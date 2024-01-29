Preventing Winter Pests ─ 5 Common Bugs You Should Watch Out For

Winter might be a season that many of us look forward to, with its chilly weather and cozy holidays, but it’s also a season where pests can invade your property.

In the winter, pests try to survive by seeking shelter and food inside their homes. Not only are they annoying, but pests such as rodents, ticks, and roaches could also cause serious health consequences.

Thus, property owners need to know what pests are commonly found in the winter and how to prevent them. In this blog post, we’ll walk you through the 5 common bugs you should watch out for in the winter.

1. Rodents

Rodents, especially mice and rats, are known for their sneaky behaviors and ability to squeeze through tiny openings. They usually look for attics, basements, and walls to take refuge in winter.

They can transmit diseases, chew wires and insulation, and cause damage to other items on your property. To prevent rodents from invading your property, seal any openings in your property, store food in airtight containers, and clean up cluttered areas. Also, consider getting pest control done every three to six months to ensure they stay away.

2. Bed Bugs

Bed bugs can survive in low temperatures and infest your home any time of year. They can also be present in public places and hitchhike on belongings back to your home. They might not transmit diseases, but their presence causes itching and insomnia.

Be cautious when staying in hotel rooms, and inspect your luggage after traveling. Also, vacuum and wash your bedding at high temperatures regularly.

3. Ticks

Ticks are active in the winter, especially in warm areas. They thrive in wooded areas and are known to transmit Lyme disease. Protect yourself and your pets by wearing long pants and socks, and checking for ticks after being outdoors.

To prevent ticks from living on your property, keep your lawn well-trimmed and remove any piles of leaves or debris. It is essential to get pest control done during tick season as ticks can be fatal.

4. Cockroaches

Cockroaches are persistent pests that can survive in the winter and are a health hazard as well. They can live anywhere but prefer humid and dark places. Trapped cockroaches release allergens that cause asthma, and their droppings can contaminate food and surfaces. Eliminate cockroach-friendly environments by keeping your home clean and emptying the trash regularly.

5. Spiders

Spiders are always present in any season, but they tend to retreat indoors during the colder months. While they help catch other pests and are harmless for the most part, some species – like the black widow- can be dangerous. To prevent spider infestations in your property, eliminate their hiding spots and clear debris around your property.

Get Pest Control Done Often to Keep Pests Away Year-Round

Winter pest control should be a priority for property owners to keep their homes safe and protect their families. Being proactive by maintaining cleanliness and storing food correctly, along with getting year-round pest control services every two to three months, will help keep the pests at bay.