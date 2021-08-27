5 Reasons Dyslexia Schools Are So Effective

Did you know that dyslexia is one of the most common learning disabilities? About one in five students have dyslexia. Dyslexia affects the area of the brain that is responsible for processing language and can make reading difficult. No two children with dyslexia are alike. Dyslexia symptoms may fall on different parts of the dyslexia spectrum based on severity.

There is no cure for dyslexia, but early diagnosis and interventions help students to have the best outcomes. To learn more about Sage Schools and how they can benefit your child visit for more information. Let’s dive into 5 reasons why dyslexia schools are so effective.

1. Smaller Classroom Sizes

Often, teachers will have a classroom full of students with many different learning needs in traditional school settings. These large classroom settings are not beneficial to students with certain learning needs, such as dyslexia.

Since these classrooms have so many students who are learning at different levels and needs, unfortunately, some dyslexia students may fall through the cracks when it comes to a dyslexia diagnosis and learning.

Therefore, they miss out on the education that is best suited for their needs. With large classrooms full of students at different learning levels and learning disabilities, dyslexic students can have a more challenging time getting a successful education. Sometimes students give up or will feel less confident in learning.

Fortunately, with dyslexia schools, students can learn in smaller classroom sizes. This allows the students to get the individualized attention that they need. Additionally, teachers have time to focus on the students and may find ways to help that student learn.

2. Prioritize Funding

Part of the cause for such large classroom sizes, especially for public schools, is a lack of funding. Public schools rely on federal and state funding, and unfortunately, these funds are stretched thin as it is. These tight budgets do not leave room for dyslexia learning needs.

Tools such as testing for dyslexia or education for teachers and staff to spot dyslexia symptoms are unavailable because of the lack of funds. Dyslexia schools prioritize funding for students diagnosed with dyslexia. They focus fundings on ways to best help these students learn.

3. Specialized Training for Teachers

Dyslexia students benefit from specialized trained staff and teachers. With specialized trained staff and teachers, parents can have peace of mind knowing that their child is receiving the best education. Unfortunately, many traditional schools do not have the funding, training, or staff available to provide this type of specialized education to dyslexia students.

However, dyslexia schools allow for teachers to have specialized training to focus on helping students with dyslexia to thrive during school and learn. Some dyslexia schools, such as Sage School, have high requirements for their teachers. This ensures that the teachers are well-educated and trained in caring for dyslexia students.

All the teachers must complete the Academy of Orton-Gillingham Practitioners and Educators’ Associates level training course. Additionally, almost 80% of Sage School teachers have master’s degrees, and all teachers are OG trained.

4. Working to Dyslexia Student’s Strengths

Unfortunately, school systems and their staff members do not know all of the dyslexia signs or symptoms to look for with students. As a result, sometimes dyslexia students are diagnosed with behavioral issues or labeled as “class clowns.”

Misdiagnosis of dyslexia is very common. It’s estimated that there are more than 40 million people in the United States who have dyslexia. However, only 2 million have been diagnosed with dyslexia.

Additionally, once these students get a diagnosis of dyslexia, sometimes, schools may focus on what the students “cannot” do. Dyslexia schools instead focus on all of the things dyslexia students do well. Many dyslexia students excel in certain aspects of learning.

When taught to their strengths, they can truly excel in school. Dyslexic students may benefit more from a learning style that is not taught in many traditional classroom settings. Dyslexia schools allow students to learn in other ways than just sitting at a desk reading all day. Instead, some schools offer enrichment classes in areas such as:

Physical education

STEAM

Art

Drama

Some dyslexia schools use an emphasis on movement to help students learn. This can help make learning fun for students. Specialized dyslexia schools allow for students to express themselves through learning in unique ways that traditional schools may not allow students to.

5. Improve Student’s Confidence

Unfortunately, when students struggle in classroom settings, it can hurt their confidence. Students may feel as if they are behind in learning compared to their peers. Some students may express their concerns to their parents and teachers, but not all will.

Dyslexia schools help students learn in an environment that is specialized in the best way for them to learn. When students are taught positively, they may enjoy learning more.

This may help improve their confidence in learning as well as other aspects of their life.

Drama classes are a great way for students to play, laugh, communicate, and learn social interactions. Drama classes can help build up the student’s confidence. STEAM classes also allow a fun way for students to learn. STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. In some traditional classrooms, these subjects are taught through sitting still reading through textbooks.

There are two issues with learning these subject matters this way. First, this learning style is hard for dyslexic students to learn this way, and secondly, it is boring for students.

When students interact in their learning, it makes learning more enjoyable and more accessible to learn these more challenging subject matters.

STEM courses are great in helping students work on their creativity, problem-solving skills, work on teamwork, and more. This unique learning will help students beyond their schooling years. It may even spark an interest in their career options when they get older.

Dyslexia Schools Focused on Students

Dyslexia schools are an asset to students who are diagnosed with dyslexia. Dyslexia schools care for these students and work hard to help them get the best education. They have high standards for their teachers and make sure that the staff knows they need to teach dyslexic students best. Having smaller classroom sizes so the teachers can focus on each student and understand their educational needs is key. That allows students to learn using creative teaching styles.