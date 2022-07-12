Pros and Cons of Getting a Heated Jacket

Have you ever gone hiking and felt cold? Did you want to turn around and go back just so you can snuggle with your loved one and have a cup of chamomile tea? If you said yes to these two, we might have a solution for you. A solution called a heated jacket.

Now, heated jackets aren’t cheap, which is probably one of the reasons you still haven’t pulled a switch and bought one. Maybe you’re wondering if they’re actually worth it All of which are genuine concerns.

Well, we don’t know about you, but we have a way of solving dilemmas like those – pros and cons list. So, here are twelve pros and cons of heated jackets.

PROS

Let’s start on a good note.

1. Looking Fashionable While Keeping Warm

Heated jackets, in general, are stylish – just like any other piece of hiking equipment. They come in different colors, designs, and styles to fit both men and women. And since they have a heating element, you can be sure that you’ll stay warm even when the temperature starts to drop.

2. Long-lasting and Durable

A heated jacket is a great investment for anyone looking to stay warm during the winter months. They are long-lasting and durable and can be used time and time again.

They are also machine-washable, which makes them easy to care for. Just don’t forget to take out the batteries. If you don’t, you might as well chuck your new heated coat into the garbage.

3. Windproof and Waterproof

Most heated jackets are designed to be windproof and waterproof. This means that you can wear them even when it’s raining or snowing outside. And because they’re windproof, you’ll still feel the warmth of the jacket even when there’s a strong wind.

This makes them suitable for all kinds of weather conditions, whether you’re hiking in the mountains or walking a simple trail in the local hills.

4. Good Investment for Serious Hikers and Campers

If you’re a serious hiker or camper, then a heated jacket is a good investment. This is because it can keep you warm even in the coldest weather conditions and it is much easier to wear a single piece of clothing than four or five layers.

5. Weather-Safe

Heated jackets are safe to use in all types of weather conditions. Whether it’s rainy or snowing, you can wear your heated jacket without any worries. Since the material is weather-proof, whether it’s heated fleece vest from doacewear.com or a carbon fiber one, you don’t need to stress about your batteries dying, exploding or getting otherwise affected by the elements.

6. Lightweight

Heated jackets are lightweight and easy to carry around. This is perfect for people who are always on the go. And, if it gets too warm, you can easily pack your heated jacket in your bag or suitcase without adding too much weight to your backpack.

7. Easy to Use

Heated jackets are easy to use. You just need to put it on and turn on the heating element. Most heated jackets have a simple on/off switch that you can easily operate. And if you’re worried about accidentally turning it on, most heated jackets also have a lock feature that will prevent the heating element from being turned on by accident.

CONS

Here are five cons.

1. Battery Life and Charge

One of the downsides of heated jackets is that they need batteries to operate. And depending on the brand and model, the battery life can vary. Some heated jackets can last for hours, but that’s what’s bothering us here.

Low-quality batteries have a limited lifespan. In other words, they might last you six or seven hours in during the first few months, but after a year or so, you may be only able to get about three to four hours out of them. In our book, that’s unacceptable.

2. Expensive

Heated jackets are more expensive than regular ones. This is because they have special features and materials that make them more costly. It’s as simple as that. Also, this is a premium product. You kind of have to pay more for something that’s as high-quality as these are.

Therefore, if you’re on a tight budget, then heated gear might not be the best choice for you. You’re probably better off with regular camping overcoat.

3. Unnecessary when the Winters are Not Harsh

In some parts of the world, the winters are not as harsh as in other parts. So, if you live in an area where the winters are not that cold, then a heated jacket might be unnecessary.

Far from us being “it’s not that cold, you don’t need it”, if you’re struggling financially and you want to save a few bucks while shopping for hiking gear, it might be better for you to choose something that’s naturally warm, instead of paying extra for a heater sewn into your jacket.

4. Necessary Electricity

Another downside of heated jackets is that they require electricity to operate. While this may sound like a minor chore, you need to keep in mind that if your battery runs out while you’re out and about, it may be hard to keep warm.

So, one piece of advice we can give you is that you always make sure your jacket is fully charged before you hit the road. Or, if you can’t make that happen – bring a small generator with you.

5. Can be Heavy and Bulky

Heated jackets can be heavy and bulky. This is because of the materials used and the battery pack. If you’re planning to pack light for your trip, then a heated jacket might not be the best option for you.

Now, if we’re being completely fair, most of these aren’t bulky or heavy – not more than an ordinary hiking or camping jacket is. So, in a way, this could be a disadvantage, but it probably won’t be.

Conclusion

There you have it – the pros and cons of heated jackets. We hope that this list has helped you decide whether or not a heated jacket is right for you.