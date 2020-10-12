5 Tips For Finding Reliable Out of State Moving Services – 2020 Guide

For everything that requires a large money and time investment, who should always do some kind of research before making that investment. This is especially true for out-of-state moving services.

If you have decided that it is time to move out of your country, your state, or your city, you should probably consider hiring professionals that will help you with this process. Otherwise, this entire moving project can be very frustrating, difficult, and expensive if you are not careful. But, you will also want to find a reliable company that offers such services.

Unfortunately, it can be a bit difficult to find a reliable and trustworthy company, but if you know what to look for, you will not have a problem. To ensure that you definitely know what you should be looking for in these companies, I decided to write this 2020 guide which will have all the tips you need to know for finding reliable out-of-state moving services. Just make sure you read through this entire guide and then do your research.

1. Ask close friends and family members for recommendations

Today, we all have easy access to reputable information on the Internet. However, there is one more reputable source of information that you also have easy access to. And that is your close friends and your family members.

There is bound to be someone close to you that has had experience with this kind of project. There is probably someone that has moved from another state or from a different country. Ask them how about their entire experience in which company they used to help them with the move.

Naturally, if they did not have a good experience, that is a company that you should avoid. Ask around some more and see which business will get the most recommendations.

However, even with these recommendations, I think you should still do some research online to find out more about these companies. Because there is always the possibility that things have changed for this business over the years or maybe your friends were just lucky.

2. Check online reviews

One of the easiest ways to find whether a certain business is reliable, trustworthy and provides services of very high value, is by looking at reviews on the Internet. Today, there are probably hundreds of different sites that can offer in-depth reviews or have an in-depth rating system.

The best place you can look for a rating is probably Google. If you just type the company name into Google, you will usually get a rating on the right side of your screen. Usually, the rating system on Google ranges from 0 to 5 stars. But, if you want more in-depth reviews, you can just click on those stars and they will take you to the real reviews. There, you can see what people have to say about the business you are researching. Here, for example, gpsmoving.com, out-of-state movers are rated for around 4.2 stars on Google with more than 200 reviews which is a good sign.

There are also other websites out there that can provide you with this kind of information such as Trust Pilot, Yelp, and even Facebook.

3. Give the company a call

Usually, most of these moving businesses have their own website filled with all the information you need, but there are some things that you will not be able to find out on their sites. Instead, I personally prefer to give them a call and find out the things I need by myself. This way, you can get a more straightforward answer and you can pass them more complicated questions and see how they respond.

Obviously, if they are ready with the right answers, you are probably looking at the business that you should definitely consider as your moving option.

You can ask questions about their pricing, their level of professionalism, their employees, and just exactly how long will this entire moving process lasts.

4. Compare pricing

Just because you managed to find a business that offers quality moving services, does not mean that you should immediately choose it. There are probably tons of other options you can easily find on the Internet. First, do your research on several of them and only then you will be able to come to a proper conclusion.

You will need to consider just how big your budget is and whether it can support the services of these high-quality businesses. If you are working with a tighter budget, it might be best to start comparing prices.

Naturally, I do not think you should go with the cheapest option, but you also do not have to go with the most expensive one. There will always be a balance between cheap and expensive. This is where you will get the most value out of your money.

5. Consider whether you need storage or not

When moving from one home to another, it can be quite difficult to bring everything that you own back into your new home. This is especially true if you are moving to a smaller house or apartment. Just where exactly are you going to fit all that furniture?

This is something that happens quite often which is why you should consider whether you will need a storage unit to store all of your possessions or not. This is a very important step that will ultimately with which moving services you should go with.

If you have found a business that offers high-quality services, but they do not offer storage options, that is a deal-breaker. You cannot go with this option because you simply need that extra storage, at least until you properly unpack into your new home.

Of course, you can always rent your own storage unit, but that option is much more expensive. When you rent storage from a moving company, it probably is much more affordable.

With the steps I mentioned above, I do not think that finding reliable out-of-state moving services will be that difficult. Just make sure you implement all of these tips in your research method.