7 Benefits of a Regular Aircon Service

You generally don’t give much thought to your air conditioner unless there’s an issue. You’re now stuck in a sweltering house, waiting for an Air conditioning service technician to come and fix your unit. Long-time residents understand something that can make a big difference: regular Aircon service is definitely worth the investment.

If you are putting off arranging your air conditioner tune-up, now is the time to do it. Aircon service, somewhat like oil changes for your car, is not an optional or additional expenditure. Proper maintenance is required for your air conditioner.

We’ll go over everything you need to understand about Aircon service and the benefits of planning a tune-up in this post. Here are some of the most crucial reasons to service your air conditioner on a routine basis.

1. Increase Its Lifespan

Air conditioners have a limited working life of 10 to 15 years, based on the number of services they undergo during that period. On the other hand, regular aircon servicing helps to extend the lifetime of these devices, allowing homeowners to get the most out of them.

To get your Aircon unit tested right immediately, contact the specialists at airconservicing.org. To function properly, air conditioners need to be serviced on a regular basis. Apart from regular servicing, you should check your device’s air filter once a month. AC filters are widely available at home renovation stores, and they are simple to set up.

You can hire an expert to assist you if you don’t even know how to perform it. Servicing your air conditioner efficiently can help it last much longer. Considering the high cost of these devices, it’s necessary that you take proper care of them.

2. Boost the purity of indoor air

Another factor to consider is the quality of the air you breathe inside your home. To fulfill their purifying duty, aircon filters must be clean. However, due to the accumulation of dirt and waste inside the system, filters must be cleaned on a routine basis. Or else, its reduced efficiency has a negative effect on air quality.

Moreover, skilled technicians’ role is to ensure that the filters perform to their full potential. To ensure that people breathe clean air inside their homes, they clean the dust and grime from the system and change the filters when needed.

3. Disease risks are reduced

By maintaining your air conditioner, you can guarantee a good and healthy life for your entire family. Bad air quality is connected to poor health and several diseases associated with air conditioning. Good service and Ac maintenance can help you prevent these problems.

Note that if you don’t service your Air conditioners, you risk giving your family the cold virus, throat infection, and tonsillitis. Air purification, as well as filtration systems, are common features of modern air conditioning units.

They are built on techniques that are extremely efficient at reducing microbes and pollutants in suspension simply by recirculating the air. If your air conditioner isn’t working properly due to improper air conditioning maintenance, you won’t be able to take advantage of these benefits.

4. Boost energy efficiency

An air conditioner will work at maximum efficiency if you get it serviced on a regular basis. Keep in mind that if you don’t properly repair or maintain your air conditioner, it can lose up to 5percent of its effectiveness every year.

Remember that maximum efficiency indicates your air conditioner will run more efficiently and use less power. It will be ready to cool or heat a place considerably more quickly as well.

5. Reduce the number of breakdowns

If you don’t maintain or service your ac unit on a routine basis, you can experience early breakdowns. Note that minor faults that are not treated on time can develop into major ones that will undoubtedly cost more to fix.

If you ignore those air conditioning issues, the entire AC unit can be damaged. In the worst situation, you’ll have to buy another air conditioner.

6. Better comfort

You can depend on your AC unit’s full performance almost all of the time if it is checked on a routine basis. If you’re relaxing at home or giving a presentation at the workplace, you will likely have perfect room cooling. AC units are purchased to offer comfort, and using a well-maintained unit will offer you lots of such comforts.

7. Save the environment

When your ac unit has an issue, like leaking pipes, Hydrofluorocarbons, or greenhouse gases, are released. These gases are hazardous to the ecosystem and contribute to global warming.

Although some technicians can assist in recycling these gases from the system, not everyone does so. Furthermore, most individuals are unaware that they are experiencing gas leakage if they do not get their air conditioner serviced on a regular basis.

How often should your yearly “tune-up” take place?

In most cases, the answer is in the springtime. There are two primary reasons for this:

BEFORE you truly need to utilize your system, make sure it’s working properly, at full performance, and with the least amount of energy usage.

However, if your system produces unusual noises or does not appear to be operating correctly, you should have it checked immediately.

What exactly does a basic service necessarily involve?

Your air conditioning unit will be extensively examined and listened to by an ac service specialist. At the very least, he’ll perform the following:

Wash the coils of the condenser unit.

Ensure that the evaporator coils are completely clean.

Examine the compressor’s amp draw and any other parts.

Ensure that the fan motors are well lubricated (if required)

Verify that all of the belts are securely fastened and adjusted.

Compare the operating pressures of the unit to the standards of the company.

Compare the operating temperatures of the device to the design instructions.

Ensure that the refrigerant level is correct.

Confirm that the thermostats and sensors are in top condition.

Ensure that all electrical terminals are securely fastened.

Inspect for air leakage and damage in any ducts.

Make sure that all zone motors are operational.

Focus on ensuring that all safety equipment is in working order.

When it relates to the air conditioner, efficiency is essential. For starters, it saves money on energy. Two, it achieves accurate results when it comes to controlling interior temperatures. That is why you should get your air conditioner serviced on a routine basis.