, with different shapes (hearts and such), that will remind them on romance. Staples always come in handy as dividers and can come in different colors.

5. Love notes

Saying I love you every day is important. To some this may sound corny, but there’s lots of creative potential in notes. For example, find an interesting box and fill it in with as much as quotes about love and why you love her, fold them and place them inside. If you’re feeling extra creative, you can add one for each day of the year. It’s a simple gift, but a priceless one.

Remember, romance is always in style, whoever thinks otherwise is seriously unhappy.