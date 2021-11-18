10 Popular Games For 2021

The gaming industry is at its peak popularity right now. New titles are released left, and right, old ones are getting patched and updated, and everything seems to be working perfectly in the gaming world. Therefore, as a gamer, you have never had as many possibilities as you do now.

But, having to choose between so many titles can be quite overwhelming, so we are here to help. As the year is nearing its end, we can take a look back and see which games were the most popular this year.

Now, we’re not saying these are the best there is because we are certain you can probably find better video games than some of these ones. However – the number doesn’t lie. So, in no particular order – here are the ten most popular games of 2021.

1. Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty always manages to find its way onto a “most popular game” list. It is one of the most popular game franchises that have been around for quite some time. As you are probably aware, CoD Warzone is not a new game.

It’s been around for a little bit under two years now, and even as such, the CoD was pretty late to the battle royale scene, but once they came – boy did they make the splash. Warzone has been arguably the most popular title on Windows, PS and Xbox for the past year, and unless Rockstar drops GTA VI next year – we don’t really see this one changing.

2. NBA 2K21

Even though this is complete garbage of a game, honestly speaking, NBA 2K21 was, and still is, one of the most popular games on the planet with millions of worldwide players. To be fair, NBA 2K22, with Luka Doncic on the cover, is slowly overtaking the player’s base, but since the game has been out for only two months, we can’t really put it with the “most popular” titles just yet. Now, people aren’t too pleased with 2K, and that’s not a secret, but then again, what are players to do? Play NBA Live? That’s never going to happen.

3. Fortnite

The global phenomenon called Fortnite is still one of the most popular games both between regular gamers and gamers on streaming platforms like Twitch. Honestly, it seems like everyone is still playing this battle royale builder-shooter or whatever you want to call this genre.

And, to be fair, we can’t blame anyone. Fortnite’s fun, and as long as you can have fun with something – you should play it. Also, if there are people in the streaming community that want to pay to watch you play, well, who are you to say no to that?

4. Diablo 2: Resurrected

Diablo 2, the second most legendary title ever to come out from Blizzard entertainment, has gotten a remaster after 21 years, and boy don’t we all love it. According to mmoboost.pro, Diablo 2: Resurrected is essentially the same original game it was 21 years ago, only this time with some high-res graphics and textures, with some new additional features.

And, just as before, you can just rush through the sea of undead enemies and turn them into dust, or you can take a step back and slowly grind your lonely warrior.

5. Minecraft

Minecraft was released ten years ago, and since then, the game has sold over 180 million copies. Once you realize that 180 million sold copies puts Minecraft into the number two spot for the best-selling game of all time, trailing only the 1984’s Tetris, the only logical conclusion that comes out of it is that people must really love cubes. Or squares. Box-like things, whatever. Either way, Minecraft is as popular today as it was five years ago, and we don’t really see this changing any time soon.

6. GTA V

If it seems like we are only naming the classics and the titles that came out ten years ago, well, we kind of are. Truth be told, there weren’t that many great games that came out in 2020 (we’re looking at you, CyberPunk), especially not from Rockstar.

They’re still milking their hyper-successful GTA franchise for all that it’s worth with new DLCs and online play, but at some point, you do have to stop and wonder – are we getting GTA VI any time soon, or are we waiting for 4000-series graphics cards from nVidia? Well, as long as we’re waiting for the new one to drop, playing the old one won’t harm, won’t it?

7. League Of Legends

Everyone and their grandma has heard of League of Legends, and just like most other titles on our most popular games of 2021 list – this one was also released 10+ years ago. LoL’s a classic – what more can we say?

It’s the game with more than 120 million annual players, and when you have that many active players – it’s hard for a game not to be popular even 12 years after the release.

8. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

With the release of PlayStation 5, we got a new Spider-Man title, and this one was arguably even better than the last one. Instead of your usual, web-swinging rascal, Peter Parker, this time you’re in the role of Miles Morales – a teen settling in with his newfound powers and responsibilities, but do we really care about the story?

No, we don’t. All we care about is shooting webs and swinging through NYC, from one building to another, and also looking good doing it? And, how do we know we look good? Ray tracing baby!

9. PUBG (Mobile)

Even though it may be dying in North America, PUBG is still going strong in Asia and Europe. The battle royale to rule them all – as many (no one other than PUBG players) like to call it, is still quite popular, with over half a million concurrent players. And, when you factor in the Mobile version and its 16 million daily active users – it is easy to see how and why this one is still one of the most popular titles on the planet.

10. CS: Go

Did you really think you could have a list of the most popular games and not have a Counter-Strike title on it? Well, if you did – you thought wrong. With over a million concurrent users, GS: Go is still going strong, and when you factor in competitive appeal, it is easy to come to a conclusion that this game isn’t going anywhere any time soon.

Conclusion

There you have it. These were the ten most popular games of 2021. Hopefully, you’ve enjoyed this list. Stay safe on the battlefield!