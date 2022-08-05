Managing a construction project is very complex and entails a high degree of responsibility. For the successful completion of the task, it is necessary to meet probity deadlines, stay within the budget and overcome all complications. Therefore, it is necessary to efficiently and effectively manage the construction project at a professional level. This professional service has developed its techniques and methods that are used not only in the realization of the project but also in the planning of the project itself. Companies that are professionally engaged in receiving this type of service guarantee optimal not only thorough planning of the project but also make key decisions in crises. In addition, they control and report in detail.

If it is a large construction project, then project management is more than necessary. Otherwise, the owners take a lot of risks because even the smallest mistake can cost them a lot of money. In proportion to the role of the construction manager, the responsibility for decision-making increases. The team that takes over management is taking a big risk because even the smallest mistake can bring the whole project into question. Therefore, it is best to hire a team at the very beginning, i.e. already in the preparatory phase. In this way, the team will be familiar with the entire project, and project defects can be pointed out in time. Therefore, the choice of this team is not a little simple. As they say with Jonas Premier, only the best guarantee the best results.

While we may be aware of the work construction management takes on, we may not be fully aware of the benefits this team can bring us. Now let’s step by step to find out why the importance of project management in construction.

Project Construction Management

The first phase of any construction project concerns the planning and organization of the project itself. In this phase, activities are planned, the budget is adopted, and resources are allocated. The team that manages this, as well as all other phases of the project, must have a lot of knowledge and experience in the field of construction. However, they do not only control the specific activities that are planned but also contract, check or select contractors, establish quality communication and plan the same. Already at this stage, a time frame is established, which is tried to be respected during the entire project.

After everything is checked and future activities are thoroughly planned, the project management team remains active. Nobody likes surprises, especially if it is a huge role in the project itself, and this management team is there to anticipate all difficulties, but also to deal with unexpected situations. To avoid these things, the team strives to ensure that the channel of information flows smoothly and that the planned deadlines are respected as much as possible. However, even when the project is well planned, it is only during its execution that the shortcomings of the project can be seen. Project management managers are there to adjust situations or improve details to make the project sustainable.

This team does not neglect the communication system during the execution of the project. They provide centralized communication when it comes to the contractor, owner and designer. They are in equally intensive communication with each level, all to improve the efficiency of the project itself.

The End of the Project Does Not Mean the End of Obligations

For construction managers, the completion of the work organization does not mean the end of work. And after that, this team provides support in the form of closing contracts, communicating with government authorities and obtaining the necessary certificates, resolving disputes, guaranteeing work and many other tasks.

It often happens that small misunderstandings turn into lawsuits when especially when it comes to huge projects. Here, too, project management has a role to play. Depending on the situation, this team can play a key role in defending against a contractor’s lawsuit or vice versa.

Is Construction Project Management Really Necessary?

Reducing overhead costs is the goal of every project owner. However, care must be taken as to what these costs are being reduced at the expense of. Less experienced owners reduce these costs by limiting or eliminating construction management costs. This method of cutting costs can cost them much more than they can imagine. If you think better and take into account all risks, unplanned situations, disputes, etc., it will be clear to you that hiring this team can only save you money. Many bad actions can be detected and corrected in time with the help of this team. In this way, the project gains quality, the chances of conflicts are reduced and unplanned claims are avoided.

On the other hand, in this team are not only architects or builders, but also accountants and financial control experts. In this way, the project owner can be sure that with periodic audits, everything will be under control and will go according to plan. In this way, costs are monitored, regular control is performed, and the possibility of any financial fraud is minimized.

Another item that tells us that this management team is really necessary is reporting. Through their regular reporting, you get an accurate insight into whether the project is going according to plan. Reporting promptly addresses any issues that may arise, and provides sufficient time and information to resolve the issue.

Digital Technology and Management Team

Although some do not deviate from the classic construction project management system, some companies keep up with the developed technologies. Digital technologies can be applied and greatly facilitate the work, from the modeling phase to the final phase, drones, artificial intelligence and various technical accessories enable the very fast and accurate collection of mass data and their processing. These elements can be of great influence for the successful realization of each task, as well as the realization of the entire project. Therefore, we recommend that when you choose a construction project management company, it should be one with a high level of use of modern techniques and technology.

All of the above in itself answers the question: is construction project management necessary? Absolutely YES! It enables the right things to happen at the right time in the right way and with the help of the right people. There are no compromises or calculations here because the success of the project depends on the success of this team.