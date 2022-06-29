8 Pros and Cons of Using Offshore Dedicated Server Hosting

Offshore dedicated server hosting is getting more and more popular by the day, and there are good and bad things that come with this option. If you want to get a provider for your new brand, or if you have noticed that you need something better, you are probably considering offshore providers.

To make sure that you make a well-rounded decision, you need to know all about the advantages and the drawbacks of it. Continue reading if you want to find out what some pros and cons are of using offshore dedicated server hosting. We are going to start with the good things that come with the practice and then continue with the things you need to avoid.

1. Cheaper option

The biggest benefit that you will notice from this practice is the price. We are used to spending up to five digits, and in some cases maybe even more for the annual hosting, and these numbers take a huge toll on our profits.

When you compare the prices in your country and the offshore servers, you will see that there are much better and cheaper options. If you can decrease your expenses and get the same quality, then you should do it, and allocate the funds left for improving your brand.

2. You can scale it and purchase only what you need

It is said that the offshore hosting’s offer a lot more possibilities that any options that we have just in our countries. No matter how versatile the features are, chances are, you are missing something great just because you are sticking to the home providers.

Check the options available in other places, and know that when you go with them, you are going to get a better solution that is scalable. As your brand grows, so will your needs, and you can afford to invest in new features and better plans.

3. You can be anonymous

If you don’t want to share any personal details, and if you want to stay anonymous when getting your dedicated server hosting, then it is better to go with offshore providers. More often than not, you won’t be required to share any personal information, and you can even pay with crypto that is not going to be traced back to you. With this option, you will also get greater freedom of speech, and your website will not be taken down just because you are publishing things that not everyone agrees on.

4. Bigger pool to choose from

The most important thing for us is to have options, and when we have only a few providers in our country, we have to compromise and end up with plans that don’t make us too happy. If you don’t want to stick to just basic things, and if you want to get amazing options that are going to make your brand grow fast, then you should consider offshore providers.

For more information on what these services can offer you, and what your choices are, visit https://evoluso.com/en/offshore-dedicated-servers/.

5. The servers may be slow

Now that you know more about the positives that come with the practice, let’s see the other side of the coin, and find out which problems you may face.

One of the biggest issues you may notice is the server’s response speed. When you are located on one side of the world, and your provider is on the other one, the server is going to be far away from the origin of the user. In some cases, this may result in a decreased speed of the website and this will affect the experience of the users.

6. You may notice problems with the customer support

One of the most important things when it comes to dedicated server hosting is tech support. These people are supposed to be there for you when you need them, and they need to act fast. When the customer support works specific hours, and when they are not in your time zone, this can be an issue.

Look for a provider that offers constant support and that is going to be there for you no matter the time and day. On the same note, look for a provider that offers support in a language you understand so you don’t end up with a lot of misunderstandings because of bad translation.

7. You may lose data

If you want to be satisfied with the things you are getting, you have to always read the policies of the service you want to collaborate with. Some platforms will not offer data protection, and you may end up losing important information.

There are going to be platforms that are completely secure for you and your users, but in some rare cases, you may end up with a service that does not provide protection and that does not do proper maintenance and backup. Once again, to avoid this, go through the documents and information about their responsibilities and how your data is protected.

8. Some providers may not be reliable

Keep in mind that not all providers are going to be honest and reliable. When you are not working with people from your own country, you may not be aware of the rules and regulations they have. You may end up with someone that is paid to do the bare minimum and nothing more than that.

Some users have been overcharged because of a fine print they didn’t notice, and some ended up paying for features they didn’t get. Make sure you find a provider that relies on honesty and long-term collaboration, and not a service that will try to trick you and get fast and easy money from you.

These are some of the advantages and drawbacks that come with using offshore dedicated server hosting. Overall, users have said that they prefer this practice because of the advantages, and when it comes to the cons, they can be avoided as long as you do your research. If you choose to go with this, communicate with the provider first, make sure you check their ratings and reviews, and if you notice any red flags, don’t ignore them.