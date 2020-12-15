6 PS4 Video Games Every Sports Lover Needs to Play in 2021

We are witnessing the new generation of consoles. As we are used to, we can expect to see some more impressive graphics and improved gameplay. PlayStation 5 is still fresh and it would take some time before we can see some titles that are developed exclusively for this console. Therefore, we can expect that 2021 will be the year that will provide us with a wide array of different titles we will enjoy on PS4. Sure, sports titles are pretty constant when it comes to year-to-year release due to the fact that every year we get a new and improved version of the game, like Pro Evolution Soccer and FIFA. Surely, these are the best-known ones, but there are others.

Naturally, we can expect many different new titles to be released this year. However, we can see that sports titles attract the highest amount of interest from players. It’s not a surprise that the developer keeps coming back every year with a new one. In case you are interested in the best sports titles in 2020, please take a look at the recommendations. With that in fact, we will take a look at some of the best PS4 sports video games that we will have an opportunity to play in 2021. Without prolonging our list further, let’s take a look at these titles now.

1. Riders Republic

Gamers who love to drive their motorcycles throughout the free, open world, will be able to enjoy Riders Republic on the 25th of February 2021. The Riders Republic will feature countless real-life maps including some of the most popular American national parks like Mammoth Mountain and Bryce Canyon. It goes without saying that players will be able to enjoy an exceptional multiplayer system which will provide them with an opportunity to race against other players from all over the world. From the information we’ve been able to come across, we can expect that this game will be one of the most adrenaline rushed games to date. Therefore, we can expect a wild ride from this one.

2. Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Even though the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 are postponed to 2021, this doesn’t change much for the game itself. This game’s release date is not known yet, however, we can see that it will follow its real-world counterpart and that we will see it in 2021. As was the case with previous titles, you will be able to create your own character who will participate in any competition you choose. The goal is pretty simple at first sight. You need to win a gold medal in a particular sport. However, this is much easier said than done. Furthermore, you will be able to compete against other players through a multiplayer mode. Even though it’s not as popular as many other sports titles, we are sure that this is the one you need to pay attention to.

3. Bush Hockey League

Now, we would like to talk about a game that will provide you with a chance of reliving the experience of playing arcade games. We are talking about Bush Hockey League. At the same time, you will be able to experience a game where you will have the pleasure of witnessing the 70s look of your players, with haircuts, mustaches, no helmets, and tricks characteristic for this time period. What separates this game from NHL is that we are talking about a rougher approach that will take you some time before you can adjust yourself to the more cartoonish approach, instead of the usual one. At the same time, you will be able to have some fun in the process.

4. FIFA 2021

We know that FIFA 2021 has already been released. However, we highly doubt that FIFA 2022 will be released for PS4 due to the fact that there is a big race between EA Sports and Konami for a PS5 exclusive next year. Therefore, players who own PS4 will be limited to playing FIFA 2021. Not that this means anything bad for them. This is a truly masterful game that improved in its predecessor and it’s widely considered to be the best FIFA titles yet. Therefore, we don’t see any kind of limitation for players to enjoy it through the next year. From what we’ve been able to witness to this day, FIFA 2021 has improved gameplay, and it will make a lot of the players happy. In fact, we believe that it will be equally as popular as the future entry, which will be PS5 exclusive judging by all information we have.

5. KungFu Kickball

The next entry on this list of ours is a pretty interesting one. We are talking about KungFu Kickball. As you can learn from the title, KungFu Kickball is slightly different from the previous ones we’ve named. The best way to describe KungFu Kickball is a mixture of kung fu and soccer. The end result is an extremely fun game that will let players have a completely different approach to soccer. Combining a couple of different movies will lead to some impressive moves that will leave your opponent in shock. Now seriously, the release date of this game is not officially started yet, but we can expect it to be released during 2021.

6. Pool Elite

Last but not least, we would like to talk about a sport that is much more common for mobile games in this day and age, pool. We can see that there are developers who’ve understood how popular pool actually is, and they’ve decided to create a more complex title than just a basic mobile video game pool. According to the information we’ve got from the developer, we will witness the best representation of this sport ever. So, chalk up your stick and prepare yourself for beating all the opponents that come your way. As you can imagine, it will feature a multiplayer mode where you will be able to play against opponents from all over the world. Therefore, we can say that this is one of the most anticipated sports games of the year.