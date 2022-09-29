7 Best Ways to Rank for Long-Tail Keywords on Google

When you’re trying to rank on Google, you want to make sure you’re using your keywords as strategically and effectively as possible. One of the best ways to do this is with long-tail keywords, also called LTR keywords or long-tail search queries. But how do you figure out what these are?

What is longtail keyword research? Longtail keywords are often more specific, shorter, and often more difficult to rank for than their main keyword counterparts. These types of keywords are often more difficult for Google Search Quality Evaluators to evaluate because they’re much smaller in number and harder to find on search engines with less breadth and depth in the search results.

Longtail keyword research allows you to find these types of keywords across a range of industries, products, companies, and services that can help you gain an understanding of what people are searching for when they type in your main keywords. By using the information from this research, you can determine which longtail keywords have the best chance of ranking higher on Google’s search engine results pages (SERPs).

Long-tail keywords are one of the most powerful ways to boost your site's SEO and bring you more search engine traffic. But these keywords can be tough to rank for with the current algorithm changes on Google that now favor short-tail keywords over long-tails. This has made it more important than ever to know the best way to rank for long-tail keywords. Let's take a look at 7 of the best strategies to do this today, so you can start dominating your market niche with long-tail searches!

1. Use Long Tail Relevant Phrases

Long Tail keywords are phrases that have three or more words and are specific, niche phrases. This is where you find the best long tail keyword phrases. The key here is to use these words in your content and make sure they’re relevant to what you’re talking about. In addition, include them in your title tags and meta descriptions as well. This way, when someone searches for one of these long tail keywords, they’ll find your website right at the top of their search results. You can also target less competitive longer tail keywords by optimizing them with AdWords or other pay per click tools like Facebook Ads. The third way is through social media; share posts about topics related to the long tail keywords you want to rank for and it should start happening naturally over time…

2. Participate in Industry Related Forums

Participating in industry related forums is a great way to connect with likeminded people, share ideas, and learn more about your field. While it’s important to find the right forum that has topics you’re interested in and answers your questions, it’s also good practice to spend some time reading other posts before contributing so you can understand the general tone of the conversation. If you have any questions about what people are talking about or need clarification on something someone said, don’t be afraid to post a question–no one expects you to know everything! Asking questions shows that you’re taking an interest in the conversation and will give you valuable insight into what others are struggling with.

3. Create Comprehensive Guides

Focus your content around one topic and write about this topic in detail. This will help you get more organic traffic from search engines that are looking for information about that specific topic. The best way to rank well with long-tail keywords is by creating valuable, original content. Utilizing SEO techniques can help you rank better when people are searching for a particular long tail keyword phrase or group of words related to your subject matter.

4. Long-Tail Keyword Tool

The Long-Tail Keyword Tool is a free tool provided by Google that helps you find out the most relevant long-tail keywords for your business or website. It shows you how many searches each keyword receives each month, how many pages link back to these keywords, what percentage of total searches per month come from these pages, and more. You can also see which keywords have the highest search volume and use this data to help you decide whether it makes sense for you to use those keywords in your content marketing strategy.

Google has a tool called “Keyword Difficulty” (KD) that tells you how difficult it would be for your search query to appear in the top 10 results for your search query when someone searches for it.

For example, if you have a website about camping, and you want to rank for “camping,” but only a few people might actually search that term, then “camping” is probably a good long-tail keyword to rank for because there’s not much competition. But if you’re trying to rank for “camping equipment,” then ranking would be really hard because so many people could potentially be searching that term.

You should always try to use these long-tail keywords as closely related versions of your main keyword or brand name. If visitors see an ad on Google’s SERPs and they click through, they will likely find what they were looking for more easily because their query is already in the top 10 results!

5. Include Reviews and Ratings in Your Content

The most obvious way you can use the Knowledge Graph is by including reviews and ratings in your content. You can add this data to your blog posts or product pages on your website, but it’s also easy to add this information to social media posts so that people can see it there too. If someone Googles “best dog food,” they’ll see a list of results with reviews from other people who’ve tried different brands and found out which ones work best for their pets

6. Use Long-Tail Keywords That Are Unrelated to Your Business’ Niche

Another method is by using long-tail keywords that are completely unrelated to your niche but still have great search volume and SEO value. These types of keywords will help you get more traffic from major search engines like Google and Bing, which is especially important for businesses that sell products or services online.

7. Focus on Niche Terms

It’s important to remember that search engines have a finite amount of space on their search engine results pages (SERPs) for each keyword and domain name combination possible for a given query. The more terms you enter, the less likely it is that your content will appear in front of someone who searches for those exact words or phrases. This means that if you’re optimizing for broader queries — like “online shopping” — you should focus on creating content around highly targeted longtail keywords instead.