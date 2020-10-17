How To Resurface A Swimming Pool in 6 Easy Steps – 2020 Guide

Everyone who has a pool or at least some knowledge about it is familiar with the procedure of pool maintenance. It needs regular and proper cleaning and the use of appropriate chemicals. However, despite that, the pool deteriorates over time and that is a completely normal occurrence. The reason swimming pool for this is various factors, and they include, among other things, a large exposure to external influences and the use of the necessary chemical. The decay time varies depending on how you maintain it and what type it is.

Certain types require renovation often, and some of them are more durable. Either way, everyone demands the same thing – resurface. This procedure needs to be repeated every few years, in order to avoid seriously damaged pools and expensive repairs. This kind of project is not so simple, but not too difficult. All you need is time and knowledge. If you are not versed in the process, read a few basic steps you need to take during this project.

Price of resurfacing

Before you embark on this project yourself, as we have already said, you need knowledge. Do not do anything on your own. If you do not have enough confidence in yourself, it is best to leave it to professionals who will surely know this much better than you. Check www.poolresurfacingdallastx.com to see how professionals do it, so it will make it easier for you if you decide to do it yourself.

Our advice is to start thinking about this project as soon as you notice changes on the surface. These are cracks, discoloration, etc. Once you’ve done that, check each change in detail to know what repairs you need to make. The price of this ranges from 5 dollars onwards. A big factor is the amount of material you need, which in turn depends on the damaged pool. Professional services are a bit more expensive, and they usually cost a few hundred dollars.

What do you need?

In the previous part of the text, you could read some of the factors that affect the damage to the pool. Among them is the type of it, as we have already mentioned. The type of material also depends on that factor, so these are different materials.

On the other hand, the price-quality ratio also plays a big role in this. A lot of people will choose cheaper material, but it won’t last long. A slightly more expensive option will help you stay calm for the next 5 years or even longer.

What belongs to the basic group of materials are the following things: coating specific to a certain type of it, topcoat for the pool layer, underwater patching, brush and roller, paper, and mask. Now that you know what you need to get started, we can move on to the steps you need to take.

1. Remove the water

Of course, before any start, you must have empty it. In order not to empty it during the season and create additional work for yourself, it is best to do it after the end of the season. In addition to avoiding double work, you will have a pool ready for the next period of swimming in fantastic shape.

The best time for that is a short period before the summer. To do this properly, you need to have a pump with you that can be of great benefit to you. It will do all the work properly or empty your pool. The inside must be completely empty so that you can continue working.

2. Clean it

Once you have emptied it you need to clean it well. Its interior and edges must be completely clean. They must not contain things that will endanger your entire project, and those are elements such as leaves, dirt, etc. Take a lot of care about this step and be detailed. It is very important how you do it, any dirt you skip can contribute to a bad outcome.

When you’re done with surface cleaning, get rid of annoying algae or some hard stains that have stuck to your pool. The best solution is pressure wash, but you can only do that with concrete pools and the like. You will probably need a different treatment for the second type of pool.

3. Prepare it

The third step involves preparing the surface. This refers to setting the base of its structure in order to keep it in excellent condition. So, it is important that you fill in all the holes or irregularities in the pool before the next step. Of course, the method of this procedure will also depend on the type of pool. Inform yourself well before you do anything.

4. Prime it

We have mentioned the basic materials used during the process, during this step you should use a coating. Also, before you go into action, put on a mask, and thus protect yourself from harmful evaporation. Then, cover the surface with primer and do each part well. A couple of hours will be enough to finish all this together with drying.

5. Finish

When you have finished the previous step and got the pool dried, it is time to apply the final coat. If you choose a different color, it will be easier for you to notice certain shortcomings in your work. Our advice is to read the instructions on the package well during this procedure.

Precision is also important. This means that the new layer must fit perfectly on the previous ones. To avoid too thick a layer, the layers are sanded a little and thus a great texture is obtained. This process takes a similar number of hours as the previous ones.

6. Wait for it to dry

Once you are done with the last coat, feel free to let it dry. It will take a little more time. Most people wait for about a week. After that, you can enjoy it.

Conclusion

Maybe a project like this takes up some of the time you have to spend on it. However, the results you will achieve can be fantastic and absolutely worth every second. Once you have decided to own a pool, pay full attention to it, and stick to it. Resurface is one of the necessary steps in this process.