Homefire – From Waste To Value: The Procedure on how we turn Olive Waste to Ecoal

Homefire – From Waste To Value: The Procedure on how we turn...

Creative and innovative ways of making products eco-friendly and effective are of high priority to companies with their fingers on the pulse of consumer demand.

That’s why transforming waste from olive oil production into Ecoal is such an exciting idea.

This article looks at how that process is done and what the benefits of using Ecoal made from olive waste are.

How is Olive Waste turned into Ecoal?

Olive pomace, the residue taken from the olive pits after the initial pressing process, is burned until it forms briquettes resembling coal that are used as an energy source.

The residue has long been hailed for its antioxidant properties and various other health benefits, but it’s only recently that the research has focused on the energy it can provide in heating homes, for instance.

Previously, this pomace was discarded as waste. However, the substance now provides energy for many people in developing countries, as exemplified in the Middle East.

If you’re interested in the process of making Ecoal, you can find out exactly how Homefire creates its range from the useful video provided.

What are the advantages of using Ecoals made from Olive Waste?

The concerns of emissions from traditional coal briquettes make the demand for this type of Ecoal increasingly popular. The fumes and smoke that make their way into the environment’s atmosphere once traditional coal is burned can be damaging to local wildlife, the people nearby, and the atmosphere as a whole.

By using this eco-friendly fuel source, no harmful chemicals or toxins will be pumped out of the fire. In fact, the Ecoals made from olive pits produce far less smoke than other forms of coal. This is hugely beneficial when it comes to using coal indoors – the less smoke, the better! If you do decide to start a fire indoors, make sure you have some sort of vent for the smoke to be released outdoors, like a chimney.

Consumers are more and more conscientious in their purchasing habits these days, making the availability of products like this an important inclusion in the product range of many companies.

When you’re cooking on coal, the last thing you want is for your food to be tainted by the strong smell of smoke that is protruding from the fuel source. Thankfully, Ecoal made from olive waste emits essentially no smell, leaving the quality of your food unharmed.

Is Ecoal made from Olive Waste more efficient than traditional coal?

The performance levels of Ecoal made from olive remnants exceed other more traditional forms of coal. The burn time and quality of heat that is produced from this Ecoal is extremely efficient, making it a wise purchasing choice. In addition to this, you can expect your Ecoal to emit around 40% less carbon dioxide and 80% less smoke overall than other forms of coal.

The fact that Ecoal burns longer than traditional coal means you don’t have to buy as much and saves you the laborious task of repeatedly purchasing more.

This also means that the food you are cooking will be cooked more efficiently than before, providing value to customers.

This also means that the food you are cooking will be cooked more efficiently than before, providing value to customers.