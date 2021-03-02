5 Reasons Why You Should Buy an Electric Scooter

The hype over electric scooters was so big at some moment that certain countries had to introduce sets of measures as limitations and instructions for people who are driving them on pedestrian streets and roads. For example, in Germany, you can drive it at speed of over 60 km/h, but only while on an open road. On the other hand, maximum speed for these devices in the US is limited to around 40 km/h when it comes to streets, while there is an even higher limitation for pedestrian areas.

We can find the strictest laws in Paris, where the law regulates the maximum speed to only 8 km/h while in the pedestrian zone. It is not a surprise that countries had to introduce these laws, since the popularity is growing significantly over the past few years, especially in bigger cities. The excellent benefit is that the most recent models are using the same USB-C charger as most smartphones. Also, high competition is forcing developers to introduce better models each year.

Therefore, we can choose from all sorts of models for both city and off-road driving. Moreover, another advantage is that most of them are using batteries, which means that they are eco-friendlier than most other options. However, buying your first ride might seem complicated since there are so many models available on the market. You can click here to check some of the most popular ones. Moreover, we are going to introduce you to some of the main reasons for buying this device.

1. They Are Great for the Environment

This feature is especially related to crowded cities where a lot of people choose to go to work with their vehicles. However, since there is a serious problem with pollution, choosing an option that won’t cause the emission of CO2 is much better from the ecological aspect. Even the electricity that it spends is not so significant and you won’t have your bills increased so much. This option is great for cities to reduce the number of vehicles and make it a much better for living. Considering that the average range of most e-scooters is over 50 km, they represent a perfect solution to use to go to work, buy groceries, and more.

2. They Are Cost-Effective

Most people already heard about electric vehicles, and how they are much more cost-efficient when it comes to energy consumption. When it comes to electric scooters, they are an even cheaper option. The average cost per 100 km is only around 50 cents. Also, most models have great quality, which means that you won’t have to deal with maintenance more often. The only thing that you will need to replace from time to time are tires, and that also depends on your type of driving and whether you are driving in on streets or some off-road terrains. However, that is not a big investment as well, since average tires cost only around $50. Also, you will save a lot of money on petrol and bus tickets.

3. You Can Save a Lot of Time

One of the main benefits is when you are living in a crowded place full of traffic jams. Therefore, you won’t need to worry about getting stuck in the traffic anymore, or gearing late on the next bus. In most countries, you can drive them on both roads and bicycle tracks, which means that you can easily avoid crowds and reach your destination much faster than with a car.

4. Agility

We already mentioned the great feature to avoid traffic jams. It is quite enjoyable when you are driving an e-scooter. Therefore, going to work will become much pleasant every day. In case that you are heading to some more distant place, you don’t have to worry about getting there on time, since some models can reach speeds of over 60 km/h. Another excellent feature is related to those models that are portable. It is a great thing when you can assemble the scooter and take it with you to the office. There is also a special backpack where you can keep it.

5. It is Entertaining to Drive It

Besides the benefits for the environment and cost-efficiency, the main reason why so many people are interested in buying this ride is that it represents a great source of entertainment. It is simple to drive them and you don’t need any license like for a regular scooter. However, we suggest to parents to pay attention when they are buying electric scooters for their kids. The best option is to buy a light version that cannot reach a speed of over 15 km/h.

On the other side, you can have a great off-road adventure if you buy some special models with better tires, improved suspension, and stronger engines. The fact that they are so simple for driving leads a lot of people to find them even more entertaining than ATMs and other types of off-road bikes. Some versions are perfect for all terrains. If you prefer models with improved range, you can find some that have a capacity of battery to reach a range of over 100 km with one charge.

Last Words

As you can see, electric scooters represent a great combination of cost-effectiveness, eco-friendliness, and fun. There are health benefits as well since it can be a great way to exercise more instead of driving a car since driving requires some physical abilities. Charging is very effective as well, especially if you choose a version with fast charging that can fully charge in less than two hours.

However, you should be focused while driving them, especially in pedestrian areas. One of the main reasons for regulations is that some cities became overcrowded with e-scooters, which caused a new type of traffic jams. Also, even though they are easy to drive, you should pay attention to your and the safety of other people in traffic, especially on wet roads when turning a little more abruptly can cause a fall or even some more serious accident.