Premier League: Five Talking Points as Liverpool Face Everton in Derby

The Premier League looks set to return to action from the international break with a big bang. The Premier League action before the international showcases breath-taking performance from the likes of Manchester City v Leicester City, Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa battering Liverpool 7-2.

1. Liverpool facing a derby-day test

The reigning Premier League champions Liverpool can welcome back the likes of Sadio Mane and Thiago Alcantara back to the team on Saturday, but there looks no better time for Everton to end their 22-match winless streak across all outings against their neighbours. The Toffees head-coach Carlo Ancelotti’s have his team strongly in-form and currently sit top of the standings after winning their first four Premier League matches of the season, with summer signing James Rodriguez hitting the ground running and newly-capped England international Dominic Calvert-Lewin leading the line with his incredible new form.

2. How will Manchester United react?

The wounds remain raw from Manchester United’s 6-1 home humbling at the hands of former manager Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham earlier this month. The Old Trafford giants swiftly brought in new faces but the squad still looks short in key areas, while Harry Maguire, the most expensive defender in history, is well short of his best. The United skipper, who was sent off for England in midweek, is a doubt for this weekend’s crunch clash. United have not lost back-to-back league matches at Newcastle since 1987 and can ill afford to do so now.

3. Can Chelsea settle against AFC Southampton?

The west London club made the biggest spendings in world football during the recently concluded summer transfer window, securing the signatures of the likes of Timo Werner, Thiago Silva, Kai Havertz, and Ben Chiwell. However, Chelsea has yet to get the best out of their new reinforcements and this weekend welcomes a Southampton side looking to claim three straight Premier League wins for the first time since the 2016 EPL season.

4. Bramall Lane basement battle

Something has to give on Sunday lunchtime when 19th-placed Sheffield United welcome rock-bottom Fulham to Bramall Lane. Neither has mustered a point in their opening four matches and this clash has the potential to provide the catalyst to a much-needed change in fortunes. On online casino, you can go Fulham securing all three points ahead of the Blades with odds currently at 3.75 at the time of writing. Scott Parker’s Cottagers have faltered embarrassingly since sealing promotion back to the top flight and he will need his new signings to prove their worth against Chris Wilder’s Blades, who will surely kick on soon given their fine 2019-20 season.

5. Will Arsenal Partey as City miss De Bruyne?

City v Arsenal is the biggest action of the weekend. Pep Guardiola’s side will be without star turn Kevin De Bruyne through injury when their club former assistant Mikel Arteta visits on Saturday. City ran out comfortable 3-0 victory against Arsenal when the Spaniard first returned to the Etihad Stadium in June, but they are a different beast now. Apprentice overcame master in the FA Cup semi-finals and Arteta went on to inspire Arsenal to glory in the final, before doing the same in the Community Shield later that month. The north Londoners have won three of their opening four fixtures and have been further bolstered by £45million deadline-day arrival Thomas Partey, who would love to mark his debut with a statement victory against the Citizens.

Following the international break, Manchester City returned to winning ways with a hard-fought win against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal. City headed into the game missing Kevin De Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte, however, the Blues took the lead midway through the first-half thanks to Raheem Sterling.

The Gunners, on the other hand, threatened to equalise throughout the remainder of the game but thanks to some disciplined defending and Ederson’s heroics, Manchester City were able to take the three points.

Although it is – of course – early days, the victory over Arsenal means that City have got themselves back on track in the hunt to reclaim the league title, and with Liverpool and Chelsea again dropping points, Pep Guardiola will believe that it is a distinct possibility that the title could return to the Etihad.

Here’s 3 things we learned from Man City v Arsenal Saturday’s fixture…

1. Sterling Strikes Again

Adorning the captain’s armband, Raheem Sterling’s first-half goal proved to be the winner in the much-needed victory over an ever-improving Arsenal side. The England star has now scored 35 goals in all competitions since August 2019 – a feat bettered by no other Premier League player and with Sterling’s performances becoming more consistent – I expect his proficiency in front of goal to continue.

Sterling’s performance against Arsenal was mature and his progression from a young talent to a world-class superstar under Guardiola has been fantastic to witness. Sterling’s attitude both on-and-off the pitch has been exemplary in recent years and his work ethic and focus have been paramount in his evolution.

2. Aké Excels At Left-Back

With Benjamin Mendy reportedly set to remain on the sidelines until mid-November, Nathan Aké was positioned at left-back given his familiarity with the role. Throughout the tense encounter, Aké helped to provide much-needed defensive solidity and the Dutchman’s astute defending ensured that City kept an unlikely clean sheet against a dangerous Arsenal side.

Whilst Aké did not provide the attacking threat of Cancelo or Mendy, his more conservative positioning ensured that Rodri was not dragged out of position as is often the case when either the aforementioned full-backs are present, this allowed Rodri to focus more on controlling midfield. Aké’s defensive work ensured that the pace of the gunners’ front-line did not overwhelm City’s makeshift defence and his maturity enabled the Blues to control much of the game and not leave City susceptible to counter-attacks.

Given his comfort in the position and his footballing intelligence, combined with Mendy’s unreliability, I expect Pep to consider deploying the Dutchman at left-back regularly.

3. Silva Impresses Again

Against Arsenal, Bernardo Silva thrived after being positioned centrally and was one of City’s better performers in the victory over Arsenal, particularly in the first half. Bernardo Silva impressed at Elland Road before the international break and was arguably Portugal’s best performer in the latest round of Nations League fixtures.

With David Silva having left a void to be filled and De Bruyne regularly picking up injuries, Bernardo’s return to his 2018/19 form is necessary should City wish to challenge for silverware this season. I would like to see Bernardo played centrally more often and to inherit David’s position in the midfield three alongside De Bruyne, and I am sure that many other City fans have a similar mindset.